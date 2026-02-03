Skyryse Achieves $1.15B Valuation, Raises Over $300M Series C to Advance Certification and Scaling of its Universal Operating System for Flight, SkyOS™

El Segundo, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyryse®, a leader in aviation automation and simplified flight controls, announced today that it successfully raised over $300 million in a new Series C investment to drive continued growth and scaling, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. To date, Skyryse has raised more than $605M in equity capital.

The company’s Series C was led by Autopilot Ventures and returning investor Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from new and returning investors ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management LP, BAM Elevate, Baron Capital Group, Inc., Durable Capital Partners, Positive Sum, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management (US) LP, Woodline Partners, among others.

As the creator of SkyOS, the world's first universal operating system for flight, Skyryse creates innovative hardware and software solutions focused on aviation safety. SkyOS replaces conventional, complex mechanical flight controls with an intelligent, integrated system that gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of any aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies.

Skyryse Secures Partnerships Across Every Major Aviation Sector

To date, Skyryse has secured partnerships for SkyOS integration across every major aviation sector – including the U.S. military, emergency medical service operators, law enforcement, private operators, including the largest firefighting agency in the world and international markets.

The funding marks a major milestone in Skyryse’s journey to make aviation safer and more accessible across airplanes and helicopters. Surpassing $1B in valuation is a historic moment for the founder-led, privately-held company. To date, Skyryse is the only aviation technology company to reach this milestone while maintaining its independence and offering a technology for dual-use in defense and civilian markets. The new capital will enable the acceleration of its FAA certification, while also supporting continued scaling of its SkyOS technology across aircraft platforms, including the world’s largest fleet of helicopters, the Black Hawk. With 10 years of development and deployments across multiple platforms, Skyryse remains one of the only companies dedicated to developing technology focused on aviation safety.

FAA Advances SkyOS with Design Approval and For-Credit Testing

In 2025, the FAA granted final design approval for SkyOS’ flight control computers, confirming the FAA’s acceptance of Skyryse’s complete, aircraft-agnostic system architecture and leaving only formal flight verification before certification. Currently, Skyryse is in FAA For-Credit flight testing for SkyOS.

To date, Skyryse has achieved several first-ever aviation feats with its SkyOS technology, including the first automated takeoff and landing at the swipe of a finger, as well as a stable, fully automated hover and the world’s first automated engine-out landing. As a testament to its achievements, Skyryse was honored by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) as a finalist for the Collier Trophy, the most prestigious award in aerospace.

Skyryse Builds on Its Technology Breakthroughs to Scale SkyOS Across Aviation

While SkyOS features an aircraft-agnostic design, Skyryse intentionally began building and testing SkyOS on helicopters because they are both inherently unstable and more complicated for pilots and automated systems to fly than airplanes. For this reason, its technological progress on Skyryse One, has propelled the company to rapidly and successfully fly SkyOS technology on a Black Hawk – giving Skyryse an unparalleled advantage in scaling its automation solution across the aviation industry.

After an unprecedented 91-day integration, Skyryse successfully flew SkyOS on a Black Hawk, completing an automated pickup, automated hover, and automated setdown with the swipe of a finger. While in flight, Skyryse also executed precision flight maneuvers using SkyOS’ single control stick, and witnessed SkyOS’ maturity on its very first flight, on a new platform. By successfully integrating and flying its technology on one of the world’s most versatile aircraft, Skyryse has successfully proven that SkyOS is aircraft-agnostic.

Founded in 2016, Skyryse created a prototype of its SkyOS system within its first year, deploying on a Robinson R44 helicopter that was used by the FBI, law enforcement and first responders in Tracy, CA. Skyryse has since implemented its universal operating system on Skyryse One, a turbine-powered Robinson R66, as well as a Black Hawk helicopter, and for the first time, on an airplane, including the top-selling piston airplane for 20 years straight – the Cirrus SR22. The company has announced contracts to integrate SkyOS across various helicopters and airplanes including: Airbus H-125s and H-130s, Bell 407s, Black Hawks, and Pilatus PC-12s as part of its partnerships with United Rotorcraft, Air Methods, Mitsubishi Corporation and more.

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Skyryse® is an aviation hardware and software company ushering in a new era in flight safety. Its core technology, SkyOS™ is a universal operating system for flight – which powers its first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – giving pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has secured partnerships across every major aviation sector – including Air Methods, Ace Aeronautics, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mitsubishi Corporation, United Rotorcraft, the US Army and more. To date, Skyryse has raised more than $605 million from leading investors, including Autopilot Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research Company, ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management LP, BAM Elevate, Baron Capital Group, Inc., Durable Capital Partners, Positive Sum, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management (US) LP, Woodline Partners and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information on Skyryse and SkyOS, visit skyryse.com or visit YouTube to see Skyryse in action.

Contact Info



Nicole Ryan

press@skyryse.com

+1 213-267-6543

Attachments