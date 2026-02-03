Park City Communities Housing Authority Earns HUD High Performer Designation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nan McKay and Associates (NMA) and Park City Communities Housing Authority (PCC) announced today Park City Communities has been designated a High Performer under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program, commonly known as SEMAP, following HUD’s most recent evaluation of the agency’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. PCC rating is 94%, scoring 133 of a possible 145 points for the fiscal year ending September 31, 2025.

Public Housing Agencies receive a SEMAP High Performer rating when they achieve a score of at least 90 percent across 14 federally defined performance indicators. These indicators measure core aspects of voucher program administration, including rent reasonableness determinations, housing quality inspections, waiting list management, and timely use of federal funds. The designation reflects Park City Communities’ compliance with HUD requirements and its performance in administering federal rental assistance to Bridgeport residents who rely on the Housing Choice Voucher program to access stable housing in the private market.

“SEMAP is designed to assess whether housing authorities are administering the voucher program in a way that meets federal standards and serves residents effectively,” said Jillian Baldwin, CEO of Park City Communities. “This designation reflects the work of our staff to meet HUD requirements and maintain consistent program operations for families and property owners participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program.”

HUD uses SEMAP scores to evaluate program management nationwide. Agencies that receive a High Performer rating may be eligible for national recognition from the Department and may receive a competitive advantage when applying for certain HUD funding opportunities.

“We are proud to see Park City Communities receive this SEMAP High Performer designation,” said John McKay, CEO of Nan McKay and Associates. “This recognition reflects the consistent, high-quality work being done by PCC staff, in partnership with our team, to administer the HCV program in a way that meets HUD standards and serves the Bridgeport community effectively.”

Park City Communities administers approximately 3,200 Housing Choice Vouchers in Bridgeport, alongside nearly 2,500 public housing units. The Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance that allows eligible households to lease housing in the private market while ensuring units meet HUD quality and affordability requirements.

Nan McKay and Associates provides Housing Choice Voucher program administration services to Park City Communities. The firm supports day-to-day program operations, compliance functions, and reporting requirements in coordination with PCC staff and HUD oversight.

SEMAP evaluations are conducted annually and are intended to ensure accountability, protect federal housing funds, and promote consistent program delivery across local housing authorities. For Bridgeport residents participating in the program, the designation indicates that the agency is meeting HUD’s operational benchmarks for managing rental assistance and working with landlords and families to maintain program stability.

