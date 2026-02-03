Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet and Distinguished Professor Robin Landa Explore Values-Based Leadership in New Book

UNION, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., has released Leadership by Design: Winning Hearts, Building Your Brand, and Achieving Success, a new book he co-authored with Kean University Distinguished Professor Robin Landa. The book offers a values-driven framework for leaders navigating today’s complex professional and civic landscapes.

Blending scholarship, lived experience and practical insight, Leadership by Design presents a three-part framework to leadership centered on winning hearts, building a personal brand and achieving success. The authors emphasize that effective leadership requires forging genuine trust and emotional connection, shaping how leadership is perceived through intentional choices and delivering results measured by meaning, values and legacy.

“Leadership by Design reflects a belief I’ve carried throughout my career. Leadership is about more than strategy; it’s about purpose and creating a legacy that empowers others,” Repollet said. “This book represents an opportunity to share that perspective and challenge readers to be intentional architects of the future, designing leadership that is built to last.”

WATCH: Leadership by Design: Winning Hearts, Building Your Brand, and Achieving Success

Published by Routledge, the 192-page book is written for educators and emerging leaders seeking a practical approach to aligning values with action, and educational leaders are already turning to the book as a resource.

A central theme of the book is Repollet’s “crystal ball effect,” a leadership concept that emphasizes making credible, intentional, values-based commitments that inspire trust and shared belief. When leaders articulate plausible and principled goals, individuals and organizations are more likely to work collectively toward long-term success.

“As a superintendent, I am always looking for ways to take my district from good to great. Leadership by Design is more than just a guide; it’s a transformative blueprint for educational leaders,” said Charles R. Ford Jr., Ed.D., superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District. “This powerful resource equips educators to lead with authenticity, build a strong and purposeful brand, and ultimately drive meaningful success for students and communities alike.”

The collaboration between Repollet and Landa began several years ago at a Kean Human Rights Conference and grew through continued conversations around ethics, leadership and design thinking. Landa, who has authored 27 books, said the partnership was rooted in shared values and a commitment to purposeful leadership.

“Dr. Repollet is a rare leader who is ethical, visionary and deeply humanistic,” Landa said. “I knew immediately this project would be different and high level.”

For Repollet, the collaboration reflects the leadership philosophy advanced in the book itself.

“Collaborating with Robin was a meaningful experience,” Repollet said. “Her expertise helped shape the structure of this book, and together we created a leadership framework rooted in values and intention.”

Leadership by Design: Winning Hearts, Building Your Brand, and Achieving Success debuted Tuesday, February 3, and is available through Amazon and major booksellers. Proceeds will benefit the Kean University Foundation

“Anyone reading this book should walk away understanding they are the chief architect of the future,” Landa said. “Leadership doesn’t emerge by chance, it must be designed with vision and purpose.”

