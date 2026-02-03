American House Senior Living Shows Marked Improvement in Resident Engagement with Senior Simon App

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Simon, a communication app created for senior living communities, has significantly improved connectivity among residents, families and team members at American House Senior Living. What began as a pilot of the app has become a critical part of the American House communication plan. In just over six months,100% of the nearly 60 communities have adopted the app, resulting in increased engagement and streamlined information sharing.

American House was drawn to Senior Simon’s intuitive, user-friendly platform that removes common technology barriers by eliminating usernames, passwords and complex onboarding. Since implementation, engagement metrics have validated that decision. With nearly 2,500 active users, the Senior Simon app is opened an average of six times per user per day, with each session driving approximately eight in-app interactions, resulting in more than 538,000 content views in December alone.





"These numbers tell a very human story,” said Beth Hussey, Founder of Senior Simon. “People aren’t just opening the app, they’re coming back to it throughout the day and actively interacting once they’re there. That’s how we know Senior Simon has become part of their routine and is adding value to everyday life."



Piloting Senior Simon has not only enhanced communication with American House residents and families, it’s also boosted engagement. During Winter Storm Fern in Tennessee, Senior Simon enabled swift dissemination of critical updates to residents and families, ensuring everyone remained informed about proactive measures. Additionally, a third-party provider, Legacy Therapy, reported a notable increase in engagement, stating, "The new Senior Simon app has improved participation of the residents in classes and events. Senior Simon is a HIT! Thank you for rolling out a valuable tool that will benefit our seniors now and in the future."

The app's impact is evident across various communities. Jeremiah Johnson, Executive Director at American House Coconut Point, highlighted the app's impact, "Senior Simon has completely transformed the way we connect with our residents and their families. With just a click of a button, we're able to share real-time updates, heartfelt moments and important information. It's drastically improved communication, strengthened our sense of community, and has given families access to their loved one’s daily lives, whether they are across town or across the country. We see Senior Simon as more than a communications tool—it’s a bridge."

Senior Simon has aligned with the company mission, as stated by American House Chief Operating Officer Alex Germain-Robin, “We are intentional about investing in technology that contributes to the quality of life of our residents and families. The baby boomer generation is entering senior living, bringing with them an increased familiarity and comfort with technology. Having an app like Senior Simon, which is both intuitive and user-friendly, is a significant step forward in meeting their expectations and needs.”

Senior Simon's adaptability across all levels of care supports autonomy in Independent Living and Assisted Living by empowering residents to stay informed and engaged. In Memory Care, it provides families with meaningful visibility into their loved one’s day, fostering a sense of connection even when they cannot be personally present.

###

About Senior Simon:

Senior Simon is a purpose-built communications app designed exclusively for senior living communities. Created by a family member of a senior, the platform removes common technology barriers by eliminating logins and passwords, making connection simple for residents, families and staff. Senior Simon enables administrators to share menus, activities and important community information in real time, ensuring everyone has access to the most up-to-date details. With onsite training and resident onboarding support, the platform ensures seamless adoption and continued use. By improving transparency, engagement and peace of mind, Senior Simon delivers clarity, confidence and everyday connection in communities where communication matters most. Learn more at www.seniorsimon.com.



About American House:

Ranked 22nd largest senior housing provider in the United States, American House operates more than 60 communities nationally and has built a reputation for operational excellence over almost 50 years. Founded in 1979, American House provides high-quality Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services to seniors across the Midwest, Southeast, Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at AmericanHouse.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.