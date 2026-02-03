UTime Subsidiary Lands US$50 Million Smart Server Intent Agreement, Powering Next-Gen Computing Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (Nasdaq: WTO), a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of mobile devices and smart hardware products, today announced that its Shenzhen-based subsidiary, Shenzhen Liandai Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Liandai”), has entered into a strategic Intentional Order Cooperation Agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Shenzhen Yunwei Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Yunwei Digital”) for the potential supply of 500,000 units of smart servers, representing an estimated contract value of approximately $50 million.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, Shenzhen Yunwei Digital has expressed an intent to procure 500,000 units of Shenzhen Liandai’s advanced GM800 model smart servers. These high-performance devices are powered by the RK3566 chipset and configured with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, designed to meet the growing demands of modern computing infrastructure.

This Cooperation Agreement marks UTime’s strategic expansion into the high-value enterprise and cloud infrastructure sector, representing one of the company’s most significant commercial developments in recent years. The company believes that the US$50 million potential order demonstrates strong market validation of UTime’s technological capabilities and manufacturing scale in the competitive smart hardware landscape.

“The scale and value of this Cooperation Agreement reflect the growing confidence in our ability to deliver sophisticated computing solutions,” stated Mr. Hengcong Qiu, CEO of UTime Limited. “This potential US$50 million collaboration with Shenzhen Yunwei Digital represents a transformative opportunity for UTime to establish a significant presence in the enterprise server market. We are committed to advancing our discussions toward a definitive agreement that will position both companies at the forefront of smart infrastructure development.”

A senior executive from Shenzhen Yunwei Digital Technology commented: “After thorough evaluation, we have identified UTime’s technical expertise and production capacity as ideal for our infrastructure expansion plans. The GM800 server platform offers the perfect balance of performance and reliability we require. This agreement for 500,000 units forms the foundation of what we anticipate will be a long-term strategic partnership in building next-generation computing solutions.”

The Cooperation Agreement establishes a clear pathway for both parties to finalize comprehensive contract terms within the coming weeks, with targeted completion of formal contract signing by mid-February 2026. Initial deliveries under the Cooperation Agreement are expected to commence by mid-February 2026, with performance continuing through conclusion in 2027.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The statements regarding the Cooperation Agreement itself, the initiation, negotiation and signing of any subsequent definitive contracts, and the anticipated delivery schedule and quantity of 500,000 GM800 servers (with an estimated total contract value of approximately US$50 million), are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk that definitive agreements may not be finalized as currently contemplated, changes in procurement plans, manufacturing and supply chain constraints, and other factors, including those described in the Company’s SEC filings. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For additional risk factors, please review UTime Limited’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

