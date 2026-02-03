ISTANBUL, TR, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - February 03, 2026 - -

Maltepe Dental Clinic has released internal data showing that 60 percent of UK patients at its Istanbul facility receive minimal-prep EMAX veneers rather than aggressive crown preparations, according to an internal clinical audit conducted between January 2020 and December 2025.

Based on treatment records reviewed by the clinical team, approximately 90 percent of UK patients select natural tooth shades and anatomical forms rather than ultra-white Hollywood smiles when properly consulted. This finding emerges during a period of increased scrutiny around dental tourism, particularly regarding the years 2020-2025, when the "Turkey teeth" trend gained prominence on social media platforms.

The clinic's findings highlight a significant perception gap in Cosmetic Dentistry in Turkey. While social media platforms showcase extreme smile makeovers, the majority of actual patients opt for subtle enhancements that preserve tooth structure. Minimal-prep veneers involve a very small reduction of the tooth surface, unlike full crown preparations that require extensive tooth removal.

"Patients with naturally-looking teeth don't stand out, so they remain largely unknown," stated Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, chief dentist at Maltepe Dental Clinic. "The data shows that informed UK patients, when properly counselled, consistently prefer conservative tooth preparation and natural aesthetics over dramatic transformations."

A recent case documented by the clinic involves Amy from the UK, who returned to Maltepe Dental Clinic five years after receiving EMAX laminate veneers. Her treatment resulted in Natural Looking Dental Veneers that showed no chipping or discoloration, maintaining healthy gums and the same appearance as when initially placed. She returned to complete treatment on her lower teeth and brought family members for their own procedures, as documented in the clinic's video "5 Years Later – Still the Same Smile."

Maltepe Dental Clinic operates with international certifications including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 10002:2018, alongside an International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate (IHTAC). The facility maintains an in-house laboratory for enhanced customization and operates its own facility in London, becoming the first Turkish dental clinic to establish such a presence in the UK.

"The real difference lies not in the material itself, but in the dentist's experience, conservative preparation techniques, shade selection, and laboratory work," explained Dr. Alper Gurhan, who has practiced at the clinic for over 20 years. "Material cost represents only a small fraction of what patients pay; most of the value comes from clinical skill and detailed planning."

The distinction between material claims and actual clinical outcomes represents a critical consideration for patients researching Dental Veneers abroad. While many clinics advertise EMAX as a premium material, the substance accounts for only a small portion of the treatment cost. Clinical skill, detailed planning, and laboratory craftsmanship determine the quality and longevity.

Over the past 22 years, the clinic has treated patients from more than 85 countries, documenting over 330 patient cases on video platforms. The clinic's internal figures suggest that proper consultation and conservative treatment planning lead to outcomes that differ substantially from widely circulated stereotypes about Turkish dental work.

