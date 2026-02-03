Helix Alpha Systems Ltd Launches Crypto Derivatives Microstructure Research Program with Brian Ferdinand

Las Vegas, NV , Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd today announced the launch of a dedicated research program focused on the microstructure of cryptocurrency derivatives markets, with particular emphasis on perpetual futures, funding mechanisms, and liquidity behavior. The initiative is being developed under the roadmap leadership of Brian Ferdinand and is intended to strengthen the robustness of automated trading models operating in derivative-driven crypto environments.





Perpetual futures dominate crypto derivatives volume and introduce unique structural features, including continuous funding payments, leverage-driven positioning, and venue-specific margin mechanics. Helix Alpha’s research seeks to quantify how these features influence execution quality, risk propagation, and model stability across varying market conditions.

The program examines funding rate behavior as both a cost and a structural signal, analyzing how imbalances in positioning affect liquidity, volatility, and execution outcomes. Researchers are also studying order-book dynamics, liquidation cascades, and venue-level differences that can materially impact automated systems during periods of market stress.

“Derivative mechanics shape behavior in crypto more than spot prices alone,” said Ferdinand. “If funding dynamics and liquidity responses are not explicitly modeled, automated strategies are exposed to hidden risks that only surface during stress.”

Rather than pursuing signal generation in isolation, the research prioritizes execution realism and failure analysis. Models are evaluated on their ability to remain stable as funding regimes shift, liquidity fragments, or leverage unwinds accelerate—conditions commonly observed in crypto derivatives markets.

All work under the program will be conducted within Helix Alpha’s internal research environment and limited pilot frameworks. Progression beyond those stages will require demonstrable resilience in execution behavior, controlled drawdown profiles, and consistent performance across venues and market regimes.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.