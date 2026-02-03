LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neubauer Artists LLC announced a formal overview of its operating framework as the company continues to align talent representation with evolving structures in global media, entertainment, and technology markets. The announcement outlines how the agency’s leadership and governance model supports large-scale coordination across international entertainment ecosystems amid industry consolidation and cross-platform integration.

Prince Jorge Jimenez Neubauer Torres V

The announcement marks Neubauer Artists LLC’s effort to provide clarity to partners, stakeholders, and industry observers regarding the structural environment in which the agency operates. The company stated that its framework is designed to address the growing intersection of content creation, distribution, and digital infrastructure across global markets.

Organizational Structure and Industry Alignment

Neubauer Artists LLC operates as an international entertainment agency with representation spanning music, film, fashion, and athletics. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Paris, and Tokyo, supporting artists and partners across multiple regions and regulatory environments.

According to the company, its operational structure reflects broader shifts in the entertainment industry, where ownership integration and long-term asset coordination have become increasingly central to sustaining cross-border operations. Neubauer Artists LLC noted that this approach allows the agency to function within a stable organizational environment while maintaining a defined focus on artist representation.

“Our role as an agency is shaped by the systems around us,” said Prince Jorge Jimenez Neubauer Torres V, founder of Neubauer Artists LLC. “This announcement is intended to explain how the company operates within a wider framework that connects media, entertainment, and technology without changing our core mission as a representative body for artists.”

Leadership Framework and Governance

The company identified its leadership framework as a key factor in managing scale and complexity across international entertainment markets. Neubauer Artists LLC stated that governance practices emphasize compliance, operational continuity, and coordination across affiliated sectors, while preserving independent management within each business unit.

As part of the announcement, the company referenced its position within a broader network of media, entertainment, hospitality, aviation, energy, and digital infrastructure holdings. Neubauer Artists LLC clarified that these sectors operate independently, with shared oversight standards and long-term planning principles.

“This structure allows each business to remain operationally distinct while benefiting from shared governance and infrastructure,” the company said in a statement. “For the agency, this means predictable systems, secure operations, and consistent engagement across regions.”

Strategic Framework Across Industries

Prince Jorge Jimenez has structured his business holdings through strategic acquisitions and vertical integration across media, entertainment, hospitality, and energy sectors, creating a network that spans multiple markets.

“Our goal is to maintain clarity in how we operate within these interconnected industries,” said Prince Jorge. “This announcement explains our organizational framework while keeping our focus on talent representation and responsible coordination across global markets.”

The agency operates within a broader corporate ecosystem that includes diversified holdings in media, technology, aviation, energy, hospitality, and cybersecurity. These holdings function independently while contributing to shared governance practices, infrastructure, and compliance standards.

Global Media and Entertainment Context

Neubauer Artists LLC acknowledged that the global entertainment industry has undergone significant structural change in recent years, driven by consolidation, technological advancement, and shifting distribution models. The company stated that its operating environment includes large-scale media assets, broadcast platforms, and content distribution networks that influence how creative work reaches global audiences.

Industry data referenced by the company indicates that affiliated media holdings include thousands of print, broadcast, and radio outlets worldwide. Neubauer Artists LLC emphasized that its agency operations remain focused on representation and coordination rather than editorial or distribution control.

“Our responsibility is not to shape narratives, but to navigate systems.” “This announcement is about transparency regarding the environment in which Neubauer Artists LLC operates.”

Scale of Operations and International Reach

The company reported that Neubauer Artists LLC currently represents approximately 5,700 artists worldwide and generates annual revenues of €541 million. The agency is valued at €1.5 billion and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary within a global corporate structure.

In addition to entertainment-related operations, the broader organizational environment includes aviation charter services, hospitality assets, cybersecurity services, and energy distribution operations serving international markets. Neubauer Artists LLC stated that these sectors contribute to shared logistical and security infrastructure but do not influence artist representation decisions.

“The scale of the organization requires clear boundaries. Those boundaries are intentional and necessary to maintain credibility and operational integrity.”

Employment, Infrastructure, and International Collaboration

Neubauer Artists LLC noted that its operating environment supports employment across multiple regions and contributes to cross-border collaboration within the creative economy. The company stated that investments in infrastructure, security services, and digital systems are intended to support stable operations in diverse markets.

The agency emphasized that its announcement does not reflect a change in service offerings or representation strategy. Instead, it is intended to provide context regarding how the company manages complexity within an interconnected global industry.

Industry Considerations and Market Transparency

The company acknowledged that increased consolidation within media and entertainment has raised questions across the industry regarding influence, plurality, and governance. Neubauer Artists LLC stated that transparency and clear communication are essential in addressing these concerns.

“This release is not an expansion announcement or a market forecast,” the company said. “It is a statement of structure and intent, offered to support informed engagement with partners and industry participants.”

Neubauer Artists LLC indicated that it would continue to operate under existing regulatory frameworks and industry standards in each jurisdiction where it conducts business.

Additional information about the company and its global operations is available at https://neubauerartists.com/.

About Neubauer Artists LLC

Neubauer Artists LLC is a Los Angeles–based global entertainment agency representing artists across music, film, fashion, and athletics. The company operates through an international network of offices and focuses on talent representation, coordination, and long-term partnerships within the global entertainment industry.





