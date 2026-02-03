IPG Photonics to Display CROSSBOW™ MINI High-Energy Laser System at Singapore Airshow 2026 in Singapore

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From February 3rd through February 8th, 2026, IPG Photonics, the global leader in fiber laser technology, will participate in the Singapore Airshow 2026 at the Changi Exhibition Centre to showcase CROSSBOW™ MINI High-Energy Laser (HEL) Systems. IPG’s CROSSBOW MINI HEL is a compact, field-ready, laser defense system engineered to provide a cost-effective counter to the escalating threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Designed for immediate deployment and leveraging IPG’s manufacturing base for rapid scaling, CROSSBOW marks a transformative leap in directed-energy defense.

Protection from Drone Swarms

CROSSBOW MINI HEL is optimized to neutralize Group 1 and 2 drones with unmatched precision and can operate as a stand-alone laser defense product offering advanced tracking and engagement capabilities. Single or multiple CROSSBOW systems can seamlessly integrate with existing C3 networks and radar platforms allowing for distributed protection of critical assets. CROSSBOW systems feature stowable beam directors and are easily transportable via commercial transport and are capable of rapid deployment.

Real-World Defense for Military and Private Operations

Applications are similar both for military and private operations to defend high-value assets from drone swarms --- military installations, government buildings, public arenas, port complexes and critical infrastructures are but a few of the locations where CROSSBOW provides scalable and cost-effective counter-UAS protection.

CROSSBOW MINI HEL is operator-friendly. Unlike complex alternatives, CROSSBOW systems enable turnkey reliability that operators can deploy and maintain without extensive specialized training.

Global Demand Continues to Increase from Drone Incursions

“It is clear that drone incursions are on the rise globally and that our CROSSBOW product line is a highly capable and cost-effective laser defense solution,” said Dr. Ben Allison, VP of IPG Defense Products. “The new IPG Defense facility in Huntsville Alabama is not only a strategic hub, but also leverages IPG Photonics’ extensive manufacturing capabilities and laser expertise to offer world-class industrial laser technologies to defense customers with global operations.”

IPG Defense Products at the Singapore Airshow

The biennial Singapore Airshow is one of the world’s most influential international aerospace and defense exhibitions. For IPG Defense Products, this provides a platform to forge strategic alliances and collaborate to shape the future of the global aerospace and defense market.

The IPG booth S103 in Hall C will be staffed with international representatives from IPG Defense Products who are able to discuss laser defense solutions in more detail. There will be a festive booth reception on Wednesday February 04 from 15:00 – 17:00 local time. For those in attendance, please stop by the booth for more information.

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

