Tandy Leather Factory Announces Dividend to Stockholders

BENBROOK, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLF) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared the payment of a special cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.75 per share of common stock held. The dividend will be paid on or about February 24, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of trading on February 9.

Johan Hedberg, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “In February 2025, we paid to our stockholders a special dividend of $1.50 per share following the sale of our headquarters buildings in Fort Worth. After a successful move to our new office and distribution center this summer and the opening of our relocated Fort Worth flagship store in the heart of West 7th at Artisan Circle in December, we are thrilled to pay an additional $0.75 to shareholders. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and full year results with investors in late February.”

Investors are encouraged to send their questions to the Company's investor relations hotline at investorrelations@tandyleather.com.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Benbrook, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 101 stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, including one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TLF".

