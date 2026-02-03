VirTra to Demonstrate Next-Generation Drone Defense Marksmanship Training for Corrections at American Correctional Association Winter Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, today announced it will demonstrate its next-generation Drone Defense Training System for corrections professionals at the American Correctional Association (ACA) Winter Conference, taking place February 5-8, 2026, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

The event brings together correctional leaders, administrators, and training professionals from across the United States and around the world to explore emerging challenges, best practices, and new technologies shaping the future of corrections.

VirTra’s demonstration will focus on how simulation-based marksmanship training can help agencies prepare officers to detect, track, and respond to unauthorized drones attempting to breach facility perimeters or deliver contraband into secure environments.

“Correctional facilities are facing an evolving security landscape as the use of commercial drones continues to grow, introducing new risks related to contraband delivery and unauthorized surveillance that challenge traditional perimeter defenses,” said VirTra CEO John Givens. “Simulation-based marksmanship training allows officers to prepare for aerial threats safely and efficiently without relying on live-fire training.”

Unauthorized drones are increasingly used to attempt to deliver drugs, weapons, cellphones and other contraband over prison walls and into secure yards, creating new vulnerabilities for correctional institutions. The ability of drones to bypass fences and walls while operating with limited visual or auditory warning poses an increased risk from traditional perimeter breaches.

According to testimony from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI officials to the Senate Judiciary Committee, there were 479 drone-related incidents at U.S. federal prisons in 2024, up from 23 incidents in 2018, showing the rapid growth of drone-based security threats facing correctional facilities.

VirTra’s next-generation drone defense scenarios are designed to simulate realistic drone flight paths, variable distances, low-light and nighttime operations, and environmental conditions officers may encounter around secure facility perimeters, enabling practical and repeatable training, enabling officers to practice visual identification of drone threats, target tracking and situational awareness, and precision marksmanship.

Drone defense training within VirTra’s simulation environment helps agencies reduce costs, risks, and logistical complexity associated with live-fire training by limiting ammunition consumption, decreasing dependence on physical ranges, and minimizing safety hazards inherent in live-fire training. By shifting training into a controlled simulator setting, agencies can train more frequently and consistently while adhering to budgetary realities and operational constraints, thereby strengthening readiness for emerging threats without increasing strain on personnel or resources.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.

