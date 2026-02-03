Amaze Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was scheduled for February 4, 2026, has been cancelled.

The stockholder proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2025, will instead be presented for stockholder approval at the Company’s next regularly scheduled annual meeting of stockholders.

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

