Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported quarterly revenue of $343.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, along with 46.1% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 1.55 million microinverters, or 682.6 megawatts DC, and 150.1 megawatt hours (MWh) of IQ® Batteries.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2025 are listed below:

  • Revenue of $343.3 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 44.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 46.1%, including 5.1% of tariff impact
  • GAAP operating income of $22.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $79.4 million
  • GAAP net income of $38.7 million; non-GAAP net income of $93.4 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.29; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.71
  • Free cash flow of $37.8 million; ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.51 billion
  • Shipped 1.31 million microinverters and 51.1 MWh of IQ Batteries from Texas and South Carolina facilities
  • Shipped IQ9N-3P™ commercial microinverters built on Enphase’s GaN-based power conversion architecture
  • IQ® Meter Collar approved by 52 U.S. utilities, serving approximately 30 million customer accounts

Our revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

 GAAP Non-GAAP
 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024
Revenue$343,321  $410,427  $382,713  $343,321  $410,427  $382,713 
Gross margin 44.3%  47.8%  51.8%  46.1%  49.2%  53.2%
Operating expenses$129,593  $130,080  $143,489  $78,776  $78,538  $83,322 
Operating income$22,438  $66,159  $54,804  $79,372  $123,402  $120,434 
Net income$38,713  $66,638  $62,160  $93,428  $117,300  $125,862 
Basic EPS$0.30  $0.51  $0.46  $0.71  $0.90  $0.94 
Diluted EPS$0.29  $0.50  $0.45  $0.71  $0.90  $0.94 
                        

Our revenue and earnings for the fiscal year 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior year:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

 GAAP Non-GAAP
 FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024
Revenue$1,472,985  $1,330,383  $1,472,985  $1,330,383 
Gross margin 46.6%  47.3%  48.2%  48.8%
Operating expenses$529,478  $551,846  $314,517  $329,227 
Operating income$157,526  $77,292  $396,024  $321,919 
Net income$172,133  $102,658  $389,840  $321,044 
Basic EPS$1.31  $0.76  $2.97  $2.37 
Diluted EPS$1.29  $0.75  $2.96  $2.37 
                

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $343.3 million, compared to $410.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Our revenue in the fourth quarter included $20.3 million of safe harbor revenue, compared to $70.9 million of safe harbor revenue in the third quarter. Our revenue in the United States for the fourth quarter decreased approximately 13%, compared to the third quarter, primarily due to the lower safe harbor and storage revenue. Our revenue in Europe for the fourth quarter decreased approximately 29%, compared to the third quarter. The decline was a result of further softening in European demand.

The sell-through demand for our products in the United States increased 21% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025, and was at our highest level in more than two years. This was driven by increased solar and battery installations ahead of the Section 25D tax credit expiration, which allowed us to reduce inventory in the channel to healthy levels exiting the fourth quarter.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 46.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 49.2% in the third quarter of 2025. The reciprocal tariffs had a negative impact of 5.1 percentage points on margins in the fourth quarter, compared to approximately 4.9 percentage points on margins in the third quarter.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. Our non-GAAP operating income was $79.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $123.4 million in the third quarter.

We exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with $1.51 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and generated $47.6 million in cash flow from operations. Our capital expenditures were $9.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, as part of our anti-dilution plan, we spent approximately $1.4 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 41,767 shares. There were no repurchases of common stock in the fourth quarter. We have $268.7 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we shipped approximately 1.31 million microinverters from our U.S. manufacturing facilities that we booked for 45X production tax credits, along with 51.1 MWh of IQ Batteries, supporting domestic content requirements. We shipped a total of 150.1 MWh of IQ Batteries in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 195.0 MWh in the third quarter. More than 22,000 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 19,500 installers worldwide in the third quarter.

In December of 2025, we began shipping our U.S.-manufactured IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter and IQ® EV Charger 2 across the United States. The IQ9N-3P microinverter helps eligible commercial projects meet domestic content and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements and is our first GaN-based microinverter for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grids. The IQ EV Charger 2, our most advanced residential charger, works with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone charger and is also available in Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we launched PowerMatch™, a software-enabled technology that dynamically matches the IQ® Battery output to real-time home demand, increasing usable energy, extending battery life, and improving performance by up to 40%. Unlike hybrid systems that push all power through a single large inverter, PowerMatch activates only the microinverters needed, reducing losses at low loads, so customers get more usable energy from the same battery capacity.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On Feb. 2, 2026, Enphase Energy shared an update on the global progress and broad compatibility of its IQ® Bidirectional EV Charger.

On Jan. 27, 2026, Enphase Energy shared feedback from firefighters who participated in Solar and Fire Education (SAFE) training programs focused on modern solar system design and emergency response considerations.

On Jan. 12, 2026, Enphase Energy announced that it started shipping its GaN-based IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter across the United States in late December 2025.

On Dec. 16, 2025, Enphase Energy announced a newly expanded safe harbor agreement, projected to generate approximately $55 million in revenue across the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, with a leading solar financing company that offers leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) to homeowners.

On Dec. 3, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the first production shipments of its next-generation IQ EV Charger 2 to customers across the United States.

On Dec. 2, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch in Europe of PowerMatch technology, which intelligently adjusts IQ Battery output to match a home’s real-time power needs, delivering more usable energy, longer battery life, and greater long-term savings.

On Nov. 20, 2025, Enphase Energy announced a new safe harbor agreement, projected to generate nearly $68 million in revenue over the course of approximately 12-24 months beginning in 2026, with a leading solar and battery financing company that offers leases and PPAs to homeowners.

On Nov. 17, 2025, Enphase Energy announced an expanded number of utilities have approved the Enphase IQ Meter Collar for behind-the-meter installation, including Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and San Diego Gas & Electric.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Enphase Energy announced a new partnership with Green Mountain Power (GMP) in Vermont to launch innovations benefitting customers through technology and grid transformation. 

On Nov. 6, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that its IQ8™ Microinverters have been selected for gas station solar projects around the world, helping businesses deploy clean, reliable energy in some of the most safety-critical commercial environments.

On Nov. 4, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that its IQ Battery systems are now eligible for San Diego Community Power’s (Community Power) Solar Battery Savings program.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2026, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

  • Revenue to be within a range of $270.0 million to $300.0 million, which includes shipments of 100 to 120 MWh of IQ Batteries. This outlook includes approximately $35.0 million of safe harbor shipments.
  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 40.0% to 43.0%, including approximately five percentage points of reciprocal tariff impact.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0%, including approximately five percentage points of reciprocal tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.
  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $137.0 million to $141.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $77.0 million to $81.0 million, excluding $60.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), and free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:

Stock-based compensation expense. Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.

Acquisition related amortization. This item represents amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.

Non-cash interest expense. This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted. Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.

Free cash flow. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 results and first quarter 2026 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 669-9658; replay access code 5131981, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its first quarter of 2026 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by MWh, gross margin, and operating expenses; the ability of Enphase Energy’s IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter to meet domestic content and FEOC requirements; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, and more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

© 2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Net revenues$343,321  $410,427  $382,713  $1,472,985  $1,330,383 
Cost of revenues 191,290   214,188   184,420   785,981   701,245 
Gross profit 152,031   196,239   198,293   687,004   629,138 
Operating expenses:         
Research and development 46,214   47,266   50,390   189,075   201,315 
Sales and marketing 49,420   48,429   51,799   197,505   206,552 
General and administrative 34,599   33,098   31,901   135,767   130,825 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges (640)  1,287   9,399   7,131   13,154 
Total operating expenses 129,593   130,080   143,489   529,478   551,846 
Income from operations 22,438   66,159   54,804   157,526   77,292 
Other income, net         
Interest income 15,350   15,429   18,417   62,722   77,306 
Interest expense (829)  (830)  (2,252)  (4,521)  (8,905)
Other income (expense), net 1,738   (3,739)  (1,270)  (10,913)  (25,534)
Total other income, net 16,259   10,860   14,895   47,288   42,867 
Income before income taxes 38,697   77,019   69,699   204,814   120,159 
Income tax benefit (provision) 16   (10,381)  (7,539)  (32,681)  (17,501)
Net income$38,713  $66,638  $62,160  $172,133  $102,658 
Net income per share:         
Basic$0.30  $0.51  $0.46  $1.31  $0.76 
Diluted$0.29  $0.50  $0.45  $1.29  $0.75 
Shares used in per share calculation:         
Basic 130,967   130,797   133,815   131,162   135,167 
Diluted 133,461   132,995   138,128   134,886   140,004 
                    


 
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
 December 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$474,318  $369,110 
Restricted cash    95,006 
Marketable securities 1,038,536   1,253,480 
Accounts receivable, net 229,881   223,749 
Inventory 288,047   165,004 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 576,078   220,735 
Total current assets 2,606,860   2,327,084 
Property and equipment, net 136,804   147,514 
Intangible assets, net 22,288   42,398 
Goodwill 214,760   211,571 
Other assets 222,677   205,542 
Deferred tax assets, net 306,403   315,567 
Total assets$3,509,792  $3,249,676 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$203,039  $90,032 
Accrued liabilities 217,366   196,887 
Deferred revenues, current 180,524   237,225 
Warranty obligations, current 29,038   34,656 
Debt, current 632,183   101,291 
Total current liabilities 1,262,150   660,091 
Long-term liabilities:     
Deferred revenues, non-current 337,923   341,982 
Warranty obligations, non-current 185,005   158,233 
Other liabilities 65,497   55,265 
Debt, non-current 572,194   1,201,089 
Total liabilities 2,422,769   2,416,660 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,087,023   833,016 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,509,792  $3,249,676 
        


 
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income$38,713  $66,638  $62,160  $172,133  $102,658 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization 20,427   20,218   20,665   80,645   81,389 
Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount) (466)  (765)  (7,490)  1,047   (8,599)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (288)  (30)  2,206   (126)  6,677 
Asset impairment 1,549      4,702   3,114   28,843 
Benefit from lease termination (1,280)        (1,280)   
Non-cash interest expense 828   829   2,188   4,164   8,650 
Change in fair value of debt securities (2,752)  3,174   (3,697)  9,563   (1,967)
Stock-based compensation 53,092   51,469   51,830   214,090   211,360 
Deferred income taxes (1,054)  (1,826)  (30,675)  6,083   (58,319)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable 51,379   (57,980)  2,684   3,840   211,640 
Inventory (99,395)  (15,636)  (6,167)  (123,043)  48,591 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (100,414)  (78,330)  (16,487)  (318,558)  (134,343)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 22,205   25,494   (27,396)  139,143   (85,536)
Warranty obligations 3,902   4,055   8,657   21,154   3,802 
Deferred revenues 61,133   (3,392)  104,112   (75,429)  98,847 
Net cash provided by operating activities 47,579   13,918   167,292   136,540   513,693 
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of property and equipment (9,740)  (8,032)  (8,064)  (40,639)  (33,604)
Investment in debt securities    (6,300)     (6,300)   
Investment in equity of private company (5,000)        (5,000)   
Investment in tax equity fund    (1,408)     (9,752)   
Issuances of loan receivables    (48,500)     (48,500)   
Purchases of marketable securities (143,405)  (116,236)  (93,138)  (744,773)  (1,184,649)
Maturities and sales of marketable securities 181,657   201,881   351,843   961,756   1,346,520 
Net cash provided by investing activities 23,512   21,405   250,641   106,792   128,267 
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Settlement of Notes due 2025          (102,168)  (7)
Repurchases of common stock       (199,666)  (129,957)  (391,364)
Payment of excise tax on net stock repurchases       (2,773)     (2,773)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee equity plans 3,158      4,719   8,527   12,688 
Payments of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,373)  (1,679)  (5,012)  (18,026)  (78,813)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,785   (1,679)  (202,732)  (241,624)  (460,269)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (438)  (2,300)  (7,410)  8,494   (6,323)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 72,438   31,344   207,791   10,202   175,368 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 401,880   370,536   256,325   464,116   288,748 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period$474,318  $401,880  $464,116  $474,318  $464,116 
                    


 
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Gross profit (GAAP)$152,031  $196,239  $198,293  $687,004  $629,138 
Stock-based compensation 4,523   4,105   3,678   17,178   14,538 
Acquisition related amortization 1,593   1,596   1,784   6,359   7,469 
Gross profit (Non-GAAP)$158,147  $201,940  $203,755  $710,541  $651,145 
          
Gross margin (GAAP) 44.3%  47.8%  51.8%  46.6%  47.3%
Stock-based compensation 1.3   1.0   0.9   1.2   1.0 
Acquisition related amortization 0.5   0.4   0.5   0.4   0.6 
Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 46.1%  49.2%  53.2%  48.2%  48.8%
          
Operating expenses (GAAP)$129,593  $130,080  $143,489  $529,478  $551,846 
Stock-based compensation(1) (48,568)  (47,364)  (47,884)  (196,323)  (196,554)
Acquisition related amortization (2,889)  (2,891)  (2,884)  (11,507)  (12,911)
Restructuring and asset impairment charges(1) 640   (1,287)  (9,399)  (7,131)  (13,154)
Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)$78,776  $78,538  $83,322  $314,517  $329,227 
          
(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:         
Research and development$20,221  $20,488  $20,951  $82,837  $85,501 
Sales and marketing 15,690   14,493   15,893   63,236   65,092 
General and administrative 12,658   12,383   11,041   50,251   45,962 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges       267   588   267 
Total$48,569  $47,364  $48,152  $196,912  $196,822 
          
Income from operations (GAAP)$22,438  $66,159  $54,804  $157,526  $77,292 
Stock-based compensation 53,092   51,469   51,563   213,502   211,093 
Acquisition related amortization 4,482   4,487   4,668   17,866   20,380 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges (640)  1,287   9,399   7,131   13,154 
Income from operations (Non-GAAP)$79,372  $123,402  $120,434  $396,024  $321,919 
          
Net income (GAAP)$38,713  $66,638  $62,160  $172,133  $102,658 
Stock-based compensation 53,092   51,469   51,563   213,502   211,093 
Acquisition related amortization 4,482   4,487   4,668   17,866   20,380 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges (640)  1,287   9,399   7,131   13,154 
Non-cash interest expense 828   829   2,188   4,164   8,650 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (3,047)  (7,410)  (4,116)  (24,955)  (34,891)
Net income (Non-GAAP)$93,428  $117,300  $125,862  $389,840  $321,044 
          
Net income per share, basic (GAAP)$0.30  $0.51  $0.46  $1.31  $0.76 
Stock-based compensation 0.41   0.39   0.39   1.63   1.56 
Acquisition related amortization 0.02   0.03   0.03   0.14   0.15 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges    0.01   0.07   0.05   0.10 
Non-cash interest expense 0.01   0.01   0.02   0.03   0.06 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.03)  (0.05)  (0.03)  (0.19)  (0.26)
Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)$0.71  $0.90  $0.94  $2.97  $2.37 
          
Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 130,967   130,797   133,815   131,162   135,167 
          
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.29  $0.50  $0.45  $1.29  $0.75 
Stock-based compensation 0.40   0.39   0.39   1.62   1.56 
Acquisition related amortization 0.03   0.04   0.04   0.14   0.15 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges    0.01   0.07   0.05   0.10 
Non-cash interest expense 0.01   0.01   0.02   0.04   0.06 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.02)  (0.05)  (0.03)  (0.18)  (0.26)
Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)$0.71  $0.90  $0.94  $2.96  $2.37 
          
Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 133,461   132,995   138,128   134,886   140,004 
Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP 131,443   130,977   134,053   131,515   135,641 
          
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)$47,579  $13,918  $167,292  $136,540  $513,693 
Purchases of property and equipment (9,740)  (8,032)  (8,064)  (40,639)  (33,604)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)$37,839  $5,886  $159,228  $95,901  $480,089 
                    



