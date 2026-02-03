Thurgood Marshall College Fund officials praise passage of the minibus appropriations bill

Washington, D.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) extends its gratitude to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-OK), Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-ME), House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Senate Appropriations Committee Vice-Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) for their leadership in ensuring the passage of the FY26 minibus appropriations bill that included Departments of Labor , Health and Human Services , and Education , and related agencies (Labor-H) appropriations.

The bipartisan agreement rejects cuts recommended by the administration to the maximum Pell Grant , the Federal Supplemental Equal Opportunity Grant (FSEOG) program and the Federal Work Study program, along with the elimination of funding to the federal TRIO programs, holding funding for all of those programs flat for FY26.

In addition to maintaining funding for critical college access programs, the bill also includes funding of the Research and Development Infrastructure Grant Program for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs), which was not funded by the Department of Education under the Fund for Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) in FY25 and includes modest increases in appropriated levels for Title III and Title V programs at HBCUs, MSIs and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs).

“In order to remain competitive in the global marketplace, there must be a firm commitment for sustained investments that ensure young Americans, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to the tools they need to be successful and persist in achieving their postsecondary degrees and credentials,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “The overwhelming bipartisan affirmative vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate makes it clearer than ever that Congress agrees these investments are critical for American prosperity. While we celebrate dodging potential devastating cuts to access and opportunity, TMCF remains committed to our goals of doubling the Pell Grant, increasing investments in infrastructure at HBCUs and look forward to continuing to work closely with Congress in achieving these goals.”