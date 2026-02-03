Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Charming Medical Limited Stockholders With Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before the February 17th Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Charming (MCTA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Charming Medical common stock between October 10, 2025, and November 12, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charming Medical Limited (“Charming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MCTA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charming Medical common stock between October 10, 2025, and November 12, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 17, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Charming was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) Charming's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.



Plaintiff alleges that in the weeks leading up to November 12, 2025, Charming's share price surged from the initial public offering price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $29.36 per share, despite no fundamental news from the Company justifying such a spike. Investigations and public reports have revealed that Charming's stock became the subject of an illicit social-media-based promotion scheme that artificially inflated its price. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Charming in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational, but baseless, claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.



On November 12, 2025, the SEC halted trading of Charming's stock. The stock remains halted because the Company has not provided the information regulators required to lift the suspension.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Charming shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.