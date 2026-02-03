California Water Service Group Chairman & CEO Marty Kropelnicki Named to Newly Established CalCEO Council

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin (Marty) Kropelnicki has joined a diverse team of top California CEOs to form the CalCEO Council, an advisory group created to help strengthen the state’s economy.

Established by the California Foundation for Commerce & Education, which is affiliated with the California Chamber of Commerce, CalCEO brings together 22 experienced business leaders from top companies across the state to collaborate and offer solutions, best practices, and public policy proposals designed to address various economic concerns and improve affordability for communities. CalCEO is meant to create a bridge between private industries and the government in advancing these goals.

“Working with other chief executives to help address some of our state’s most important economic issues aligns perfectly with our company’s purpose to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Kropelnicki. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully and make a difference for Californians with this esteemed group of leaders.”

