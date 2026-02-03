Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2025 Results and Initiates 2026 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Management Comments

“We achieved many of our full year 2025 business plan objectives including tenant retention, same store NOI results and mark-to-market rents. During the fourth quarter, we bought out our preferred partner’s equity interests at 3025 JFK and 3151 Market Street in Philadelphia, making both properties wholly owned assets. Our liquidity remains in excellent shape with no borrowings on our $600 million unsecured line of credit, and no bond maturities until November 2027,” stated Jerry Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust.

“Looking ahead, our 2026 business plan includes recapitalizing our remaining development joint ventures in Austin, Texas, accelerating our overall asset recycling program and further improving our liquidity. We plan to use a majority of our asset sale proceeds to reduce debt, which may include bond repurchases, and the opportunistic buyback of our common shares that we believe are significantly undervalued. Our 2026 FFO guidance range is $0.51 to $0.59 per diluted share.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common shareholders: $(36.9) million, or $(0.21) per share. Our results include a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share, charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt related to our $245 million loan repayment.

Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders: $14.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Our results include a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt related to our $245 million loan repayment.





Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 88.3% occupied and 90.4% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 157,000 square feet in the fourth quarter in our wholly owned portfolio and, including leasing within our unconsolidated joint ventures, totaled 415,000 square feet. For full year 2025, we signed 790,000 square feet in our wholly owned portfolio and including leasing within our unconsolidated joint ventures totaled 1,558,000 square feet.

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market: 20.9% on an accrual basis and 10.0% on a cash basis.

Tenant Retention Ratio: 54% in fourth quarter and 64% for the full year 2025.

Same Store NOI Results: Increased 2.4% on an accrual basis and increased 3.2% on a cash basis.





Joint Venture Activity

On December 17, 2025, we acquired our partner’s preferred equity interest in 3151 Market Street, a 417,000 square foot office/life science building located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $65.7 million, which was funded with cash-on-hand. As a result of the transaction, 3151 Market Street is a wholly owned asset and was consolidated in fourth quarter.

As previously announced, we acquired our partner’s preferred equity interest in 3025 JFK, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $70.5 million, which was funded with cash-on-hand. In connection with the redemption, we assumed the existing $178 million secured construction loan that matures in July 2026. As a result of the transaction, 3025 JFK is a wholly owned asset and was consolidated in our fourth quarter results.





Finance/Capital Markets Activity

On December 19, 2025, we closed on a $50.5 million Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (“C-PACE”) financing on our development project at 3151 Market Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The loan bears interest at 7.31% and has an initial maturity date of March 31, 2054. We have the option to prepay at any time, subject to the following prepayment premium: 5.0% through year 2 after closing, 1.0% through year 10, and 0% thereafter. The loan agreement includes $30.0 million of additional financing to fund future commitments for signed leases.

As previously announced, we issued $300 million of 6.125% guaranteed notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2026. The Notes were offered to investors at a price of 100% of their principal amount and closed October 3, 2025. The net proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $296.3 million and were used to repay our consolidated secured debt loan totaling $245 million and for general corporate purposes.

As previously announced, we repaid a $245 million secured loan due February 2028. During the fourth quarter, we recognized a $12.2 million, or $0.07 per share, loss on debt extinguishment as a result of the early repayment. After the repayment, our core portfolio is 100% unencumbered.

We had no outstanding balance on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2025.

We had $32.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of December 31, 2025.





Results for the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2025

Net loss attributable to common shareholders totaled $(36.9) million or $(0.21) per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $(44.8) million or $(0.26) per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our 2025 results include a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share, charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Our fourth quarter 2024 results include a $(23.8) million, or $(0.14) per share, non-cash impairment charge primarily related to our unconsolidated joint venture properties located in the Metropolitan D.C. area.

FFO attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $14.6 million or $0.08 per diluted share versus $29.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our 2025 results include a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. FFO available to common shareholders. Our fourth quarter 2025 FFO payout ratio ($0.08 common share distribution / $0.08 FFO per diluted share) was 100%.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders totaled $(179.5) million or $(1.03) per share for the twelve months ended 2025 compared to a net loss of $(197.1) million attributable to common shareholders or $(1.14) per share in the twelve months ended 2024. Our full year 2025 results include non-cash impairment charges totaling $63.4 million, or $(0.37) per share related to portfolio assets located in Austin, Texas and a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Our full year 2024 results include impairment losses totaling $(191.3) million, or $(1.11) per share, and non-cash income related to the reversal of the negative investment balance in an unconsolidated joint venture totaling $53.8 million, or $0.31 per share.

FFO attributable to common shareholders for the twelve months ended 2025 totaled $93.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share compared to $148.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the year ended 2024. Our 2025 results include a $(12.2) million, or $(0.07) per share charge related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Annualizing our fourth quarter dividend, the 2025 FFO payout ratio ($0.32 common share distribution / $0.52 FFO per diluted share) would be 61.5%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the fourth quarter of 2025, our Net Operating Income (NOI), excluding termination fees, bad debt expense and other income items increased 2.4% on an accrual basis and increased 3.2% on a cash basis for our 59 same store properties, which were 88.2% and 88.8% occupied on December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

We leased approximately 157,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 165,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter occupancy activity includes 78,000 square feet of renewals, 44,000 square feet of new leases and 43,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 229,000 square feet of executed new leases scheduled to commence occupancy on currently vacant space subsequent to December 31, 2025.

We achieved a 54% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with negative net absorption of (57,000) square feet during the fourth quarter of 2025 which includes 74,000 square feet of negative absorption due to tenants exercising early termination rights within their leases. Fourth quarter rental rate growth increased 20.9% as our renewal rental rates increased 16.8% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 25.9%, all on an accrual basis.

For the year ended 2025, our leasing activity totaled approximately 790,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 1,245,000 square feet. Our year end 2025 occupancy activity includes 776,000 square feet of renewals, 334,000 square feet of new leases and 135,000 square feet of tenant expansions.

At December 31, 2025, our core portfolio of 60 properties comprising 11.3 million square feet was 88.3% occupied and we are now 90.4% leased (reflecting executed leases commencing after December 31, 2025).

Distributions

On December 10, 2025, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.08 per common share that was paid on January 22, 2026 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2026.

2026 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are providing our 2026 loss per share guidance of $(0.66) - $(0.58) per share and 2026 FFO guidance of $0.51 - $0.59 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2026 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2026

Range Loss per share allocated to common shareholders $(0.66 ) to $(0.58 ) Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.17 1.17 FFO per diluted share $0.51 to $0.59

Our 2026 FFO key assumptions include:

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 89-90%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 90-91%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 5-7%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): (2)-0%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: (1)-1%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 0-2%;

Speculative Revenue Target: $17.0 - $18.0 million, $12.9 million achieved;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 46-48%;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity: $280.0 - $300.0 million;

Development Starts: Redevelopment of one existing Uptown ATX building in Austin, Texas;

Financing Activity: Refinance our $178 million 3025 JFK Construction Loan and extend our unsecured credit facility maturing in July 2026;

Share Buyback and Bond Repurchase Activity: Will be based on sales activity above;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 180.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares and;





The Company has provided a reconciliation of 2026 FFO guidance to our 2025 actual FFO results in its Supplemental Information Package which can be found on the investor relations page of its website.

Except as outlined in our 2026 business plan, our estimates do not include (1) possible future gains or losses or the impact on operating results from other possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, (2) the impacts of any other capital markets activity, (3) future write-offs or reinstatements of accounts receivable and accrued rent balances, or (4) future impairment charges. EPS estimates may fluctuate based on several factors, including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization expense, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity. Management is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO does not include real estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, or gains or losses associated with disposition activities or depreciable real estate. For a complete definition of FFO and statements of the reasons why management believes FFO provides useful information to investors, see page 41 in our fourth quarter supplement information package. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above. Our 2026 Business Plan is included in our Supplemental Information Package.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Supplemental Information

We produce a Supplemental Information Package that includes details regarding the performance of the portfolio, financial information, non-GAAP financial measures, same-store information and other useful information for investors. The Supplemental Information Package includes a reconciliation of 2026 FFO guidance to our 2025 actual FFO results. The Supplemental Information Package is available via our website, www.brandywinerealty.com, through the “Investor Relations” section.

Forward-Looking Statements

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,753,780 $ 3,367,547 Accumulated depreciation (1,259,090 ) (1,171,803 ) Prepaid ground leases, net 51,399 7,233 Right of use asset - operating leases, net 17,806 18,412 Operating real estate investments, net 2,563,895 2,221,389 Construction-in-progress 118,543 94,628 Land held for development 70,405 81,318 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 27,762 Total real estate investments, net 2,780,605 2,425,097 Cash and cash equivalents 32,284 90,229 Restricted cash and escrows 30,018 5,948 Accounts receivable 22,154 12,703 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $424 and $909 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 182,651 184,312 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 314,326 570,455 Deferred costs, net 79,549 84,317 Intangible assets, net 22,426 5,505 Other assets 122,227 113,647 Total assets $ 3,586,240 $ 3,492,213 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Secured term loans, net $ 234,079 $ 275,338 Unsecured term loans, net 249,389 318,949 Unsecured senior notes, net 2,073,394 1,618,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 143,826 129,717 Distributions payable 14,108 26,256 Deferred income, gains and rent 22,569 35,414 Intangible liabilities, net 12,713 7,292 Lease liability - operating leases 23,720 23,546 Other liabilities 14,588 12,587 Total liabilities $ 2,788,386 $ 2,447,626 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 173,699,039 and 172,665,995 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,733 1,724 Additional paid-in-capital 3,199,838 3,182,621 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 23,069 20,456 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,583,000 and 1,221,333 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (23,069 ) (20,456 ) Cumulative earnings 605,252 783,499 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,437 ) 2,521 Cumulative distributions (3,012,654 ) (2,931,730 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 792,732 1,038,635 Noncontrolling interests 5,122 5,952 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 797,854 $ 1,044,587 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,586,240 $ 3,492,213





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 114,138 $ 114,267 $ 457,504 $ 469,242 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 5,087 6,057 20,329 23,742 Other 1,725 1,581 6,621 12,533 Total revenue 120,950 121,905 484,454 505,517 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 35,044 34,358 131,347 129,890 Real estate taxes 9,016 10,707 43,602 47,726 Third party management expenses 2,778 2,258 10,245 9,714 Depreciation and amortization 45,308 44,638 176,428 178,168 General and administrative expenses 7,395 10,055 42,031 42,781 Provision for impairment 23 248 63,392 44,655 Total operating expenses 99,564 102,264 467,045 452,934 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate 6,388 2,297 9,396 2,297 Net loss on sale of undepreciated real estate (146 ) — (146 ) — Total gain on sale of real estate 6,242 2,297 9,250 2,297 Operating income 27,628 21,938 26,659 54,880 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 1,128 1,275 4,402 3,847 Interest expense (37,851 ) (31,202 ) (134,955 ) (116,306 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (1,356 ) (1,247 ) (5,119 ) (5,000 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (14,155 ) (37,628 ) (57,681 ) (191,585 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions — 2,247 183 56,750 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt (12,244 ) — (12,244 ) 941 Net loss before income taxes (36,850 ) (44,617 ) (178,755 ) (196,473 ) Income tax provision (27 ) (3 ) (112 ) (14 ) Net loss (36,877 ) (44,620 ) (178,867 ) (196,487 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 193 128 620 580 Net loss attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust (36,684 ) (44,492 ) (178,247 ) (195,907 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (167 ) (289 ) (1,231 ) (1,178 ) Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ (36,851 ) $ (44,781 ) $ (179,478 ) $ (197,085 ) Basic loss per Common Share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.14 ) Diluted loss per Common Share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.14 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 173,699,039 172,665,995 173,464,402 172,526,996 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 173,699,039 172,665,995 173,464,402 172,526,996





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (36,851 ) $ (44,781 ) $ (179,478 ) $ (197,085 ) Add (deduct): Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units (111 ) (130 ) (537 ) (585 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 167 289 1,231 1,178 Net (gain) loss on real estate venture transactions 120 (2,034 ) 227 (63,696 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (6,388 ) (2,297 ) (9,396 ) (2,297 ) Provision for impairment 23 248 63,392 44,101 Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture 4,149 23,808 4,149 147,184 Depreciation and amortization: Real property 39,131 38,876 154,009 154,945 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 5,288 4,961 19,130 19,746 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 9,302 11,231 41,959 47,013 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (75 ) (3 ) (88 ) (9 ) Funds from operations $ 14,755 $ 30,168 $ 94,598 $ 150,495 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (175 ) (318 ) (1,212 ) (1,624 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 14,580 $ 29,850 $ 93,386 $ 148,871 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.85 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding — fully diluted 180,354,589 177,569,866 180,256,697 175,969,844 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 100.0 % 88.2 % 101.9 % 70.6 %





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 4th QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 65 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2025, a total of 59 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 11.1 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. As of December 31, 2025, three properties were recently completed and three properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.2% and 88.8% occupied as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 103,298 $ 102,015 Other 312 248 Total revenue 103,610 102,263 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 29,196 28,543 Real estate taxes 8,334 9,490 Net operating income $ 66,080 $ 64,230 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 2.9 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 65,799 $ 64,286 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.4 % Net operating income $ 66,080 $ 64,230 Straight line rents & other 761 362 Above/below market rent amortization (160 ) (164 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 218 220 Non-cash ground rent expense 235 239 Cash - Net operating income $ 67,134 $ 64,887 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 3.5 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 66,773 $ 64,675 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 3.2 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss: $ (36,877 ) $ (44,620 ) Add/(deduct): Interest income (1,128 ) (1,275 ) Interest expense 37,851 31,202 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,356 1,247 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 14,155 37,628 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (2,247 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (6,388 ) (2,297 ) Net loss on sale of undepreciated real estate 146 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 12,244 — Depreciation and amortization 45,308 44,638 General & administrative expenses 7,395 10,055 Income tax provision 27 3 Provision for impairment 23 248 Consolidated net operating income 74,112 74,582 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (8,032 ) (10,352 ) Same store net operating income $ 66,080 $ 64,230





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – TWELVE MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 65 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2025, a total of 59 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 11.1 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. As of December 31, 2025, three properties were recently completed and three properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.2% and 88.8% occupied as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 417,675 $ 409,241 Other 1,101 909 Total revenue 418,776 410,150 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 113,382 108,012 Real estate taxes 39,665 40,361 Net operating income $ 265,729 $ 261,777 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.5 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 264,013 $ 262,144 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.7 % Net operating income $ 265,729 $ 261,777 Straight line rents & other 1,518 (5,485 ) Above/below market rent amortization (651 ) (707 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 883 777 Non-cash ground rent expense 944 960 Cash - Net operating income $ 268,423 $ 257,322 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 4.3 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 266,043 $ 256,650 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 3.7 % Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss: $ (178,867 ) $ (196,487 ) Add/(deduct): Interest income (4,402 ) (3,847 ) Interest expense 134,955 116,306 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 5,119 5,000 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 57,681 191,585 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (183 ) (56,750 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (9,396 ) (2,297 ) Net loss on sale of undepreciated real estate 146 — Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt 12,244 (941 ) Depreciation and amortization 176,428 178,168 General & administrative expenses 42,031 42,781 Income tax provision 112 14 Provision for impairment 63,392 44,655 Consolidated net operating income 299,260 318,187 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (33,531 ) (56,410 ) Same store net operating income $ 265,729 $ 261,777



