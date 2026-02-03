AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. Fourth quarter revenue was a record $10.3 billion, gross margin was 54%, operating income was $1.8 billion, net income was $1.5 billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.92. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 57%, operating income was a record $2.9 billion, net income was a record $2.5 billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $1.53.

For the full year 2025, AMD reported record revenue of $34.6 billion, gross margin of 50%, operating income of $3.7 billion, net income of $4.3 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $2.65. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 52%, operating income was a record $7.8 billion, net income was a record $6.8 billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $4.17.

“2025 was a defining year for AMD, with record revenue and earnings driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our high-performance and AI platforms,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “We are entering 2026 with strong momentum across our business, led by accelerating adoption of our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen CPUs and the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise.”

“Our record fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate AMD’s ability to deliver profitable growth at scale,” said Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. “We achieved record non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, while increasing our strategic investments to support long-term growth across our high-performance and adaptive computing product portfolio.”



GAAP Quarterly Financial Results

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Q3 2025 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $10,270 $7,658 Up 34% $9,246 Up 11% Gross profit ($M) $5,577 $3,882 Up 44% $4,780 Up 17% Gross margin 54% 51% Up 3 ppts 52% Up 2 ppts Operating expenses ($M) $3,825 $3,011 Up 27% $3,510 Up 9% Operating income ($M) $1,752 $871 Up 101% $1,270 Up 38% Operating margin 17% 11% Up 6 ppts 14% Up 3 ppts Net income ($M) $1,511 $482 Up 213% $1,243 Up 22% Diluted earnings per share $0.92 $0.29 Up 217% $0.75 Up 23%





Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Q3 2025 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $10,270 $7,658 Up 34% $9,246 Up 11% Gross profit ($M) $5,855 $4,140 Up 41% $4,992 Up 17% Gross margin 57% 54% Up 3 ppts 54% Up 3 ppts Operating expenses ($M) $3,001 $2,114 Up 42% $2,754 Up 9% Operating income ($M) $2,854 $2,026 Up 41% $2,238 Up 28% Operating margin 28% 26% Up 2 ppts 24% Up 4 ppts Net income ($M) $2,519 $1,777 Up 42% $1,965 Up 28% Diluted earnings per share $1.53 $1.09 Up 40% $1.20 Up 28%





Annual Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP(*) 2025(1) 2024 Y/Y 2025(1) 2024 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $34,639 $25,785 Up 34% $34,639 $25,785 Up 34% Gross profit ($M) $17,152 $12,725 Up 35% $18,165 $13,759 Up 32% Gross margin % 50% 49% Up 1 ppt 52% 53% Down 1 ppt Operating expenses ($M) $13,458 $10,825 Up 24% $10,397 $7,621 Up 36% Operating income ($M) $3,694 $1,900 Up 94% $7,768 $6,138 Up 27% Operating margin % 11% 7% Up 4 ppts 22% 24% Down 2 ppts Net income ($M) $4,335 $1,641 Up 164% $6,831 $5,420 Up 26% Diluted earnings per share $2.65 $1.00 Up 165% $4.17 $3.31 Up 26%

(1) Full year 2025 results included approximately $440 million in net inventory and related charges as a result of the U.S. Government's export control on AMD Instinct™ MI308 data center GPU products.

In the fourth quarter, AMD benefited from an approximate $360 million release of previously reserved AMD Instinct™ MI308 inventory and related charges. Fourth quarter AMD Instinct MI308 revenue to China was approximately $390 million. Excluding the inventory reserve reversal and AMD Instinct MI308 sales to China, fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin would have been approximately 55%.

Segment Summary

Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was a record $5.4 billion, up 39% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AMD EPYC™ processors and the continued ramp of AMD Instinct GPU shipments. For the full year 2025, Data Center segment revenue was a record $16.6 billion, up 32% year-over-year, reflecting growth across both EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs.

Client and Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $3.9 billion, up 37% year-over-year. Client business revenue in the quarter was a record $3.1 billion, up 34% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong demand for leadership AMD Ryzen™ processors and continued market share gains. Gaming business revenue in the quarter was $843 million, up 50% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher semi-custom revenue and strong demand for AMD Radeon™ GPUs. For the full year 2025, Client and Gaming segment revenue was a record $14.6 billion, up 51% year-over-year. Client business revenue was a record $10.6 billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by continued revenue share gains and a richer product mix. Gaming business revenue was $3.9 billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by improved semi-custom sales and strong demand for AMD Radeon GPUs.

Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $950 million, up 3% year-over-year, as demand strengthened across several end markets. For the full year 2025, Embedded segment revenue was $3.5 billion, down 3% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of customer inventory level adjustments earlier in the year.



Recent PR Highlights

At CES 2026, AMD detailed how deep cross-industry collaborations and full-stack AI solutions are driving AI advances, including: An early look at the AMD Helios rack-scale platform, the blueprint for yotta-scale AI infrastructure. Announcing the AMD Instinct MI440X GPU for enterprise AI. New AMD Ryzen AI 400 and PRO 400 Series platforms, Ryzen AI Max+ SKUs and the AMD Ryzen AI Halo developer platform. New AMD Ryzen AI Embedded Processor portfolio, designed to power AI-driven applications across automotive, industrial automation and physical AI.

Strategic AMD partners announced AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and services powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs: HPE announced it will be one of the first system providers to adopt the AMD Helios rack-scale platform and deliver the Herder supercomputer powered by next-gen AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and EPYC “Venice” CPUs. AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN announced plans to form a joint venture to deliver 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030. AMD announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to co-develop and deploy enterprise AI solutions. Zyphra’s ZAYA1 is the first large-scale mixture-of-experts model trained entirely on AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs, AMD Pensando™ networking and AMD ROCm™ open software. AWS launched new instances powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, delivering the highest x86 performance in the AWS cloud.

AMD delivered new capabilities for the most demanding PC and gaming workloads with: The new Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the fastest gaming processor, powered by the “Zen 5” architecture and AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology. AMD FSR™ “Redstone,” a suite of new machine-learning based features delivering more immersive visuals for AMD Radeon graphics cards, including AMD FSR Upscaling, Frame Generation, Ray Regeneration and Radiance Caching.

AMD expanded its embedded processor portfolio, including: New additions to the AMD space-grade portfolio; the AMD Versal™ RF Series and Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs for extreme space environments. New AMD EPYC Embedded 2005 Series processors delivering enhanced performance, efficiency and high-speed connectivity for networking, storage and industrial applications.





Current Outlook

AMD’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement” below.

For the first quarter of 2026, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $9.8 billion, plus or minus $300 million, including approximately $100 million of AMD Instinct MI308 sales to China. The mid-point of the revenue range represents year-over-year growth of approximately 32% and a sequential decline of approximately 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 55%.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 5,577 $ 4,780 $ 3,882 $ 17,152 $ 12,725 GAAP gross margin 54 % 52 % 51 % 50 % 49 % Stock-based compensation 8 7 6 26 22 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 260 260 252 1,031 946 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 1 — — 2 1 Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer(2) — (67 ) — (67 ) 65 Loss contingency on legal matter 9 12 — 21 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,855 $ 4,992 $ 4,140 $ 18,165 $ 13,759 Non-GAAP gross margin 57 % 54 % 54 % 52 % 53 % GAAP operating expenses(3) $ 3,825 $ 3,510 $ 3,011 $ 13,458 $ 10,825 GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 37 % 38 % 39 % 39 % 42 % Stock-based compensation 478 412 333 1,612 1,385 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 297 302 332 1,223 1,448 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 49 42 46 226 185 Restructuring charges(4) — — 186 — 186 Non-GAAP operating expenses(3) $ 3,001 $ 2,754 $ 2,114 $ 10,397 $ 7,621 Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 29 % 30 % 28 % 30 % 30 % GAAP operating income $ 1,752 $ 1,270 $ 871 $ 3,694 $ 1,900 GAAP operating margin 17 % 14 % 11 % 11 % 7 % Stock-based compensation 486 419 339 1,638 1,407 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 557 562 584 2,254 2,394 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 50 42 46 228 186 Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer(2) — (67 ) — (67 ) 65 Loss contingency on legal matter 9 12 — 21 — Restructuring charges(4) — — 186 — 186 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,854 $ 2,238 $ 2,026 $ 7,768 $ 6,138 Non-GAAP operating margin 28 % 24 % 26 % 22 % 24 %





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 1,511 $ 0.92 $ 1,243 $ 0.75 $ 482 $ 0.29 $ 4,335 $ 2.65 $ 1,641 $ 1.00 Stock-based compensation 486 0.29 419 0.26 339 0.21 1,638 1.00 1,407 0.86 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 557 0.34 562 0.34 584 0.36 2,254 1.38 2,394 1.46 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 50 0.03 43 0.03 46 0.03 231 0.14 187 0.11 Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer(2) — — (67 ) (0.04 ) — — (67 ) (0.04 ) 65 0.04 Loss contingency on legal matter 9 0.01 12 0.01 — — 21 0.01 — — Gains on long-term investments, net (280 ) (0.17 ) (26 ) (0.02 ) — — (365 ) (0.22 ) 2 — Equity income in investee (1 ) — (10 ) — (12 ) (0.01 ) (26 ) (0.02 ) (33 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring charges(4) — — — — 186 0.11 — — 186 0.11 Release of reserves for uncertain tax positions(5) — — — — — — (853 ) (0.52 ) — — Income tax provision 78 0.04 (140 ) (0.09 ) 152 0.10 (271 ) (0.17 ) (429 ) (0.25 ) Loss (Income) from discontinued operations, net of tax(6) 109 0.07 (71 ) (0.04 ) — — (66 ) (0.04 ) — — Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 2,519 $ 1.53 $ 1,965 $ 1.20 $ 1,777 $ 1.09 $ 6,831 $ 4.17 $ 5,420 $ 3.31





(1 ) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include transaction costs, purchase price fair value adjustments for inventory, certain compensation charges, and workforce rebalancing charges. (2 ) Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer is related to losses due to an incident at a third-party contract manufacturing facility and the corresponding recovery. (3 ) Effective first quarter of 2025, licensing gain is reclassified against Marketing, general and administrative expenses as the amounts were immaterial. (4 ) Restructuring charges are related to the 2024 Restructuring Plan which comprised of employee severance charges and non-cash asset impairments. (5 ) Release of reserves for uncertain tax positions pertains to the reasonable cause relief related to dual consolidated losses approved by the IRS in the second quarter of 2025. (6 ) Loss (Income) from discontinued operations relates to ZT Systems' manufacturing business which was divested in the fourth quarter of 2025.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 27,

2025 GAAP gross profit $ 5,577 GAAP gross margin 54 % Stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related and other costs 278 Impact from the release of inventory and related charges associated with U.S. export restrictions and AMD Instinct MI308 revenue to China (430 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,425 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 55 %

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, AMD entering 2026 with strong momentum across its business; the accelerating adoption of high-performance EPYC and Ryzen CPUs and the rapid scaling of the data center AI franchise; the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products; and AMD’s expected first quarter 2026 financial outlook, including revenue, expected revenue from AMD Instinct MI308 sales to China and non-GAAP gross margin, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD’s ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

(*) In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue percent, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. AMD uses a normalized tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2025, AMD used a non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, which excludes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, AMD has provided an adjusted non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin which excludes the impact from the release of inventory and related charges associated with U.S. export restrictions and AMD InstinctTM MI308 revenue to China. AMD also provides adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to AMD’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with AMD’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures referenced are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the data tables in this earnings press release. This earnings press release also contains forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin concerning AMD’s financial outlook, which is based on current expectations as of February 3, 2026, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP gross margin outlook typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other costs. The timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control, therefore, a reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its outlook statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Net revenue $ 10,270 $ 9,246 $ 7,658 $ 34,639 $ 25,785 Cost of sales 4,433 4,206 3,524 16,456 12,114 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 260 260 252 1,031 946 Total cost of sales 4,693 4,466 3,776 17,487 13,060 Gross profit 5,577 4,780 3,882 17,152 12,725 Gross margin 54 % 52 % 51 % 50 % 49 % Research and development 2,330 2,139 1,712 8,091 6,456 Marketing, general and administrative 1,198 1,069 781 4,144 2,735 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 297 302 332 1,223 1,448 Restructuring charges — — 186 — 186 Total operating expenses 3,825 3,510 3,011 13,458 10,825 Operating income 1,752 1,270 871 3,694 1,900 Interest expense (36 ) (37 ) (19 ) (131 ) (92 ) Other income (expense), net 358 82 37 577 181 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 2,074 1,315 889 4,140 1,989 Income tax provision (benefit) 455 153 419 (103 ) 381 Equity income in investee 1 10 12 26 33 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 1,620 1,172 482 4,269 1,641 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (109 ) 71 — 66 — Net income $ 1,511 $ 1,243 $ 482 $ 4,335 $ 1,641 Earnings per share: Earnings from continuing operations - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.30 $ 2.63 $ 1.01 Earnings from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.04 $ — Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.76 $ 0.30 $ 2.67 $ 1.01 Earnings from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.71 $ 0.29 $ 2.61 $ 1.00 Earnings from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.04 $ — Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.75 $ 0.29 $ 2.65 $ 1.00 Shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,630 1,626 1,623 1,624 1,620 Diluted 1,649 1,641 1,634 1,636 1,637





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions)

December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,539 $ 3,787 Short-term investments 5,013 1,345 Accounts receivable, net 6,315 6,192 Inventories 7,920 5,734 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,160 1,991 Total current assets 26,947 19,049 Property and equipment, net 2,312 1,802 Goodwill 25,126 24,839 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 16,705 18,930 Deferred tax assets 384 688 Other non-current assets 5,452 3,918 Total Assets $ 76,926 $ 69,226 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,929 $ 2,466 Accrued liabilities 5,250 4,260 Current portion of long-term debt, net 874 — Other current liabilities 402 555 Total current liabilities 9,455 7,281 Long-term debt 2,348 1,721 Long-term operating lease liabilities 625 491 Deferred tax liabilities 313 349 Other long-term liabilities 1,186 1,816 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock: Common stock, par value $0.01 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 63,365 61,362 Treasury stock, at cost (7,079 ) (6,106 ) Retained earnings 6,699 2,364 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) (69 ) Total stockholders' equity 62,999 57,568 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 76,926 $ 69,226





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,511 $ 482 $ 4,335 $ 1,641 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 109 — (66 ) — Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 194 172 750 671 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 557 583 2,254 2,393 Stock-based compensation 486 339 1,638 1,407 (Gains) losses on long-term investments, net (280 ) — (341 ) — Deferred income taxes 230 (300 ) 248 (1,163 ) Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer — — (67 ) 65 Other 30 93 120 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (114 ) 96 (121 ) (1,865 ) Inventories (610 ) (362 ) (2,189 ) (1,458 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 248 510 (11 ) 339 Accounts payable (588 ) (571 ) 410 3 Accrued and other liabilities 531 257 (467 ) 883 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 2,304 1,299 6,493 3,041 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 296 — 1,216 — Net cash provided by operations 2,600 1,299 7,709 3,041 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (222 ) (208 ) (974 ) (636 ) Purchases of short-term investments (3,360 ) (786 ) (5,470 ) (1,493 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 783 65 1,765 1,416 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 14 25 80 616 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44 ) — (1,760 ) (548 ) Related party loan and equity method investment — (100 ) — (117 ) Purchases of long-term investments (70 ) (210 ) (502 ) (341 ) Other 10 — 10 2 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (2,889 ) (1,214 ) (6,851 ) (1,101 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 1,356 — 1,356 — Purchases of property and equipment (8 ) — (38 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations 1,348 — 1,318 — Net cash used in investing activities (1,541 ) (1,214 ) (5,533 ) (1,101 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt and commercial paper issuance, net of issuance costs — — 2,441 — Repayment of debt and commercial paper — — (950 ) (750 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans 116 127 285 279 Repurchases of common stock — (256 ) (1,316 ) (862 ) Stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans (160 ) (42 ) (607 ) (728 ) Settlement of contingent consideration liability (284 ) — (284 ) — Other — — — (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (328 ) (171 ) (431 ) (2,062 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 731 (86 ) 1,745 (122 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,825 3,897 3,811 3,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,556 $ 3,811 $ 5,556 $ 3,811 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,539 $ 3,787 $ 5,539 $ 3,787 Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17 24 17 24 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,556 $ 3,811 $ 5,556 $ 3,811





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

SELECTED CORPORATE DATA

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Segment and Disaggregated Revenue Information(1) Net Revenue: Data Center Segment $ 5,380 $ 4,341 $ 3,859 $ 16,635 $ 12,579 Client and Gaming Segment Client 3,097 2,750 2,313 10,640 7,054 Gaming 843 1,298 563 3,910 2,595 Total Client and Gaming 3,940 4,048 2,876 14,550 9,649 Embedded Segment 950 857 923 3,454 3,557 Total net revenue $ 10,270 $ 9,246 $ 7,658 $ 34,639 $ 25,785 Operating Income (Loss): Data Center Segment $ 1,752 $ 1,074 $ 1,157 $ 3,603 $ 3,482 Client and Gaming Segment 725 867 496 2,855 1,187 Embedded Segment 357 283 362 1,243 1,421 All other (1,082 ) (954 ) (1,144 ) (4,007 ) (4,190 ) Total operating income $ 1,752 $ 1,270 $ 871 $ 3,694 $ 1,900 Other Data Capital expenditures $ 222 $ 258 $ 208 $ 974 $ 636 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,048 $ 2,431 $ 2,198 $ 8,521 $ 6,810 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 10,552 $ 7,243 $ 5,132 $ 10,552 $ 5,132 Free cash flow(3) $ 2,082 $ 1,530 $ 1,091 $ 5,519 $ 2,405 Total assets $ 76,926 $ 76,891 $ 69,226 $ 76,926 $ 69,226 Total debt $ 3,222 $ 3,220 $ 1,721 $ 3,222 $ 1,721





(1 ) The Company operates as three operating segments, Data Center, Client and Gaming, and Embedded segments.



The Data Center segment primarily includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators, microprocessors (CPUs) for servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), AI Network Interface Cards (AI NICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers.



The Client and Gaming segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, chipsets for desktops and notebooks, discrete GPUs, and semi-custom SoC products and development services.



The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and adaptive SoC products.



From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio.



All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, employee stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, inventory loss at contract manufacturer and restructuring charges.





(2 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended Year Ended (Millions) (Unaudited) December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP net income $ 1,511 $ 1,243 $ 482 $ 4,335 $ 1,641 Interest expense 36 37 19 131 92 Other (income) expense, net (358 ) (82 ) (37 ) (577 ) (181 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 455 153 419 (103 ) 381 Equity income in investee (1 ) (10 ) (12 ) (26 ) (33 ) Stock-based compensation 486 419 339 1,638 1,407 Depreciation and amortization 194 192 172 750 671 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 557 562 584 2,254 2,394 Acquisition-related and other costs 50 43 46 231 187 Inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer — (67 ) — (67 ) 65 Loss contingency on legal matter 9 12 — 21 — Restructuring charges — — 186 — 186 Loss (Income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 109 (71 ) — (66 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,048 $ 2,431 $ 2,198 $ 8,521 $ 6,810





The Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, inventory loss at (recovery from) contract manufacturer, loss contingency on legal matter, acquisition-related and other costs, restructuring charges, and income from discontinued operations, net of tax. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.





(3 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended Year Ended (Millions except percentages) (Unaudited) December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 2,304 $ 1,788 $ 1,299 $ 6,493 $ 3,041 Operating cash flow margin % from continuing operations 22 % 19 % 17 % 19 % 12 % Purchases of property and equipment (222 ) (258 ) (208 ) (974 ) (636 ) Free cash flow $ 2,082 $ 1,530 $ 1,091 $ 5,519 $ 2,405 Free cash flow margin % 20 % 17 % 14 % 16 % 9 %





The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company’s calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.





