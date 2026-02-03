Cavvy Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the “Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2025 on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, after market close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Cavvy has released a brief business update from President & CEO, Darcy Reding (“The Cavvy Round Up”). To view the letter to shareholders on Cavvy’s website, please follow this link:

https://www.cavvyenergy.com/content/uploads/2026/01/Cavvy-Round-Up-Jan-2026-FINAL.pdf

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from Western Canada. Cavvy’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs.

