Runway Growth Finance Corp. Announces Partial Redemption of 7.50% Notes Due 2027 and Whole Redemption of 8.00% Notes Due 2027

MENLO Park, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWAY), today announced that it intends to redeem a portion of its 7.50% Notes due 2027 (CUSIP No. 78163D 209; NasdaqGS: RWAYL) (the “7.50% Notes”) and all of its 8.00% Notes due 2027 (CUSIP No. 78163D 308; NasdaqGS: RWAYZ) (the “8.00% Notes”, together with the 7.50% Notes, the “Notes”). The Company expects to redeem $40,250,000 aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding 7.50% Notes on March 5, 2026 and $51,750,000 aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding 8.00% Notes on March 5, 2026 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price per Note will be $25 plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from March 1, 2026 to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press release and the use of proceeds from the offering, and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the SEC. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

