Xos launches 2026 Electric Class 6 Chassis, starting at just $99,000

Performance proven market leader delivers electric platform with more deployed vehicles, more real-world miles, and more blue-chip fleet customers in the US than any competitor.

The Xos stripped chassis now starts at the most competitive price in the industry.





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today unveiled the 2026 model year Xos Class 6 strip chassis at a starting price of $99,000. This pricing establishes a new benchmark for commercial fleet electrification, reflecting years of manufacturing scale, established supplier relationships, and proven operational excellence, and a sustainable cost structure that makes the transition to electric accessible to fleets nationwide.

Xos has more US-deployed vehicles than any competitor in its segment. With blue-chip customers including UPS, FedEx, Cintas, and Loomis, and over 1,000 vehicles and powertrains on the road that were manufactured in its Tennessee factory, Xos brings proven market leadership to the 2026 model year launch.

2026 Class 6 Strip chassis specifications:

Class 6 Platform: 23,000 lb GVWR purpose-built for commercial fleet operations

23,000 lb GVWR purpose-built for commercial fleet operations Optimized Range: Approximately 120 miles engineered for return-to-base duty cycles and up to 200 miles on the extended range variant.

Approximately 120 miles engineered for return-to-base duty cycles and up to 200 miles on the extended range variant. Advanced Telematics: Enhanced platform with 3+ years of operational data, billions of data points monitored, and over-the-air update capability for continuous performance improvements

Enhanced platform with 3+ years of operational data, billions of data points monitored, and over-the-air update capability for continuous performance improvements Commercial-Grade Battery: LFP battery system designed for 4,000+ cycle durability, prioritizing reliability and total cost of ownership

LFP battery system designed for 4,000+ cycle durability, prioritizing reliability and total cost of ownership Serviceable Architecture: Industry-standard axles, wheel ends, and suspension systems for nationwide service capability and supply chain resilience

Industry-standard axles, wheel ends, and suspension systems for nationwide service capability and supply chain resilience Comprehensive Warranty: Minimum 3-year coverage backed by Xos's proven service network

Minimum 3-year coverage backed by Xos's proven service network Industry-Leading Price: Starting at $99,000, a sustainable price point achieved through manufacturing scale and supplier partnerships, not promotional discounting







"The 2026 launch represents everything we've built at Xos over nearly 10 years of engineering innovation, supply chain partnerships, and manufacturing scale," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos. "We're not the newest entrant making promises, we're a proven leader delivering results today. Our customers see it in the reliability of our vehicles, the sophistication of our telematics, and the strength of our manufacturing. At a $99,000 starting price, we're making commercial electrification accessible at scale, showcasing our operational efficiency, our supplier partnerships, and years of experience building at scale. At Xos we aren't just participating in this market, we're redefining it."

The 2026 model year introduces enhanced over-the-air update capabilities that enable continuous performance improvements, optimized charging strategies, and predictive maintenance, all delivered remotely without vehicle downtime. Combined with industry-standard serviceable components, this approach delivers uptime and flexibility that proprietary closed systems cannot match.

Xos's LFP battery system prioritizes reliability, safety, and total cost of ownership over theoretical performance claims. Engineered for 4,000+ cycle durability and commercial duty cycles, the platform delivers predictable economics that fleet operators trust for mission-critical operations.

With the broadest deployment footprint and most accumulated real-world mileage in the US, and through partnerships with some of the nation's largest fleet operators, Xos has established itself as the proven choice for commercial electrification. The 2026 model year launch reinforces this leadership while making the transition to electric more accessible than ever.

Fleet operators interested in securing 2026 delivery should contact Xos directly at www.xostrucks.com .

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos’s long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “likely,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’s liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact:

Marketing@xostrucks.com

Investor Contact:

Xos Investor Relations

ir@xostrucks.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14c3ffa7-f69d-4227-a914-0559197fc59c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caaf36a6-a1a6-47bf-859e-e4a4abb88f8e