Cabot Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026.

First Quarter Highlights

Diluted EPS of $1.37 and Adjusted EPS of $ 1.53, which represents a 13% decrease in Adjusted EPS year-over-year





Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT of $102 million; down 22% year-over-year driven by lower volumes in the segment





Performance Chemicals segment EBIT of $48 million; up 7% year-over-year driven by a favorable product mix and strength in our Battery Materials product line



Signed multi-year supply agreement with PowerCo SE to supply conductive carbons and dispersions for lithium-ion battery applications reinforcing our leadership in Battery Materials





Cash Flows from Operations of $126 million supported the return of $76 million of cash to shareholders in the quarter through a combination of share repurchases and dividends





(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended 12/31/25 12/31/24 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 849 $ 955 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 73 $ 93 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.37 $ 1.67 Less: Certain items after tax per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.53 $ 1.76

Sean Keohane, Cabot President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "I am pleased that despite a challenging demand environment, we continued to execute well and delivered Adjusted EPS of $1.53 in the quarter, down 13% year-over-year. Performance Chemicals segment EBIT increased 7% year-over-year supported by continued momentum in our Battery Materials product line. Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT declined 22% year-over-year, primarily due to lower volumes in the Americas and Asia Pacific.”

Keohane continued, "In addition, during the quarter, we entered into a multi-year agreement with PowerCo SE, a leading European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, to supply conductive carbons and dispersions for lithium-ion battery applications. We expect the supply agreement to contribute meaningfully to Cabot’s growth in the battery materials sector, and it reinforces our position as a leader and trusted partner in the global lithium-ion battery value chain. Building out our position in this sector remains a strategic priority for Cabot given the expected continued global growth in electric vehicles and energy storage applications."

Keohane continued, “Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $126 million, which enabled us to invest in capital expenditures, pay $24 million in dividends and repurchase $52 million of shares. Our balance sheet remains strong with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 times as of December 31, 2025. I am pleased with our robust cash flow performance and our strong balance sheet, which enable us to continue to drive our strategic growth initiatives and deliver on our capital allocation priorities. Overall, I am pleased with the resilience of the Cabot team and the agility they have demonstrated in this very dynamic environment.”

Financial Detail

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, net income attributable to Cabot Corporation was $73 million ($1.37 per common share). Net income reflects an after-tax per share charge from certain items of $0.16. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.53 per share.

Segment Results

Reinforcement Materials – First quarter fiscal 2026 EBIT in Reinforcement Materials decreased by $28 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The largest driver of the decrease in EBIT was lower volumes in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Volumes were impacted by lower production levels and year-end inventory management by our tire customers in the Americas and increased competitive intensity in Asia Pacific.

Global and regional volume changes for Reinforcement Materials for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to the same quarter of the prior year are set forth in the table below:

First Quarter

Year-over-Year Change Global Reinforcement Materials Volumes (7 %) Asia Pacific (7 %) Europe, Middle East, Africa 6 % Americas (15 %)

Performance Chemicals – First quarter fiscal 2026 EBIT in Performance Chemicals increased by $3 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025 primarily due to higher gross profit per ton, partially offset by lower volumes. The higher gross profit per ton was primarily due to a favorable product mix and overall cost management and optimization efforts. The lower volumes were primarily due to weaker demand in Europe.

Cash Performance – The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with a cash balance of $230 million. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, cash flows from operating activities were a source of $126 million. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $69 million. Additional uses of cash during the first quarter included $24 million for the payment of dividends and $52 million for share repurchases.

Taxes – During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recorded a tax expense of $37 million with an effective tax rate of 31%. Our operating tax rate for fiscal 2026 is expected to be in the range of 27% to 29%.

Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for the Company, Keohane said, “As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2026, we are narrowing our Adjusted EPS for the full year to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share. This outlook incorporates the outcome of negotiations for our calendar year 2026 tire customer agreements.”

Keohane continued, “While the demand environment in Reinforcement Materials remains challenging and continues to be impacted by elevated levels of tire imports into the western geographies of Europe and the Americas, we are focused on countermeasures to manage this impact. These include cost reductions, optimization actions across our global footprint and capacity rationalization. In Performance Chemicals, we expect our diverse portfolio of applications to deliver earnings growth in fiscal 2026, including continued positive momentum in our Battery Materials product line.”

Keohane concluded, “Our focus on operational execution and prudent capital allocation remains unchanged. We expect to sustain our significant level of cash generation and maintain our investment grade balance sheet. This financial capacity allows us to invest in strategic growth priorities while returning meaningful cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. I believe we are taking the right actions to navigate the current environment and to position the Company to deliver long-term earnings growth and shareholder value.”

Earnings Call

CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Periods ended December 31 Three Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 849 $ 955 Cost of sales 638 720 Gross profit 211 235 Selling and administrative expenses 69 66 Research and technical expenses 13 14 Income (loss) from operations 129 155 Interest and dividend income 7 6 Interest expense (18 ) (18 ) Other income (expense) — 1 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 118 144 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (37 ) (41 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 1 Net income (loss) 82 104 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 9 11 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 73 $ 93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 52.7 54.3 Diluted 52.9 55.0 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.69 Diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.67





CABOT CORPORATION SUMMARY RESULTS BY SEGMENT Periods ended December 31 Three Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Reinforcement Materials $ 520 $ 611 Performance Chemicals 300 311 Segment sales 820 922 Unallocated and other(A) 29 33 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 849 $ 955 Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes(B) Reinforcement Materials $ 102 $ 130 Performance Chemicals 48 45 Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes 150 175 Unallocated and Other Interest expense (18 ) (18 ) Certain items(C) (7 ) (6 ) Unallocated corporate costs (12 ) (13 ) General unallocated income (expense)(D) 6 7 Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 1 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 118 144 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (37 ) (41 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 1 Net income (loss) 82 104 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 9 11 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 73 $ 93 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.37 $ 1.67 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share(E) $ 1.53 $ 1.76 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 52.9 55.0





(A) Unallocated and other reflects external shipping and handling fees, the impact of unearned revenue, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable. (B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax, Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable. (C) Details of Certain items are presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table. (D) General unallocated income (expense) consists of gains (losses) arising from foreign currency transactions, net of other foreign currency risk management activities, Interest and dividend income, the profit or loss related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue and unrealized holding gains (losses) for investments. This does not include items of income or expense from the items that are separately treated as Certain items. (E) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.





CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, September 30, Dollars in millions (unaudited) 2025 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230 $ 258 Accounts and notes receivable, net of reserve for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5 616 671 Inventories: Raw materials 127 134 Finished goods 309 303 Other 67 67 Total inventories 503 504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108 106 Total current assets 1,457 1,539 Property, plant and equipment 4,471 4,405 Accumulated Depreciation (2,744 ) (2,694 ) Net property, plant and equipment 1,727 1,711 Goodwill 136 134 Equity affiliates 17 16 Intangible assets, net 54 55 Deferred income taxes 179 180 Other assets 187 180 Total assets $ 3,757 $ 3,815





CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, September 30, Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2025 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 12 $ 14 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 575 648 Income taxes payable 27 35 Current portion of long-term debt 260 260 Total current liabilities 874 957 Long-term debt 854 856 Deferred income taxes 43 39 Other liabilities 257 258 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: Authorized: 2,000,000 shares of $1 par value Issued and Outstanding: None and none — — Common stock: Authorized: 200,000,000 shares of $1 par value

Issued: 52,335,266 and 52,962,353 shares

Outstanding: 52,215,581 and 52,842,481 shares 52 53 Less cost of 119,685 and 119,872 shares of common treasury stock (3 ) (3 ) Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 1,836 1,835 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (310 ) (335 ) Total Cabot Corporation stockholders' equity 1,575 1,550 Noncontrolling interests 154 155 Total stockholders' equity 1,729 1,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,757 $ 3,815





CABOT CORPORATION QUARTERLY RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY Sales Reinforcement Materials $ 611 $ 594 $ 573 $ 563 $ 2,341 $ 520 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 520 Performance Chemicals 311 311 320 308 1,250 300 — — — 300 Segment sales 922 905 893 871 3,591 820 — — — 820 Unallocated and other(A) 33 31 30 28 122 29 — — — 29 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 955 $ 936 $ 923 $ 899 $ 3,713 $ 849 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 849 Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes(B) Reinforcement Materials $ 130 $ 131 $ 128 $ 119 $ 508 $ 102 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 102 Performance Chemicals 45 50 57 42 194 48 — — — 48 Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes 175 181 185 161 702 150 — — — 150 Unallocated and Other Interest expense (18 ) (19 ) (19 ) (20 ) (76 ) (18 ) — — — (18 ) Certain items(C) (6 ) (4 ) (3 ) (17 ) (30 ) (7 ) — — — (7 ) Unallocated corporate costs (13 ) (13 ) (13 ) (13 ) (52 ) (12 ) — — — (12 ) General unallocated income (expense)(D) 7 9 6 6 28 6 — — — 6 Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 3 1 2 7 1 — — — 1 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 144 151 155 115 565 118 — — — 118 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (41 ) (49 ) (43 ) (63 ) (196 ) (37 ) — — — (37 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 3 1 2 7 1 — — — 1 Net income (loss) 104 105 113 54 376 82 — — — 82 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 11 11 12 11 45 9 — — — 9 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 93 $ 94 $ 101 $ 43 $ 331 $ 73 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 73 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ 1.86 $ 0.79 $ 6.02 $ 1.37 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.37 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share(E) $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ 1.90 $ 1.70 $ 7.25 $ 1.53 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.53 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 55.0 54.4 53.8 53.4 54.2 52.9 — — — 52.9





(A) Unallocated and other reflects external shipping and handling fees, the impact of unearned revenue, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable. (B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax, Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable. (C) Details of certain items are presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table. (D) General unallocated income (expense) consists of gains (losses) arising from foreign currency transactions, net of other foreign currency risk management activities, Interest and dividend income, the profit or loss related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue and unrealized holding gains (losses) for investments. This does not include items of income or expense from the items that are separately treated as Certain items. (E) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.





CABOT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Periods ended December 31 Three Months Dollars in millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 82 $ 104 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41 37 Other non-cash charges (gains), net 14 7 Cash dividends received from equity affiliates 1 12 Changes in assets and liabilities: Changes in net working capital(A) 5 (38 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities, net (17 ) 2 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 126 124 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment. (69 ) (77 ) Cash paid for asset acquisition — (27 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (69 ) (104 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Change in debt, net (3 ) 60 Cash dividends paid to common stockholders (24 ) (24 ) Other financing activities, net (65 ) (60 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (92 ) (24 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7 (36 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (28 ) (40 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 258 223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 230 $ 183





(A) Includes Accounts and notes receivable, Inventories, and Accounts payable and accrued liabilities.





CABOT CORPORATION CERTAIN ITEMS AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS AND OPERATING TAX RATE TABLE 1: DETAIL OF CERTAIN ITEMS Periods ended December 31 Three Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Certain items before and after income taxes Global restructuring activities $ (7 ) $ ― Legal and environmental matters and reserves — (5 ) Other certain items — (1 ) Total certain items, pre-tax (7 ) (6 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments(A) (2 ) 1 Total certain items after tax $ (9 ) $ (5 ) Total certain items after tax per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) TABLE 2: CERTAIN ITEMS STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS LINE ITEM Periods ended December 31 Three Months Dollars in millions, Pre-Tax (unaudited) 2025 2024 Statement of Operations Line Item(B) Cost of sales $ (6 ) $ (6 ) Selling and administrative expenses (1 ) — Total certain items $ (7 ) $ (6 ) TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO OPERATING TAX RATE Three months ended December 31 2025 2024 Dollars in millions (unaudited) (Provision) / Benefit for Income Taxes Rate (Provision) / Benefit for Income Taxes Rate Effective Tax Rate $ (37 ) 31 % $ (41 ) 28 % Less: Non-GAAP tax adjustments(A) (2 ) 1 Operating tax rate(C) (D) $ (35 ) 28 % $ (42 ) 28 % TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS BY QUARTER FOR FISCAL 2026 and FISCAL 2025 Fiscal 2026(E) Periods ended (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.37 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.37 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.16 ) — — — (0.16 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.53 Fiscal 2025(E) Periods ended (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ 1.86 $ 0.79 $ 6.02 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.09 ) (0.21 ) (0.04 ) (0.91 ) (1.23 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ 1.90 $ 1.70 $ 7.25





(A) Non-GAAP tax adjustments are made to arrive at the operating tax provision. It includes the income tax (expense) benefit on certain items, discrete tax items, and, on a quarterly basis the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions. The income tax (expense) benefit on certain items is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the certain items occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax (expense) benefit based on the nature of the certain items. Discrete tax items include, but are not limited to, changes in valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and other tax items, such as the tax impact of legislative changes and tax accruals on historic earnings due to changes in indefinite reinvestment assertions. (B) This table indicates the line items where certain items are recorded in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (C) The operating tax rate is calculated based upon management's forecast of the annual operating tax rate for the fiscal year applied to adjusted pre-tax earnings. The operating tax rate excludes income tax (expense) benefit on certain items, discrete tax items and, on a quarterly basis the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions. (D) Our operating tax rate for fiscal 2026 is expected to be in the range of 27% to 29%. (E) Per share amounts are calculated after tax.





CABOT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Fiscal 2026(A) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.37 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.37 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.16 ) — — — (0.16 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.53 Fiscal 2025(A) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ 1.86 $ 0.79 $ 6.02 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.09 ) (0.21 ) (0.04 ) (0.91 ) (1.23 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ 1.90 $ 1.70 $ 7.25 (A) Per share amounts are calculated after tax. Dollars in millions Fiscal 2026 Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Reconciliation of Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Segment EBITDA Margin Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 73 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 73 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 — — — 9 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax (1 ) — — — (1 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 37 — — — 37 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies $ 118 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 118 Interest expense 18 — — — 18 Certain items 7 — — — 7 Unallocated corporate costs 12 — — — 12 General unallocated (income) expense (6 ) — — — (6 ) Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (1 ) — — — (1 ) Total Segment EBIT $ 150 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 150 Depreciation and amortization excluding corporate depreciation and amortization 41 — — — 41 Total Segment EBITDA $ 191 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 191 Less: Unallocated corporate costs before corporate depreciation and amortization 12 — — — 12 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 179 Dollars in millions Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Reinforcement Materials EBIT $ 102 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 102 Reinforcement Materials Depreciation and amortization 19 — — — 19 Reinforcement Materials EBITDA $ 121 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 121 Reinforcement Materials Sales $ 520 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 520 Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin 23 % — % — % — % 23 % Dollars in millions Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Performance Chemicals EBIT $ 48 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 48 Performance Chemicals Depreciation and amortization 22 — — — 22 Performance Chemicals EBITDA $ 70 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 70 Performance Chemicals Sales $ 300 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 300 Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin 23 % — % — % — % 23 % Dollars in millions Fiscal 2026 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash provided by (used in) operating activities Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2026 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities(B) $ 126 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 126 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment 69 — — — 69 Free cash flow $ 57 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 57 Plus: Additions to property, plant and equipment 69 — — — 69 Less: Changes in net working capital(C) 5 — — — 5 Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures 50 — — — 50 Discretionary free cash flow $ 71 $ ― $ ― $ ― $ 71 (B) As provided in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. (C) Defined as changes in Accounts and notes receivable, Inventories, and Accounts payable and accrued liabilities as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



