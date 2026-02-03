Banner Health taps finance leader for strategy and growth role

PHOENIX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health announced today that Adrienne Moore has been named senior vice president of strategy and growth. Moore previously served as senior vice president of finance for six-state, non-profit health system and has more than 25 years of experience in health care finance.

In her new role, effective Feb. 2, Moore will provide system-level leadership over organizational and market strategy, innovation, mergers and acquisitions and market growth. She will oversee the development and execution of Banner Health's strategic plan, market planning and growth, and strategic relationships and partnerships. Her responsibilities will include operational outcomes, acquisitions and mergers, joint venture partnerships, and Banner's overall growth strategy.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and excited about the opportunity to drive Banner Health's strategic vision forward," said Moore. "My passion has always been improving access to care and preventive services to enhance community health outcomes. This position allows me to leverage my experience in finance, operations, and strategic planning to support Banner's growth while staying true to our mission of making health care easier so life can be better."

Moore's transition from finance leadership to strategy and growth reflects her deep commitment to Banner Health's nonprofit mission and her vision for making health care more affordable and accessible. Her extensive financial acumen, combined with her understanding of operational efficiency and community health needs, positions her to identify strategic opportunities that balance fiscal responsibility with expanded access to quality care. Throughout her tenure in finance, Moore has championed initiatives that strengthen Banner's ability to serve communities while maintaining the financial sustainability essential for a nonprofit health system's long-term success.

Moore brings a wealth of experience to the position, including the last nine years at Banner and more than 15 years with Adventist Health. In her career at Banner Health, she began as finance director, served as interim chief financial officer at the flagship Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, vice president of the revenue cycle and then took over as senior vice president of finance two years ago. In those roles, she has supported areas of health care finance, strategic planning and revenue cycle. Her experience with complex organizations includes roles in new builds, acquisitions, and management of hospitals ranging from small critical access facilities to large academic medical centers, as well as traditional ambulatory, federally funded, and foundation-based ambulatory care settings. This diverse background gives her unique insight into how strategic growth decisions impact affordability and care delivery across Banner's entire network.

A recognized thought leader in health policy, Moore holds a doctorate in Public Health from Loma Linda University, as well as degrees in health care management, finance and accounting. She serves as adjunct faculty for Valparaiso University, where she teaches health care finance and public health. Moore is a fellow in the American College of Health care Executives, serves on the editorial board of Frontiers of Health Management and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

