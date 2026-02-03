Gill, Denson & Company Acquires Preston Bend Property Tax Consulting Business, Expanding Dallas Presence

Dallas, TX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gill, Denson & Company LLC, a Texas-based property tax consulting firm operating statewide, today announced the acquisition of the property tax consulting business of Preston Bend Properties LLC, a Dallas-area firm known for its focus on high-end residential properties in Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and surrounding neighborhoods.

The acquisition expands Gill, Denson & Company’s footprint in Dallas and supports the firm’s long-term growth strategy of expanding in major Texas markets while maintaining a high-touch, client-first service model.

Preston Bend is a boutique agency that has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional results and service to property owners. Through the acquisition, Preston Bend clients gain access to Gill, Denson & Company’s statewide platform, enhanced analytical resources, and continued white-glove representation.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in one of the fastest-growing property markets in Texas,” said Charles Denson, Partner at Gill, Denson & Company.

“We’re excited to welcome Preston Bend’s clients and continue delivering the level of service they expect and deserve,” said Richie Gill, Partner at Gill, Denson & Company. “Preston Bend has built strong, trusted relationships in the Dallas market, and our priority is to honor that trust by providing thoughtful, responsive representation and consistently strong results; now supported by our broader statewide resources.”

Clients transitioning from Preston Bend will continue to receive the same high-level representation and responsiveness, now supported by Gill, Denson & Company’s statewide infrastructure and expanded data capabilities. The team at Preston Bend will join Gill, Denson & Company, so clients will experience a seamless transition.

“This transition enhances what we already do well,” said Michelle Martin, Principal of Preston Bend. “Gill, Denson & Company’s scale, expertise, and service philosophy align perfectly with our clients’ expectations.”

Gill, Denson & Company is a Texas-based property tax consulting firm providing statewide representation for residential and commercial property owners. The firm specializes in high-touch service, data-driven valuation strategies, and responsive client support across major Texas markets.

