The Snowbirds Donate $47,500 at Their Fifth Annual Golf Tournament Weekend to Empower Underprivileged Youth Golfers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Snowbirds hosted their 5th Annual Golf Tournament Weekend January 29-31, 2026, donating $47,500 to benefit youth golf organizations and programs. With more than 200 participants, funds from the annual philanthropic event will expand access to golf for underprivileged youth, equipping them with vital resources, scholarships, and opportunities.

Golfers teed off for the tournament on two championship courses at the prestigious PGA National Resort, now a part of Salamander Collection, owned by former BET CEO Sheila Johnson. The signature golf event sold out in August 2025.

“We're deeply grateful to all of our sponsors, donors, and participants for their generous support of our fifth annual Golf Tournament Weekend, helping us further our mission of supporting programs that unlock opportunities for underprivileged youth through the game of golf,” said Vivian Pickard, founding member of The Snowbirds host committee. “We believe in the power of education and sports to open doors. This year's fundraising efforts will help us inspire more youth to reach their full potential.”

The 2026 event was presented by The Chemico Group, with AARP, City of West Palm Beach, GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Comerica Bank, CIBC, DABO Detroit, and Tim and Debbie Melton as partner sponsors, plus a host of hole sponsors and in-kind donors.

Leon C. Richardson, President and CEO, The Chemico Group, remarked: “We are proud to partner with The Snowbirds to advance its impact, cultivate transformative opportunities for aspiring golfers, and help our young people become gamechangers both on and off the course.”

Over four years, The Snowbirds have contributed approximately $225,000 to support a variety of organizations and programs. In its first year, The Snowbirds backed Georgia Oboh, a British-born Nigerian professional golfer who, at just 24, competes on the LPGA Tour and inspires young women worldwide to pursue the game. The Snowbirds also supported the rebuild of Bethune-Cookman University’s golf program after hurricane damage; Cass Technical High School’s Girls Golf Program—the first Detroit team to qualify for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 Girls Golf Tournament Championship; First Tee Greater Detroit; College Career & Beyond | Midnight Golf Program; and the national NAACP Golf Program.

This weekend, The Snowbirds awarded $10,000 to the Michigan Women’s Golf Association (MWGA) LPGA Girls Golf Program, which has introduced golf to girls ages 7–17 from underserved communities for more than 18 years. The Snowbirds also awarded Cass Technical High School with an additional $9,500 donation; gave College Career & Beyond | Midnight Golf Program with an additional $8,083 donation; awarded First Tee Greater Detroit with an additional $8,583 donation; and presented aspiring professional golfer Staci Pla with a $2,500 donation. In February, the nonprofit will present an additional $8,834 donation to the National NAACP Golf Program.

About The Snowbirds

Driven by friendship and a shared passion for golf and philanthropy, The Snowbirds came together to make a difference. Thanks to the generosity of donors and partners, and the expertise of its collective team, The Snowbirds have contributed approximately $272,500 over five years to empower organizations that shape the futures of aspiring youth through golf. To learn more, visit www.thesnowbirds.org. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram (@TheSnowbirdsorg) and LinkedIn (@TheSnowbirds).

