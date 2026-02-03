Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Business Highlights

Fourth quarter of 2025 sales increased 15% Q/Q and increased 46% Y/Y SSD controller sales: 4Q of 2025 increased 25% to 30% Q/Q and increased 35% to 40% Y/Y eMMC+UFS controller sales: 4Q of 2025 increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and increased 50% to 55% Y/Y SSD solutions sales: 4Q of 2025 increased 125% to 130% Q/Q and increased 110% to 115% Y/Y

Announced annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)



Financial Highlights

4Q 2025 GAAP 4Q 2025 Non-GAAP* • Net sales $278.5 million (+15% Q/Q, +46% Y/Y) $278.5 million (+15% Q/Q, +46% Y/Y) • Gross margin 49.1% 49.2% • Operating margin 11.4% 19.3% • Earnings per diluted ADS

$1.41 $1.26





Full Year 2025 GAAP Full Year 2025 Non-GAAP* • Net sales $885.6 million (+10% Y/Y) $885.6 million (+10% Y/Y) • Gross margin 48.3% 48.3% • Operating margin 10.5% 14.9% • Earnings per diluted ADS $3.64 $3.55

* Please see reconciliations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to all non-GAAP financial measures mentioned herein towards the end of this news release.

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company,” “we” or similar terms) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. For the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $278.5 million from $242.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income (GAAP) also increased sequentially to $47.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted American depositary share (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $39.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the third quarter of 2025.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income (non-GAAP) increased sequentially to $42.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $33.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the third quarter of 2025.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Review

“Our fourth quarter of 2025 outperformance was driven by strength across all our business lines as new products continued to ramp, and we further extended our market share gains in eMMC/UFS and client SSDs,” stated Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our client SSD controller sales grew over 25% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by our industry-leading leading 8-channel and our newly introduced 4-channel PCIe5 controllers. Our eMMC and UFS products increased again sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by market share gains. We also experienced strong growth in our automotive segment primarily driven by increased product diversification and new customer ramps. The fourth quarter of 2025 also marked the initial sales of our new boot drive storage products to a leading GPU maker, one of our new growth areas in our rapidly evolving enterprise business. We are pleased by the early progress we are seeing with our new products and the diversification strategy we have set in motion over the past couple of years. Our momentum in our core eMMC/UFS and client SSD controllers continues to be strong as we secure new wins that further our market share gains and our new initiatives in enterprise and automotive are beginning to take hold and will represent significant growth drivers long-term for the Company.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 4Q 2024 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 4Q 2024 Revenue $278.5 $242.0 $191.2 $278.5 $242.0 $191.2 Gross profit

$136.8

$117.7

$87.6

$137.0

$117.8

$87.9

Percent of revenue 49.1% 48.6% 45.8% 49.2% 48.7% 46.0% Operating expenses $105.1 $88.5 69.9 $83.2 $79.5 $58.3 Operating income

$31.7

$29.2

$17.7

$53.8

$38.3

$29.6

Percent of revenue 11.4% 12.1% 9.3% 19.3% 15.8% 15.5% Earnings per diluted ADS $1.41 $1.16 $0.64 $1.26 $1.00 $0.87



Other Financial Information

(in millions) 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 4Q 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $277.1 $272.4 $334.3 Routine capital expenditures $6.2 $9.9 $7.3 Dividend payments $16.7 $16.7 $16.8



During the fourth quarter of 2025, we had $7.8 million of capital expenditures, including $6.2 million for the routine purchases of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $1.6 million for building and building improvements in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 27, 2025, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual cash dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. On November 26, 2025, we paid $16.7 million to Silicon Motion shareholders as the first installment of the annual cash dividend. The second installment of our annual dividend will be paid on February 26, 2026 to all shareholders of record on February 11, 2026.

Business Outlook

“As we enter 2026, our momentum in increasing market share, growing our customer and product portfolio and expanding into new markets has never been stronger. These new products and opportunities across all our business lines are expected to ramp in 2026, driving revenue acceleration and profitability growth for the Company. Based on our existing backlog for the first quarter of 2026 and the full-year, we anticipate a significantly stronger-than-seasonal start, with sustained and steady growth throughout the year,” stated Mr. Kou.

For the first quarter of 2026, management expects:

($ in millions, except percentages) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $292 to $306

-- $292 to $306

+5% to 10% Q/Q +5% to 10% Q/Q +76% to 84% Y/Y +76% to 84% Y/Y Gross margin 45.9% to 46.9% Approximately $0.3* 46.0% to 47.0% Operating margin 12.0% to 14.5% Approximately $10.8 to $11.8** 16.0% to 18.0%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.3 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $10.8 million to $11.8 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net sales 191,160 241,999 278,461 803,552 885,627 Cost of sales 103,560 124,311 141,694 434,787 458,118 Gross profit 87,600 117,688 136,767 368,765 427,509 Operating expenses Research & development 54,156 69,461 80,084 217,822 262,718 Sales & marketing 7,360 9,492 10,682 27,450 34,383 General & administrative 8,350 9,503 14,290 31,354 37,371 Loss from settlement of litigation - - - 1,250 - Operating income 17,734 29,232 31,711 90,889 93,037 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 3,768 2,160 1,867 14,528 9,663 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,046 574 288 1,391 (2,067 ) Realized/Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 956 13,002 24,247 601 39,493 Others, net - - - - 1 Subtotal 5,770 15,736 26,402 16,520 47,090 Income before income tax 23,504 44,968 58,113 107,409 140,127 Income tax expense 1,935 5,856 10,364 18,160 17,492 Net income 21,569 39,112 47,749 89,249 122,635 Earnings per basic ADS 0.64 1.17 1.42 2.65 3.65 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.64 1.16 1.41 2.65 3.64 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 45.8 % 48.6 % 49.1 % 45.9 % 48.3 % Operating margin 9.3 % 12.1 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 10.5 % Net margin 11.3 % 16.2 % 17.1 % 11.1 % 13.8 % Additional Data: Weighted avg. ADS equivalents 33,690 33,560 33,561 33,642 33,578 Diluted ADS equivalents 33,814 33,592 33,764 33,722 33,679





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 87,600 117,688 136,767 368,765 427,509 Gross margin (GAAP) 45.8 % 48.6 % 49.1 % 45.9 % 48.3 % Stock-based compensation (A) 162 86 251 311 411 Restructuring charges 164 - - 209 - Gross profit (non-GAAP) 87,926 117,774 137,018 369,285 427,920 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 46.0 % 48.7 % 49.2 % 46.0 % 48.3 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 69,866 88,456 105,056 277,876 334,472 Stock-based compensation (A) (9,585 ) (5,435 ) (15,525 ) (16,645 ) (25,872 ) Dispute related expenses (1,999 ) (3,556 ) (6,314 ) (13,135 ) (12,988 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 58,282 79,465 83,217 248,096 295,612 Operating profit (GAAP) 17,734 29,232 31,711 90,889 93,037 Operating margin (GAAP) 9.3 % 12.1 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 10.5 % Total adjustments to operating profit 11,910 9,077 22,090 30,300 39,271 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 29,644 38,309 53,801 121,189 132,308 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 15.5 % 15.8 % 19.3 % 15.1 % 14.9 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 5,770 15,736 26,402 16,520 47,090 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (1,046 ) (574 ) (288 ) (1,391 ) 2,067 Realized/Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (956 ) (13,002 ) (24,247 ) (601 ) (39,493 ) Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 3,768 2,160 1,867 14,528 9,664 Net income (GAAP) 21,569 39,112 47,749 89,249 122,635 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 9,908 (4,499 ) (2,445 ) 28,308 1,845 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2,049 ) (789 ) (2,594 ) (3,064 ) (4,664 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 29,428 33,824 42,710 114,493 119,816 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $ 0.64 $ 1.16 $ 1.41 $ 2.65 $ 3.64 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $ 0.87 $ 1.00 $ 1.26 $ 3.39 $ 3.55 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 33,814 33,592 33,764 33,722 33,679 Non-GAAP adjustments 181 110 166 84 86 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 33,995 33,702 33,930 33,806 33,765 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 162 86 251 311 411 Research & development 6,670 3,820 10,996 11,284 17,874 Sales & marketing 978 677 1,810 1,954 3,428 General & administrative 1,937 938 2,719 3,407 4,570





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, 2024 2025 2025 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 276,068 198,581 201,842 Accounts receivable (net) 233,744 201,576 211,546 Inventories 199,229 337,967 421,798 Refundable deposits – current 54,645 70,227 71,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,187 57,043 36,885 Total current assets 794,873 865,394 943,368 Long-term investments 17,326 32,705 29,676 Property and equipment (net) 188,398 211,080 217,253 Other assets 30,739 27,846 30,709 Total assets 1,031,336 1,137,025 1,221,006 Accounts payable 17,773 74,981 34,745 Income tax payable 13,107 19,231 22,426 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 168,624 157,504 280,639 Total current liabilities 199,504 251,716 337,810 Other liabilities 59,548 51,506 52,458 Total liabilities 259,052 303,222 390,268 Shareholders’ equity 772,284 833,803 830,738 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 1,031,336 1,137,025 1,221,006





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 21,569 39,112 47,749 89,249 122,635 Depreciation & amortization 7,256 8,039 7,465 25,331 30,174 Stock-based compensation 9,747 5,521 15,776 16,956 26,283 Investment losses (gain) & disposals (956 ) (12,903 ) (24,225 ) (594 ) (39,384 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (43,774 ) (12,905 ) (45,200 ) (53,847 ) (78,282 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,158 ) 26,864 1,565 77,095 61,426 Purchase of property & equipment (10,836 ) (20,113 ) (7,823 ) (44,351 ) (55,148 ) Purchase of Investment (4,173 ) - - (4,173 ) - Proceeds from long-term investments 4,432 - 27,575 4,432 27,575 Others 3 90 - 3 104 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,574 ) (20,023 ) 19,752 (44,089 ) (27,469 ) Dividend payments (16,814 ) (16,749 ) (16,749 ) (67,255 ) (67,200 ) Share repurchases - - - - (24,312 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,814 ) (16,749 ) (16,749 ) (67,255 ) (91,512 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash (33,546 ) (9,908 ) 4,568 (34,249 ) (57,555 ) Effect of foreign exchange changes (717 ) 17 125 (408 ) 303 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 368,596 282,279 272,388 368,990 334,333 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 334,333 272,388 277,081 334,333 277,081



