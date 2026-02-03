Award-winning HR Software HiBob Named Zendesk 2026 Best Collaborator Partner of the Year

London, UK & New York, USA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named Best Collaborator Partner of the Year – Tech Alliances in the Zendesk 2026 Partner of the Year Awards.

HiBob’s integration with Zendesk enables organisations to better connect people operations with service delivery, helping teams work more efficiently while maintaining a strong employee experience. By aligning HR and CX workflows, joint customers gain greater visibility, faster issue resolution, and more connected ways of working.

The accolade recognizes HiBob’s commitment to working closely with Zendesk across sales, implementation, and ongoing customer support to help organizations deliver better employee and customer experiences.

“The Zendesk Partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping customers realise value at every stage of their journey,” said Carrie Francey, SVP Global Partner Sales at Zendesk. “We celebrate partners who turn AI potential into real-world excellence through strong collaboration and a shared focus on customer outcomes.”

Zendesk’s annual Partner of the Year Awards celebrate Technology Alliance and Go-To-Market partners that show outstanding dedication to customer success, innovation, and growth. Partners are evaluated on a range of criteria, including collaboration, sales performance, installations, readiness, and service quality.

Andy Lezon, VP, Global Alliances and Partnerships at HiBob, said: “As AI reshapes the workplace, organisations need technology that brings clarity, not complexity. This partnership with Zendesk reflects a shared focus on helping companies and employees make sense of the transition to an AI-powered era — using AI to support better decisions, improve the employee experience, and drive productivity, while keeping humans firmly in control. We’re proud to work alongside Zendesk to turn the promise of AI into positive, real-world outcomes for our customers.”

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob—an AI-powered, modular solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today’s distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 4,400 global companies—including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia—rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

