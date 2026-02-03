Purpose Investments Announces Merger of Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Into Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced, further to its news releases of November 19, 2025 and September 22, 2025, that it will be proceeding with the merger of Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (Cboe Canada: ETHC.B) (the “Terminating Fund”) into Purpose Ether ETF (TSX: ETHH.B) (the “Continuing Fund”) on a tax-deferred basis (the “Merger”) on or about February 13, 2025 (the “Merger Date”).

Purpose believes the Merger is in the best interest of investors as it consolidates two funds with substantially similar investment objectives and valuation approaches into a single, larger fund, which is expected to support greater scale, operating efficiency, and lower operating costs. Upon completion of the merger, units of the Terminating Fund will be exchanged for units of the Continuing Fund based on their respective net asset values.

What investors need to know:

No action required: After the close of business on the Merger Date, unitholders of the Terminating Fund will automatically receive units of the Continuing Fund based on the applicable exchange ratio.

Exchange ratio: Units will be exchanged based on each fund's net asset value per unit determined as of the close of trading on the Merger Date.

Units will be exchanged based on each fund’s net asset value per unit determined as of the close of trading on the Merger Date. Costs: All costs and expenses associated with the Merger are borne by Purpose.

All costs and expenses associated with the Merger are borne by Purpose. Trading status: Units of the Terminating Fund will no longer trade following the Merger Date.

“This merger is about making Ethereum exposure simpler and more effective for investors,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer. “Clients gain access to a single, scaled spot Ether ETF that combines direct Ether exposure with staking rewards, supported by our proprietary, in-house staking infrastructure that we’ve been operating since 2024. Greater scale and operational integration allow us to deliver a more efficient, lower-friction experience within a regulated ETF structure.”

Purpose previously announced that it will begin staking the Ether held in Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH), having received unitholder approval of a staking service fee.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose focuses on client-centric innovation across managed and quantitative strategies, and is led by entrepreneur Som Seif as a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email info@purposeinvest.com.

