Free YMCA diabetes program to help people lower risk and stay healthy is expanding across Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve been told by your doctor or healthcare professional that you’re at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, you could probably use non-judgmental support to prevent the disease and stay healthy.

Small Steps for Big Changes is a free program offered by the YMCA that helps people lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes through one-on-one coaching, motivational techniques, and goal setting and tracking. YMCA of Northern Alberta has partnered with the Diabetes Prevention Research Group at UBC Okanagan to provide this evidence-based prevention program proven to result in long-term exercise and dietary changes.

This program has been running at the Castle Downs Family YMCA location since 2024, and will expand to all four YMCA health, fitness and aquatics centres in Edmonton on February 11. Participants can sign up at any of these locations:

Castle Downs Family YMCA

11510 153 Avenue

Don Wheaton Family YMCA

10211 102 Avenue



Jamie Platz Family YMCA

7121 178 Street

William Lutsky Family YMCA

1975 111 Street

Joining the program includes a free one-month membership to the YMCA and six weekly one-on-one sessions with a wellness coach. Your coach will personalize techniques for exercise and meal planning to your unique health needs and lifestyle, giving you all the tools you need to make a positive change in your life and health.

To help connect people to this important program, the YMCA is hosting a Wellness Day at each location on February 11, 2026, from 9–11am and 4–7pm at Castle Downs, Don Wheaton, Jamie Platz or William Lutsky Family YMCAs. Drop by to learn more, or visit ymcanab.ca/ssbc.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta



YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.