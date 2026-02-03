SFIL 2026 EMTN 1 B





Paris, 3 February 2026

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Sfil base prospectus to the €20,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Sfil has decided to issue on 5 February 2026 – Euro 250,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 23 May 2031 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 23 May 2031 issued on 23 January 2026.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 10 October 2025 and 31 October 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Final Terms relating to the issue are available on the website of the Issuer (www.sfil.fr), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and with the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

Attachment