Claremont Graduate University and Macnica, Inc. Launch AI for Humanity Collaboration

Claremont, California, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claremont, California – February 3, 2026 – Claremont Graduate University (Headquarters: Claremont, California, USA; “CGU”) and Macnica, Inc. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and Co-CEO: Kazumasa Hara; “Macnica”) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) expressing mutual interest in exploring a strategic collaboration focused on human-centered artificial intelligence.

Under the LOI, CGU and Macnica working with CGU’s Center for Information Systems & Technology (“CISAT”) and the Drucker School of Management have agreed to a framework to examine opportunities for collaboration across research, education, and innovation related to the societal implications and responsible application of AI.

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly influence industries, institutions, and communities worldwide, both organizations recognize the importance of dialogue and cooperation between academia and industry to better understand how AI can be developed and applied in ways that are ethical, trustworthy, and human-centered.

Focus Areas for Collaboration:

Pursuant to the LOI, CGU and Macnica will explore cooperation in areas including:

Support for the establishment of the AI for Humanity Research Institute at CGU to advance research, education, leadership, and innovation at the intersection of AI and society.”

AI for Humanity research and thought leadership- Including examination of ethical AI, human-centered design, and the societal impact of emerging technologies.

Academic and applied research initiatives- Potentially spanning digital transformation, neuroscience, cybersecurity, education, and smart infrastructure.

Student engagement and experiential learning opportunities- Such as workshops, seminars, hackathons, internships, and project-based collaboration.

Executive and professional education programs- Focused on leadership, ethical innovation, and AI-powered organizational transformation.

Convening and knowledge exchange- Including forums, roundtables, and events that bring together academic, industry, and policy perspectives.

Any future initiatives, programs, or formal agreements would be subject to further discussion and mutual agreement by the parties.

Statements from Leadership

Kazumasa Hara, President and Co-CEO, Macnica, said: “At Macnica, we believe that the true value of cutting-edge technology lies not in innovation alone, but in how it is responsibly implemented in society. Our mission has been to translate advanced technologies into practical value—delivering solutions that can be used and trusted in the real world today. While AI has the power to fundamentally transform society, its impact is maximized only when it is developed and deployed with humans at the center. Our partnership with CGU represents a vital step in bringing this belief into practice. By fusing our respective expertise, we commit not to wait for the future, but to create meaningful impact now—through the ethical and sustainable implementation of AI and by cultivating the next generation of leaders who will guide its responsible evolution.”

Dr. Jody Waters, Provost of Claremont Graduate University, added: “CGU’s mission has always been to prepare leaders who can drive positive change, and the emergence of AI presents both extraordinary opportunity and responsibility. Through this Letter of Intent, we are creating space to explore collaboration with Macnica around research, education, and dialogue that places human values at the center of technological progress.”

The signing of this LOI represents an initial step toward a potential collaboration that brings together CGU’s academic strengths and leadership focus with Macnica’s technology expertise and global industry perspective. Both institutions share a recognition of the importance of guiding AI development with ethical principles and human-centered values, and view this agreement as a foundation for continued dialogue and exploration.

About Macnica, Inc.: Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cyber security. Developing business in 91 locations in 28 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technological capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving.

Learn more: www.macnica.co.jp/en/

About Claremont Graduate University: Claremont Graduate University (CGU) is a premier graduate-only institution located in Claremont, California. CGU prepares leaders for positive change by combining academic rigor with real-world application across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and applied disciplines, with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration and societal impact. www.cgu.edu

