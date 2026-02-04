Alamos Gold Announces Island Gold District Expansion to 20,000 TPD, Creating One of Canada’s Largest and Lowest Cost Gold Mines with Attractive Economics, including 69% After-Tax IRR and $12.2 Billion NPV at $4,500/oz Gold

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported results of the Expansion Study (“IGD Expansion”) completed on the Island Gold District operation, located in Ontario, Canada. Compared to the Base Case Life of Mine Plan (“Base Case LOM”) released in June 2025, the IGD Expansion incorporates a 30% increase in Mineral Reserves, and an expansion of the Magino mill to 20,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) supporting increased processing rates of 3,000 tpd of high-grade underground ore, and 17,000 tpd from the open pit. This is expected to drive production higher and create one of the largest, longest life, and most profitable gold operations in Canada.

“The evolution and growth of Island Gold continues with another substantial increase in Mineral Reserves supporting another high-return expansion of the operation. The IGD Expansion is starting to unlock the true potential of the Island Gold District with the increase in mining rates expected to drive production to more than 530,000 ounces per year at among the lowest costs in the industry. The IGD Expansion has driven the value of the operation to over $12 billion at gold prices of $4,500 per ounce, up from a combined acquisition cost for Island Gold and Magino of $1.4 billion. Given our significant ongoing exploration success within the main Island Gold structure and spectacular high-grade results we are seeing within the nearby Cline-Pick targets, we are confident there is further growth and upside to come,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

IGD Expansion Study Highlights:

Increased production: average annual production of 534,000 ounces over 10 years post expansion (2028+), a 27% increase from the Base Case LOM, and 113% increase from 2025

Average annual production of 490,000 ounces over 15 years during which both the open pit and underground are operating (based on Mineral Reserves only)



Low-cost structure: average mine-site AISC of $1,025 per ounce over the initial 10 years post expansion (2028+), a decrease of approximately 31% from 2025

Average total cash costs of $682 per ounce over the initial 10 years (2028+), and $717 per ounce over 15 years with both the open pit and underground operating

and $717 per ounce over 15 years with both the open pit and underground operating Average AISC of $1,032 per ounce over 15 years, similar to the Base Case LOM and representing an approximate 30% decrease from 2025

Larger, long-life operation underpinned by 30% increase in Mineral Reserves to 8.3 million ounces (128.2 million tonnes (“mt”) grading 2.01 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”), including:

5.1 million ounces grading 10.61 g/t Au (15.1 mt) at Island Gold underground , up 25% from the Base Case LOM

, up 25% from the Base Case LOM 3.1 million ounces grading 0.86 g/t Au (113.1 mt) at Magino open pit, up 40% from the Base Case LOM

up 40% from the Base Case LOM 19-year mine life, similar to the Base Case LOM despite increasing underground and open pit mining and processing rates



Low capital intensity and total all-in cost per ounce providing significant margins and profitability

Growth capital for the IGD Expansion of $542 million focused on the expansion of the Magino mill, and accelerated underground development and mobile equipment to support the higher underground and open pit mining rates

focused on the expansion of the Magino mill, and accelerated underground development and mobile equipment to support the higher underground and open pit mining rates Including remaining spending on the Phase 3+ Expansion, total growth capital of $704 million, the majority of which will be spent over the next three years

Sustaining capital of $2,342 million, or $302 per ounce sold, consistent with the Base Case LOM. Total capital of $393 per ounce sold

consistent with the Base Case LOM. Total capital of $393 per ounce sold Total all-in cost, including growth capital, of $1,155 per ounce providing significant pre-tax margins of more than $3,500 per ounce at current gold prices

Attractive economics with significant upside

After-tax net present value (“NPV”) (5%) of $8.2 billion, (long-term gold price assumption of $3,200 per ounce and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1)

(long-term gold price assumption of $3,200 per ounce and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1) After-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 53%

After-tax NPV (5%) of $12.2 billion and an after-tax IRR of 69% at a gold price of $4,500 per ounce



Significant upside potential through ongoing Mineral Reserve growth and incorporation of higher-grade regional targets

Underground Mineral Reserves have increased for 13 consecutive years . With the deposit open laterally and at depth, there is excellent potential for this growth to continue

. With the deposit open laterally and at depth, there is excellent potential for this growth to continue Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 2.0 million ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 1.4 million ounces have not been incorporated into the IGD Expansion Study and represent upside through ongoing resource conversion

have not been incorporated into the IGD Expansion Study and represent upside through ongoing resource conversion Multiple regional targets, including the nearby past producing Cline-Pick mine, represent further production upside potential as opportunities for additional higher-grade mill feed within the expanded mill. The best hole drilled to date at the Cline-Pick target was announced in a press release earlier this week with grades averaging 178 g/t Au over 3.5 metres



Low and decreasing Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emission intensity

56% reduction of GHG emissions per ounce from levels already 30% lower than the industry average. This is expected to be achieved through the completion of the Phase 3+ Expansion, and connecting the Magino mill to grid power in late 2026



IGD Expansion largely de-risked and expected to be completed in 2028

Phase 3+ Expansion remains on track for completion late in 2026, with the shaft and paste plant infrastructure designed to support higher underground mining rates of 3,000 tpd

Construction of the larger mill is well underway and sized for 20,000 tpd such that key components of the IGD Expansion are largely de-risked

Growing free cash flow while funding growth

Island Gold District is expected to self-finance all growth capital while generating growing free cash flow through to the completion of the expansion in 2028

After-tax free cash flow is expected to increase to average $0.8 billion per year over 10 years (starting in 2028+) at a long-term gold price of $3,200 per ounce

At a gold price of $4,500 per ounce, average after-tax free cash flow is expected to increase to $1.3 billion per year over 10 years (starting in 2028+)





IGD Expansion Study Highlights Production Base Case LOM6

(June 2025) Expansion Study6

(Feb 2026) Mine life (years) 19 19 Project completion date – Phase 3+ Expansion Q4 2026 Project completion date – IGD Expansion to 20,000 tpd Q1 2028 Total gold production (000 ounces) 5,836 7,963 Average annual gold production – 10-year average, 2028+ (000 ounces) 419 534 Average annual gold production – 15-year average, 2026-2040 (000 ounces) 365 490 Total mill feed (000 tonnes) 84,838 128,210 Average mill throughput – 2028+ (tpd) 12,400 20,000 Average gold grade (g/t Au) 2.22 2.01 Average Island Gold ore throughput – 2029+ (tpd) 2,400 3,000 Average Island Gold ore grade milled (g/t Au) 10.81 10.61 Average Magino ore throughput – 2028+ (tpd) 10,000 17,000 Average Magino ore grade milled (g/t Au) 0.92 0.86 Average recovery (%) 96.2% 96.2% Operating Costs Open pit mining cost (C$/tonne of total material mined) $4.14 $4.85 Underground mining cost (C$/tonne of ore mined) $122 $135 Processing cost (C$/tonne of ore milled) $16.38 $18.13 G&A cost (C$/tonne of ore milled) $13.43 $12.41 Total cash cost – 10-year average, 2028+ (per ounce sold)1,2 $577 $682 Total cash cost – 15-year average, 2026-2040 (per ounce sold)1,2 $628 $717 Mine-site all-in sustaining cost – 10-year average, 2028+ (per ounce sold)1,2 $897 $1,025 Mine-site all-in sustaining cost – 15-year average, 2026-2040 (per ounce sold)1,2 $937 $1,032 Capital Costs (millions) Growth capital expenditure – Base Case LOM (including Phase 3+) $151 $162 Growth capital expenditure – IGD Expansion - $542 Total growth capital expenditure $151 $704 Sustaining capital expenditure5 $1,693 $2,342 Total capital expenditure – life of mine $1,844 $3,046 Total capital expenditure (per ounce sold) – life of mine2 $324 $393 Total all-in cost (per ounce sold) – life of mine2,3 $1,009 $1,155 Economic Analysis: $3,200/oz Gold Price

(USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1) 4 IRR (after-tax)7 - 53% NPV @ 0% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $9,840 $11,851 NPV @ 5% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $7,187 $8,160 Economic Analysis at $4,500/oz Gold Price

(USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1) IRR (after-tax)7 - 69% NPV @ 0% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $14,195 $18,024 NPV @ 5% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $10,184 $12,239

Total cash costs and mine-site all-in sustaining costs include royalties and silver as a by-product credit Please refer to the Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures Total all-in cost per ounce sold is calculated as total cash cost per ounce plus total capital per ounce sold over the life of mine IGD Expansion and Base Case LOM Plan include a gold price of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz, as well as a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1 Sustaining capital includes reclamation and capital leases Base Case LOM and IGD Expansion summary and economics from 2026 onwards, using the same gold price and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate assumptions IRR is calculated on the differential after-tax cash flow between the IGD Expansion and running the operation at 12,400 tpd over the life of mine



Mineral Reserves and Resources

A larger Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve totaling 8.3 million ounces grading 2.01 g/t Au (128.2 million tonnes (“mt”)) has been included in the IGD Expansion Study. This represents a 30% increase from the 6.3 million ounces contained in the Base Case LOM. The increase was driven by a successful delineation drilling program completed at both the Island Gold underground and Magino open pit deposits with the focus on converting a large portion of Mineral Resource base into Mineral Reserves.

Underground Mineral Reserves increased 25% from the Base Case LOM to 5.1 million ounces at similar grades of 10.61 g/t Au (15.1 mt). Open pit Mineral Reserves also increased 40% to 3.1 million ounces, at slightly lower grades of 0.86 g/t Au. Consistent with the approach for the Base Case LOM, only Mineral Reserves were incorporated into the IGD Expansion life of mine plan and economic analysis.

Mineral Reserves – Effective as of December 31, 2025

Proven and Probable Gold Mineral Reserves December 2025 Update June 2025 Update % Change







Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) Island Gold Proven 1,123 11.50 415 821 11.82 312 37% -3% 33% Probable 13,949 10.54 4,726 10,947 10.78 3,795 27% -2% 25% Proven and Probable 15,072 10.61 5,141 11,769 10.85 4,107 28% -2% 25% Magino Proven 42,437 0.80 1,097 22,163 0.88 626 91% -9% 75% Probable 70,704 0.90 2,044 54,710 0.92 1,613 29% -2% 27% Proven and Probable 113,141 0.86 3,141 76,873 0.91 2,240 47% -5% 40% Island Gold District Proven 43,559 1.08 1,512 22,984 1.27 938 90% -15% 61% Probable 84,653 2.49 6,769 65,657 2.56 5,408 29% -3% 25% Proven and Probable 128,212 2.01 8,282 88,642 2.23 6,347 45% -10% 30%

Mineral Reserves reported are consistent with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Mineral Reserves are reported to a cut-off grade of 3.78 Au g/t at Island Gold and 0.30 Au g/t for Magino

The cut-off grades are based on a gold price of $1,800/oz Au at both Island Gold and Magino

Silver is not used in the cut-off grade calculation

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Francis McCann, P.Eng, Director - Technical Services is the Qualified Person for Magino’s Mineral Reserve estimate. Mr. McCann is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")

Nathan Bourgeault, P.Eng., Manager, Technical Services for the Island Gold District is the Qualified Person for Island Gold’s Mineral Reserve estimate. Mr. Bourgeault is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")



Mineral Resources for Island Gold underground and the Magino open pit were not included in the IGD Expansion mine plan and represent a significant upside opportunity to the IGD Expansion Study. With the Mineral Resource conversion rate at Island Gold underground continuing to average over 90%, a significant portion of the existing Mineral Resources are expected to convert to Mineral Reserves with further drilling.

Mineral Resources – Effective as of December 31, 2025

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) December 2025 Update June 2025 Update % Change







Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) (000’s) (g/t Au) (000’s) Island Gold Measured 329 11.19 118 470 14.66 222 -30% -24% -47% Indicated 1,764 8.32 472 2,640 9.75 827 -33% -15% -43% Measured and Indicated 2,093 8.77 590 3,110 10.49 1,049 -33% -16% -44% Magino Measured 6,714 0.70 151 5,061 0.87 141 33% -20% 7% Indicated 50,084 0.80 1,288 55,209 0.91 1,615 -9% -12% -20% Measured and Indicated 56,798 0.79 1,439 60,270 0.91 1,756 -6% -13% -18% Island Gold District Measured 7,042 1.19 270 5,531 2.04 363 27% -42% -26% Indicated 51,848 1.056 1,760 57,849 1.31 2442 -10% -19% -28% Measured and indicated 58,891 1.07 2,029 63,380 1.38 2,805 -7% -22% -28% Inferred Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) Island Gold 2,867 11.51 1,061 2,449 16.88 1,329 17% -32% -20% Magino 14,045 0.75 338 40,291 0.92 1,191 -65% -18% -72% Island Gold District 16,912 2.57 1,398 42,740 1.83 2,520 -60% 40% -45%

Mineral Resources reported are consistent with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Mineral Resources are reported at an assumed gold price of $2,000/oz

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves

Island Gold underground Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.36 g/t

Magino open pit Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.28 g/t Au

Contained Au ounces are in-situ and do not include metallurgical recovery losses

Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Jeffrey Volk, CPG, FAusIMM, Director of Reserves and Resources for Alamos Gold Inc is the Qualified Person for the Magino open pit Mineral Resource estimate. Tyler Poulin, P. Geo., Geology Superintendent for Alamos Gold , is the Qualified Person for the Island Gold underground Mineral Resource estimate. Mr. Volk and Mr. Poulin are Qualified Persons within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")









Economic Analysis

The IGD Expansion Study has an estimated after-tax NPV (5%) of $8.2 billion assuming a long-term gold price of $3,200 per ounce and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1.

At a $4,500 per ounce gold price, the after-tax NPV (5%) increases to $12.2 billion. The mine plan, operating parameters and capital estimates incorporated in the IGD Expansion Study are based on costing as of the fourth quarter 2025 and do not include inflation. The project economics are sensitive to metal price assumptions and input costs as detailed in the tables below.

IGD Expansion After-Tax NPV (5%) Sensitivity ($ Millions)

-10% -5% Base Case 5% 10% Gold Price $6,925 $7,543 $8,160 $8,778 $9,395 Canadian Dollar $8,579 $8,370 $8,160 $7,951 $7,741 Capital Costs $8,258 $8,209 $8,160 $8,111 $8,062 Operating Costs $8,502 $8,331 $8,160 $7,989 $7,818

IGD Expansion After-Tax NPV (5%) Sensitivity to Gold Price1,2

Gold Price ($/oz) After-Tax NPV (5%) ($M) After-Tax IRR (%) $2,800 $6,046 43% $3,200 (Base Case1) $8,160 53% $3,600 $8,962 56% $4,000 $10,419 62% $4,500 $12,239 69% $5,000 $14,060 75% $5,500 $15,880 81%

Base case includes a gold price of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz, as well as a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1 IRR is calculated on the differential after-tax cash flow between the IGD Expansion and running the operation at 12,400 tpd over the life of mine

IGD Expansion Overview

The Island Gold District is comprised of the Island Gold underground mine and the Magino open pit mine. The IGD Expansion incorporates a 30% larger Mineral Reserve of 8.2 million ounces, and includes an expansion of the Magino mill to 20,000 tpd, as well as increased underground and open pit mining and processing rates. Relative to the Base Case LOM, underground mining and processing rates will increase by a further 25% to 3,000 tpd, and open pit processing rates will increase 70% to 17,000 tpd.

The mill expansion will include the construction of a parallel circuit with a capacity of 10,000 tpd, doubling the overall capacity of the mill. The new circuit is designed to process a blend of high-grade underground ore and open pit ore, with the existing circuit to be fed with open pit ore only.

The Island Gold mill will continue operating in 2026 and 2027 and will be dedicated to processing approximately 1,265 tpd of higher grade underground ore until the expected completion of the mill expansion in the first quarter of 2028. The remaining underground ore mined will be blended at increasing rates with open pit ore, and processed within the Magino mill. Following the completion of the IGD Expansion in 2028, the Island Gold mill will be shut down and all underground and open pit ore will be processed through the larger, centralized and more cost-effective Magino mill.

As part of the IGD Expansion, a number of improvements will be made to the existing Magino mill circuit. These include the addition of ore bins, a new truck dump configuration to allow for direct tipping of ore, and a centralized gyratory crusher that will provide more than 20,000 tpd of front-end crushing capacity. In addition to the connection of the mill to electric grid power, these changes will significantly improve the performance of the circuit by reducing ore rehandling, ensuring more consistent and higher ore flow into the mill, which will all contribute to lower processing costs.

Underground mining rates are expected to ramp up through 2026 from 1,400 tpd to 2,000 tpd by the end of the year. Following the expected completion of the Phase 3+ Expansion in the fourth quarter of 2026, underground mining will transition from trucking ore and waste to skipping ore and waste to surface through the new shaft infrastructure. This is expected to drive an increase in underground mining rates to 2,400 tpd in 2027. As part of the IGD Expansion, a further increase in underground mining rates to 3,000 tpd is expected by 2029, with the shaft and related infrastructure designed to support the higher mining rates. This will be processed through the expanded 20,000 tpd mill with the remaining 17,000 tpd coming from the open pit. To support the increase processing rates, open pit mining rates will also increase to average 80,000 tpd of total material and 17,000 tpd of ore. The increase in mining rates and expansion of the mill are expected to drive significant production growth over the next five years, at substantially lower costs.

IGD Expansion Production & Mine-site AISC Profile





10-year period post Expansion completion from 2028 to 2037, 15-year average from 2026 to 2040 Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate administrative expense and corporate share-based compensation expense





IGD Expansion (Feb 2026) Production Profile vs Base Case LOM (June 2025)





Phase 3+ Expansion On Track for Completion in Q4 2026

The Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold underground has been significantly de-risked given the progress achieved to date, with details as follows:

Shaft surface infrastructure, including the headframe, hoist house, and bin house expected to be completed during the first half of 2026

Shaft development is down to a depth of 1,350 metres, 98% of the ultimate planned depth of 1,379 metres

Construction of the paste plant is expected to be completed during the first half of 2026

Shaft bottom infrastructure is advancing, and on track to begin skipping ore from underground in the fourth quarter of 2026

The 115kV powerline project is planned for completion by the end of 2026. The power line will supply additional grid power sufficient to power the entire operation as well as the larger Magino mill through lower cost power from the electric grid



Mining

Island Gold underground

Longitudinal long-hole open stoping will continue to be utilized as the primary mining method with the completion of the shaft and paste plant expected to support the increase in mining rates to 2,400 tpd by 2027, and 3,000 tpd by 2029. As outlined in the Base Case LOM Plan, a more geotechnically sound approach will be employed across the stoping sequence with mining moving from the centre of the panel towards sill extremities (versus from the sill extremities towards the centre currently). This approach requires increased underground development, which will support an improved geotechnical mining sequence and a better managed stress environment.

Magino open pit

The Magino open pit will continue to be mined with a conventional shovel-truck methodology. Total mining rates of ore and waste are expected to average approximately 80,000 tpd with a peak of 102,000 tpd. Mining rates of ore are expected to average 17,200 tpd over the mine life, with 17,000 tpd to be processed through the expanded Magino mill starting in early 2028. The remaining lower grade ore will be stockpiled for processing at the end of the mine life. The waste to ore ratio mined over the life of mine is expected to average 3.6:1.

Shaft

A 5.0 metre diameter concrete lined shaft has been under construction since 2023 with a steel head frame and a 15-tonne skip size, providing hoisting capacity of 5,500 tpd at the current planned depth of 1,379 metres. This capacity is more than sufficient to accommodate average mining rates of 4,700 tpd (ore and waste) in the IGD Expansion.

The shaft will have dedicated compartments for ore and waste movement, and a double-deck service cage for the transport of personnel and materials. The hoisting plant is designed for an ultimate depth of 2,000 metres providing flexibility to accommodate future exploration success.

The underground ore handling and crushing has also been designed with excess capacity that is more than sufficient to support mining rates of 3,000 tpd. Once skipped to surface, ore will be trucked to and processed within both the Island Gold mill and Magino mill until early 2028, after which all ore will be sent to the expanded Magino mill for processing.

Paste plant

The paste plant and underground paste distribution system is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026 and commissioned at the same time as the shaft in the fourth quarter of 2026. As with the shaft, the paste plant was designed to support mining rates in excess of 3,000 tpd. The addition of paste backfill will allow for faster stope cycling, thereby supporting higher underground mining rates and providing increased geotechnical stability. It will also increase mining recovery resulting in an additional 230,000 ounces of gold recovered over the life of mine. Further, 65% of Island Gold tailings will be placed underground reducing tailings dam raise requirements over the mine life.

Mobile fleet – Island Gold

Following the completion of the shaft towards the end of 2026, mining rates are expected to increase to 2,400 tpd. Given the productivity improvements associated with operating the shaft, the fleet of underground haul trucks will be reduced by more than half. Following the completion of the IGD Expansion in 2028, underground mining rates are expected to increase a further 25% to 3,000 tpd by 2029. To support the higher mining rates, additional equipment will be required to increase underground development and production rates. This includes adding an additional four loaders, three bolters, one haul truck, one jumbo, and one drill.

At mining rates of 3,000 tpd, a total of eight haul trucks will be required compared to a peak of 20 haul trucks to sustain ramp haulage at 1,200 tpd. This will contribute to the lower ventilation requirements, significantly lower diesel usage, and lower costs given the productivity improvements and economies of scale.

Mobile fleet – Magino

The fleet at Magino consists of 15 haul trucks with a payload capacity of 139 tonnes, combined with three diesel powered hydraulic shovels and one excavator, supported by three front-end loaders. As part of the IGD Expansion, open pit mining rates are expected to increase from an average of 66,500 tpd of total material (ore + waste) in the Base Case LOM to 80,000 tpd, including peak mining rates of 102,000 tpd. To support the increase, an additional shovel, four drills, and eight haul trucks will be added to the fleet between 2028 and 2032.

Decreasing GHG emission intensity

The completion of the Phase 3+ Expansion is expected to reduce the Island Gold District GHG emissions intensity from already low levels. In 2025, the Island Gold District emission intensity was 30% lower than the industry average. The transition to a shaft operation from hauling ore to surface and fully connecting the Magino mill to the electric grid is expected to drive a further 56% decrease in GHG emissions per ounce produced. This will represent an emission intensity 70% lower than the industry average.

Emission Intensity





1. Source: S&P Global – Primary Gold GHG Emissions Intensities Decline – December 10, 2024

Processing and Infrastructure

The IGD Expansion includes the construction of a parallel circuit with a capacity of 10,000 tpd, doubling the overall capacity of the Magino mill to 20,000 tpd. The Island Gold mill will continue operating and will be dedicated to processing approximately 1,265 tpd of higher grade underground ore until the expected completion of the mill expansion in first quarter of 2028. The remaining underground ore mined, beyond the Island mill capacity of 1,265 tpd, will be blended at increasing rates with open pit ore and processed within the Magino mill.

With the continued operation of the Island Gold mill in 2026 and 2027, the addition of a pebble crusher and auxiliary mill to the Magino mill is no longer required providing approximately $40 million of capital savings. These components were included in the Base Case LOM to provide increased crushing and grinding capacity to accommodate the increased production from the underground following the completion of the shaft. These components are no longer required within the larger expansion to 20,000 tpd. Following completion of the mill expansion in 2028, the Island Gold mill will be placed on care and maintenance and all underground ore will be processed within the larger Magino mill at lower processing costs.

Current Magino Mill Design

The current Magino mill design includes a crushing circuit that consists of a primary jaw crusher and a secondary cone crusher followed by a semi-autogenous (SAG) mill and ball mill. A cyclone separates the feed sending it to either a gravity circuit where coarse gold is removed, or pumped to the leach circuit where it is thickened and oxygen, lime and cyanide are added for cyanidation. The carbon-in-pulp (CIP) circuit recovers the dissolved gold from the leached slurry.

The gravity concentrate is processed via an intensive leach reactor. Loaded carbon is acid washed and then undergoes carbon stripping to recover the gold through electrowinning and smelting with the final product being gold doré.

Ore feed into the current Magino mill is expected to ramp up to average 10,000 tpd in the second half of 2026, with the majority of ore sourced from the Magino open pit and the excess underground ore not processed within the Island Gold mill. Multiple batch tests were conducted in 2024 and 2025, and higher grade underground ore was processed in the Magino mill during the third quarter of 2025, with gold recoveries from the blend performing as expected.

Expansion to 20,000 tpd

The expansion to 20,000 tpd will include the construction of a parallel circuit designed to operate at 10,000 tpd. The new circuit will be dedicated to processing a blend of the higher-grade underground and open pit ore. The work that began on the mill expansion to 12,400 tpd in 2025 has all been designed to accommodate the expansion to 20,000 tpd. The new circuit has been designed with a similar flow sheet to the existing circuit with key additions as follows:

New gold recovery plant is being added to support increased gold production and will include pre-oxidation, leaching and CIP, elution, electrowinning and smelting

New mill building that is currently being erected has been designed to include a second SAG and ball mill to support an additional 10,000 tpd of capacity

CIP tanks within the plant are being sized to accommodate up to a 20,000 tpd processing rate

Eight additional leach tanks will be added with construction well underway

The new gold room currently under construction will support the expansion to 20,000 tpd

Fine ore bins

In addition to the new circuit, the following additions will be made to the existing circuit which are expected to improve its reliability, particularly during the winter months:

Addition of a gyratory crusher at the front end of the circuit designed for crushing rates greater than 20,000 tpd

New truck dump configuration which will allow for direct tipping of ore, greatly reducing rehandling of ore

Ore bins will replace the current tent configuration which will help ensure a more consistent flow of ore to the mill



Ore from Island Gold underground will be hauled to the Magino mill on the 6.5 kilometre (“km”) road connecting the shaft area to the Magino mill. This road was completed in 2025. The ore feed blend will include 3,000 tpd of underground ore and 17,000 tpd of open pit ore with overall gold recoveries expected to average 96.2%. The expansion of the Magino mill to 20,000 tpd is expected to be completed early in 2028.

Tailings

The existing tailings management facility (“TMF”) at Magino will continue to be utilized, with additional lifts required to support the 45% increase in tonnes mined as part of the larger Mineral Reserve. A total of approximately 117 mt of capacity is required under the IGD Expansion mine plan with the TMF to be expanded in multiple stages using lifts. With a permitted capacity of 150 mt under the Federal EIS, the Magino TMF is expected to have more than sufficient capacity to accommodate the IGD Expansion.

Operating Costs

Total cash costs are expected to average $717 per ounce and mine-site AISC $1,032 per ounce over 15 years (2026+) with both the open pit and underground operating. Post completion of the IGD Expansion and over the initial 10 years (2028+), total cash costs are expected to average $682 per ounce and mine-site AISC to average $1,025 per ounce. This represents an approximate 35% and 31% decrease, respectively, from 2025, driven by economies of scale of a larger operation, reduction in underground mining costs post shaft completion, and the benefit of lower-cost grid power for the Magino mill following the completion of the power line project late in 2026.

Over the life of mine, open pit mining costs are expected to average C$4.85 per tonne of material mined and underground mining costs C$135 per tonne of ore mined. As mining moves deeper underground, the shaft will help maintain a stable cost structure, compared to truck haulage, where costs would continue to increase at depth. This will help ensure the Island Gold District continues to be a low-cost operation over the long-term.

Milling costs are expected to average C$18.13 per tonne over the life of mine, with higher costs expected in 2026 and 2027 as both the Island Gold and Magino mills will be in operation. The Island Gold mill is expected to be put on care and maintenance in 2028, post completion of the larger Magino mill expansion to 20,000 tpd. At that time, all of the underground ore from Island Gold will be processed through the larger Magino mill, reducing the district’s processing unit costs. Additionally, as the Magino mill connects to low-cost grid power late in 2026, the cost to process ore through the Magino mill will decrease by approximately C$5 per tonne.

The breakdown of unit costs is summarized as follows.

(in C$/tonne) 2026E Base Case LOM1

as of Jan 1 2026 IGD Expansion1

as of Jan 1 2026 Open Pit Mining (ore + waste) $6.81 $4.14 $4.85 Underground Mining (ore) $191 $122 $135 Milling (ore) $30.60 $16.38 $18.13 Admin (ore) $23.72 $13.43 $12.41 Total Cash Cost (US$/oz)2

- 15-year average, 2026-2040 $896 $628 $717 - 10-year average, 2028+ - $577 $682 Mine-site All-in Sustaining Costs (US$/oz)2

- 15-year average, 2026-2040 $1,358 $897 $1,032 - 10-year average, 2028+ - $937 $1,025

The Base Case LOM and IGD Expansion include a gold price assumption of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz. The USD/CAD foreign exchange rate assumption is $0.74:1. Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Royalty

Production from both Island Gold and Magino are subject to third-party net smelter return (“NSR”) royalties. At Island Gold, the total effective NSR royalty averages approximately 2.6% over the life of mine, based on ounces produced, with approximately 90% of this royalty paid in-kind (as ounces).

Magino is subject to a total effective NSR royalty averaging approximately 3.8% over the mine life based on ounces produced, with 3.0% paid in-kind (as ounces).

The accounting treatment requires that in-kind royalties be recorded at production cost which lowers royalty expense, with an offsetting reduction in revenue given in-kind ounces transferred to royalty holders do not meet the definition of sales. As a result, the average NSR for Island Gold is approximately 0.6% of revenue over the life of mine, and 1.9% of revenue for Magino.

There is no net impact on gross margin from the accounting for in-kind NSR royalties compared to cash-paid NSR royalties given the lower royalty expense is offset by a reduction in ounces sold.

Capital Costs

Growth capital for the IGD Expansion of $542 million will be focused on the Magino mill expansion to 20,000 tpd, accelerated underground development, and mobile equipment purchases to support the higher mining rates for both the open pit and underground. Including the remaining Phase 3+ Expansion spending, total growth capital is estimated at $704 million, the majority of which will be spent over the next three years.

As of the end of 2025, $694 million had been spent on the Phase 3+ Expansion. Remaining growth capital on the Phase 3+ Expansion is expected to total $141 million for total expected capital of $835 million, largely unchanged from previous estimates.

Capital for the mill expansion to 20,000 tpd is estimated at $200 million, with the majority of the spend expected in 2026 and 2027. Components of the mill expansion to 12,400 tpd already incurred will benefit the larger mill, with approximately $45 million spent in 2025.

Other growth capital within the IGD Expansion includes accelerating underground development to increase operational flexibility and ramp up mining rates to 3,000 tpd by 2029. With the increase in development, additional underground mobile equipment was included in growth capital beyond what was already included in the Base Case LOM Plan. This includes four loaders, three bolters, one haul truck, one jumbo, and one drill. For the open pit, additional mobile equipment fleet is required to increase total mining rates from the current levels of approximately 55,000 tpd to an average of 80,000 tpd, and peak of 102,000 tpd. This includes one shovel, four drills and eight haul trucks.

With the operation expanding and number of personnel set to increase, the Company is planning on building an airstrip close to the mine-site. Currently, chartered flights use the regional airport in Wawa and employees are then transported to site by bus. Having an airstrip close to the mine-site is expected to increase productivity by reducing the transportation time by bus and greatly reducing the number of weather-related flight delays and cancellations with a more optimal location. The airstrip is estimated to cost approximately $20 million and is expected to be operational in 2029.

Island Gold District: Growth Capital

(in US$ millions) Base Case LOM1

as of Jan 1 2026 IGD Expansion1

as of Jan 1 2026 Mill Expansion to 20,000 tpd $199 Accelerated Underground Development $166 Open Pit & Underground Mining Equipment $67 Water Treatment Plant $19 Expansion of Open Pit Truck Shop $14 Camp Expansion $11 Other $67 Total IGD Expansion Growth Capital $542 Base Case LOM Growth Capital inc. Phase 3+ $151 $162 Total Growth Capital ($ million) $151 $704 Total Growth Capital per ounce sold (US$/oz)2 $26 $91

The Base Case LOM and IGD Expansion include a gold price assumption of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz. The USD/CAD foreign exchange rate assumption is $0.74:1. Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Sustaining capital is expected to total $2.3 billion over the life of mine, including reclamation costs and capital leases. The key driver of the increase relative to the Base Case LOM is the increased underground development, larger tailings facility and increase in mobile equipment fleet to support higher mining rates and a 30% increase in Mineral Reserves. On a per ounce basis, sustaining capital of $302 is consistent with the Base Case LOM.

Island Gold District: Sustaining Capital

(in US$ millions) Base Case LOM1

as of Jan 1 2026 IGD Expansion1

as of Jan 1 2026 Underground Capital Development $664 $788 Open Pit Capitalized Stripping $224 $420 Open Pit Mobile Equipment and Maintenance $279 $373 Underground Mobile Equipment and Infrastructure $290 $320 Tailings Facility $104 $261 Other $58 $78 Total Sustaining Capital $1,619 $2,240 Reclamation $44 $74 Total (including Reclamation) $1,663 $2,314 Capital Leases $30 $28 Total (including Reclamation and Capital Leases) $1,693 $2,342 Total Sustaining Capital per ounce sold (US$/oz) 2 $298 $302

The IGD Expansion includes a gold price assumption of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz. The USD/CAD foreign exchange rate assumption is $0.74:1. Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Combined growth and sustaining capital are expected to total $3.0 billion over the life of mine, or $393 per ounce sold. Including operating costs and total capital, the all-in cost is expected to total $1,155 per ounce sold over the life of mine.

A breakdown of the capital requirements for the IGD Expansion is detailed as follows.

Island Gold District: Total Capital

(in US$ millions) Base Case LOM1

as of Jan 1 2026 IGD Expansion1

as of Jan 1 2026 Base Case LOM Growth Capital inc. Phase 3+ $151 $162 IGD Expansion Growth Capital - $542 Total Growth Capital $151 $704 Sustaining Capital $1,693 $2,342 Total Capital $1,844 $3,046 Total Capital per ounce sold (US$/oz)2 $324 $393

The IGD Expansion includes a gold price assumption of $4,000/oz in 2026 and 2027, $3,800/oz in 2028, $3,600/oz in 2029 and a long-term (2030+) gold price of $3,200/oz. The USD/CAD foreign exchange rate assumption is $0.74:1. Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Taxes

At a long-term gold price of $3,200 and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.74:1, the Island Gold District is expected to pay approximately $5.0 billion in federal and provincial income taxes and Ontario mining taxes over the life of the mine. The effective tax rate is expected to average 30% reflecting the use of approximately 80% of the Company’s substantial tax pools of approximately C$2.0 billion.

Permitting

The Island Gold District has all the key permits in place for the current operation, with normal course permits required for further expansions of the operation. The Closure Plan Amendment (“CPA”) for the Island Gold mine was received in March 2022 allowing for the ramp up of construction activities for the original Phase III expansion to 2,000 tpd. In December 2023, another CPA was approved that incorporated scope changes in the Phase 3+ Expansion to operate at 2,400 tpd.

The CPA for the Magino mine was approved in September 2024. Under the approved Federal Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), the Magino mill is permitted to operate at a processing rate of 35,000 tpd, well above the current rates. The TMF at Magino is permitted under the Federal EIS to contain up to 150 mt of material. This is more than sufficient tailings capacity for the IGD Expansion.

For the expansion to 20,000 tpd, there are a number of normal course provincial permits that will be required including an amendment to the Environmental Compliance Approval (“ECA”) and CPA. These are permit amendments that have been approved multiple times previously. All permitting activities fall within a well-known jurisdiction where Alamos has successfully operated for years, achieving various permitting milestones at both of its Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines.

Key elements of the IGD Expansion have been de-risked, including:

Magino mill federally permitted to operate at 35,000 tpd

Magino’s TMF is federally permitted to accommodate a total of 150 mt

Components of the Base Case LOM already under construction were designed to accommodate a further expansion to 20,000 tpd

Island Gold shaft is substantially complete and designed to a hoisting capacity of 5,500 tpd at the current planned depth, above current requirements in IGD Expansion

Underground ore and waste handling system as part of the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold under construction and designed to support 3,000 tpd

The 115kV powerline project will provide additional capacity sufficient to supply all power needs from the electric grid for the expanded operation and 20,000 tpd mill, with backup power available through the CNG facility

Large and growing Mineral Reserve and Resource, as well as higher-grade regional targets, could sustain or increase the annual production profile over a longer period of time



Significant exploration upside

The Island Gold District remains highly prospective, with significant exploration upside that can support further potential growth over the longer term both near-mine and regionally.

Island Gold underground

Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. With the deposit open laterally and at depth, with increasing grades and ounces per vertical metre at depth, there is excellent potential for Island Gold’s rapid pace of growth to continue.

Magino open pit

There is potential for expansion of near surface mineralization to the southwest of the Mineral Resource pit with additional drilling. There is also potential to expand gold mineralization below the southwestern extent of the Mineral Resource pit, where drilling to date has been shallower relative to the northeast.

Regional targets

The Island Gold District is comprised of a large, underexplored 60,000 hectare land package in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt. This includes the high-grade past producing Cline-Pick, Edwards, and Kremzar mines, as well as a number of highly prospective targets in proximity to the Magino mill, including the North Shear.

As announced earlier this week, drilling within the Cline-Pick target continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of previous mining. This included intersecting several notable high-grade intercepts including the best hole drilled to date (25IGX128). Highlights include1,2,3:

178.07 g/t Au over 3.54 m (25IGX128) including 1 ; 219.00 g/t Au over 0.70 m; 301.00 g/t Au over 0.68 m; 295.00 g/t Au over 0.62 m; and 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m.

15.28 g/t Au over 5.52 m (25IGX128) including 2 ; 25.20 g/t Au over 0.66 m; 19.15 g/t Au over 0.35 m; and 40.30 g/t Au over 0.59 m; and

12.75 g/t Au over 8.79 m (25IGX112 ), including; 93.75 g/t Au over 1.01 m.





1 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length unless otherwise indicated. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length.

2True width is estimated to be approximately 50% of core length.

3True width is estimated to be 10-20% of core length.

The targets are open in multiple directions, including at depth, with the deepest holes drilled to date down to a vertical depth of only 540 metres (“m”). By comparison, the deepest holes within the main Island Gold structure have intersected high-grade mineralization beyond depths of 1,600 m.

Cline-Pick, and a pipeline of other targets at various stages, represent potential opportunities for additional higher-grade mill feed within the larger Magino mill to supplement ore from Island Gold and Magino.

Technical Disclosure

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Senior Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

The Company will file a technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca within 45 days of the date of this release.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Table 1: Island Gold District Expansion Study Life of Mine Plan – Detailed Summary

LOM

avg 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 2044 Underground ore mined (tpd) 2,750 1,702 2,400 2,475 3,000 3,000 2,998 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 1,682 - - - - Open pit ore mined (tpd) 17,169 19,046 20,517 16,859 14,884 14,007 19,887 18,205 12,806 10,129 8,486 11,867 15,025 18,364 22,618 26,761 23,648 18,768 2,564 - Open pit total tonnes mined (tpd) 80,119 54,019 63,014 68,306 71,857 79,199 90,411 101,093 97,176 96,165 92,876 98,692 102,135 94,027 81,720 76,668 54,795 39,864 5,412 - Underground ore processed (tpd) 2,751 1,712 2,400 2,475 3,000 3,000 2,998 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 1,679 - - - - Open pit ore processed (tpd) 16,303 8,969 8,865 16,934 17,000 17,000 17,002 17,000 17,000 17,000 17,000 17,000 17,000 17,000 17,000 18,321 20,000 20,000 20,000 9,667 Total ore processed (tpd) 18,903 10,674 11,265 19,409 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 9,667 Underground grade processed (g/t Au) 10.61 10.56 10.95 11.74 10.42 12.73 10.14 11.17 12.24 14.37 13.00 9.84 7.94 6.98 7.71 8.81 - - - - Open pit grade processed (g/t Au) 0.86 1.10 1.03 0.87 0.86 0.75 1.00 0.94 0.78 0.67 0.61 0.74 0.83 0.98 1.06 1.14 1.08 0.96 0.53 0.46 Processed grade - combined (g/t Au) 2.01 2.60 3.15 2.26 2.29 2.55 2.37 2.48 2.49 2.72 2.47 2.10 1.90 1.88 2.06 1.79 1.08 0.96 0.53 0.46 Gold production (oz) 419,125 315,649 403,255 497,725 518,674 578,475 536,853 563,315 566,009 619,757 560,956 475,428 426,923 421,500 463,859 403,110 240,886 212,706 111,447 46,840 Gold sales (oz) 1 408,275 306,179 394,303 486,496 505,405 563,629 522,913 549,366 551,113 603,596 546,248 463,164 415,873 410,709 452,081 392,626 233,659 206,325 108,104 45,435 Operating costs Underground mining costs (C$/tonne) $135 $191 $130 $131 $126 $126 $125 $125 $131 $138 $138 $144 $138 $134 $133 $133 - - - - Open pit mining costs (C$/tonne) $4.85 $6.81 $5.15 $4.96 $4.79 $4.68 $4.56 $4.32 $4.45 $4.50 $4.61 $4.40 $4.31 $4.41 $4.89 $4.94 $5.61 $5.87 $18.39 - Unit milling costs (C$/tonne) $18.13 $30.60 $23.73 $17.77 $17.84 $17.84 $17.84 $17.83 $17.84 $17.84 $17.84 $17.83 $17.84 $17.84 $17.84 $17.30 $16.64 $16.53 $16.53 $16.52 Unit G&A costs (C$/tonne) $12.41 $23.72 $21.36 $12.30 $12.02 $12.02 $12.17 $12.27 $12.78 $13.27 $13.24 $13.94 $13.59 $13.55 $14.22 $11.69 $9.34 $8.38 $5.38 $6.89 Total cash costs (US$/oz) 2 $762 $896 $632 $648 $663 $600 $641 $612 $629 $606 $696 $867 $960 $946 $821 $763 $935 $1,035 $2,052 $2,746 Mine-site AISC (US$/oz) 2,3 $1,064 $1,358 $1,101 $955 $1,043 $958 $1,059 $1,011 $970 $926 $999 $1,142 $1,269 $1,180 $877 $835 $1,037 $1,057 $2,097 $3,813 Capital expenditures Sustaining capex (US$M) $2,314 $129 $176 $146 $202 $219 $211 $217 $188 $193 $166 $127 $129 $96 $26 $28 $24 $5 $5 $48 Sustaining capital leases (US$M) $28 $13 $8 $3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Growth capex (US$M) $704 $392 $162 $87 $10 $13 $28 $13 - - - - - - - - - - - - Total capex (US$M) $3,046 $533 $347 $236 $202 $214 $247 $232 $188 $193 $166 $127 $129 $96 $26 $28 $24 $5 $5 $48

1 Gold sales are lower than gold production reflecting the delivery of in-kind royalties on Island Gold and Magino

2 Please refer to Cautionary Notes on non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

3 For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative expense and corporate share-based compensation expense

Figure 1: Island Gold District Map





Figure 2: Island Gold District – Long Section





Figure 3: Island Gold District – Regional Exploration Upside Opportunities – Cline-Pick & Edwards





