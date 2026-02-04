Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

Perth, Western Australia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY26 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Friday 20 February 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Friday 20 February 2026

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am		Canada: Thursday 19 February 2026

Vancouver – 3:00pm

Toronto – 6:00pm		UK: Thursday 19 February 2026

London – 11:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zUglK1fgQxmnopXVAfS9VA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 870 8680 3471

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keecjPr6Wh

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:         1,351,230,319

Performance rights: 8,654,248

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.


