TCPC INVESTOR ALERT: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the BlackRock TCP Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) securities between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 6, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit. Captioned Burnell v. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., No. 26-cv-01102 (C.D. Cal.), the BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit charges BlackRock TCP and certain of BlackRock TCP’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: BlackRock TCP is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. Prior to the start of the Class Period, BlackRock TCP’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share was allegedly $11.90 as of December 31, 2023.

The BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BlackRock TCP’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (ii) BlackRock TCP’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (iii) as a result, BlackRock TCP’s unrealized losses were understated; and (iv) consequently, BlackRock TCP’s NAV was overstated.

The BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit alleges that on February 27, 2025, BlackRock TCP revealed the number of portfolio companies on non-accrual status had more than doubled and that BlackRock TCP’s NAV had fallen more than 22% year over year to $9.23 per share. Despite this, BlackRock TCP alleged its NAV was accurate at $9.23 per share, and that “the vast majority of [BlackRock TCP’s] portfolio continued to perform well,” according to the complaint. On this news, BlackRock TCP’s stock price allegedly fell 9.6%.

Then, the BlackRock TCP investor class action lawsuit alleges that on January 23, 2026, BlackRock TCP disclosed that its NAV per share as of December 31, 2025 was in fact in the range of $7.05 to $7.09, 19% less than reported the prior quarter and 23.4% less than reported the prior year. On this news, BlackRock TCP’s stock price fell nearly 13%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired BlackRock TCP securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the BlackRock TCP investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the BlackRock TCP shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the BlackRock TCP class action lawsuit.

