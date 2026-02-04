NETSOL China Subsidiary Awarded National High-Tech Enterprise Certification

TIANJIN, China, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, announced that NETSOL China’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Tianjin Nuojin Zhicheng Technology Co., Ltd., has successfully passed China’s National High-Tech Enterprise certification and has subsequently been awarded the ‘National High-Tech Enterprise Certificate’.

This certification is an authoritative, state-level evaluation of a company’s core independent R&D capabilities and technological innovation system. It signifies that NETSOL has established a local technology entity in China that meets national technical and regulatory requirements, providing a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable R&D and delivery operations. The certification will further strengthen NETSOL’s local R&D and delivery capabilities in China and better support customer needs for regulatory compliance, system stability and continuous iteration.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of NETSOL in China, Tianjin Nuojin Zhicheng Technology Co., Ltd. operates under NETSOL’s globally unified product architecture, technical standards and delivery methodology. It undertakes and executes core system R&D, project implementation and delivery, and technical support for NETSOL across China and the Asia-Pacific region.

Focusing on the automotive finance and leasing sectors, the NETSOL China team has developed powerful and scalable capabilities spanning core system research and development, the systematic implementation of China-specific business rules and regulatory compliance requirements, the engineering delivery of large-scale and complex projects, and the design of system architectures capable of supporting high-concurrency, high-availability financial business scenarios.

“NETSOL’s success in China reflects our long-term commitment to building real, in-country technology capability aligned with global standards,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “This recognition as a National High-Tech Enterprise represents authoritative validation of NETSOL China’s strengths, acknowledging the team’s technical depth, the maturity of its R&D and its ability to sustain continuous innovation over the long-term. It underscores the strength of our engineering culture, our investment in innovation and our confidence in China as a strategic pillar of NETSOL’s global growth.”

“This achievement is a direct result of our team’s deep understanding of China’s regulatory and business environment, combined with NETSOL’s global Transcend Finance platform,” added Amanda Li Linjie, General Manager of NETSOL Technologies China. “It affirms our ability to deliver complex, mission-critical systems locally while continuing to evolve alongside our clients and the market.”

“Leveraging its nationally certified local R&D and delivery capabilities, NETSOL looks forward to deeper collaboration in the Chinese market with financial institutions, automotive groups and industry partners from around the world,” she further stated.

In China, National High-Tech Enterprise status is not merely a qualification; it signifies inclusion within the core national evaluation framework for science and industry, reflecting a company’s ability to sustain long-term technology investment, stable R&D output and compliant operations.

The successful certification of Tianjin Nuojin Zhicheng further elevates NETSOL’s role in the Chinese market, positioning it as a local technology entity with independent R&D capabilities, long-term compliant operational capacity and continuous technological evolution.

This achievement also validates NETSOL’s operating model of ‘globally unified technical standards plus deep local execution in China’, enabling the company to provide long-term, stable, compliant and trustworthy technology and delivery services to multinational and domestic financial institutions in a highly regulated and complex market environment.

