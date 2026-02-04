Bitget Launchpool adds Zama (ZAMA) with over 9M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Zama (ZAMA) to Bitget Launchpool and with spot trading now available. Spot trading for the ZAMA/USDT pair opened on February 2, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from February 3, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign offering 9,350,000 ZAMA in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB and ZAMA during the event, which runs from February 2, 2026, 14:00 (UTC) till February 5, 2026, 14:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 BGB and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, to share a prize pool of 8,690,000 ZAMA. In the ZAMA locking pool, users can lock between 110 and 11,000,000 ZAMA for a share of 660,000 ZAMA in rewards. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

Zama is a privacy-centric blockchain protocol utilizing Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to enable confidential transactions and smart contract execution on existing public blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. By allowing computation directly on encrypted data without revealing the underlying information to node operators or third parties, the protocol addresses the fundamental blockchain dilemma of balancing public verifiability with data privacy.

Following its Ethereum mainnet debut featuring the inaugural Confidential USDT (cUSDT) transfer, the Zama Protocol has successfully deployed the Zama Public Auction as its first production-grade application. This milestone transition validates the protocol’s real-world scalability and its capacity to support complex, high-throughput encrypted financial operations in a live environment.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Zama (ZAMA) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bringing privacy-preserving, real‑world blockchain innovation to a broader global user base.

