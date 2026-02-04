Bitget lists Ultiland (ARTX) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Ultiland (ARTX) in the Innovation Zone for spot trading. Trading for the Ultiland/USDT pair opened on January 31, 2026, 12:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from February 1, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

Ultiland is a Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization protocol engineered for the on-chain issuance, circulation, and economic integration of intellectual property (IP), fine art, and cultural collectibles. By deploying a modular infrastructure that features a Special Asset Entity (SAE) mechanism and a decentralized RWA oracle network, the platform ensures secure custody, transparent appraisal, and immutable verification of physical assets.

The protocol’s economic engine is powered by $ARTX, a sovereign platform token governed by a "Proof of Staking and Trading" (PoST) mechanism that translates ecosystem activity into structural value. The token’s value is regulated by a dynamic market supply-and-demand algorithm (VMSAP-DEI), a self-adaptive algorithm that dynamically modulates token emission and liquidity equilibrium based on real-time market intensity and participation volume. Essentially, by merging meme-inspired liquidity activation with robust institutional-grade security, Ultiland provides a comprehensive environment for asset fractionalization and decentralized auctions, lowering entry barriers and enhancing long-term capital efficiency for the global cultural economy.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Ultiland (ARTX) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between high-fidelity real-world value and the borderless liquidity of the decentralized financial frontier.

