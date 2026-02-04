Electronic Lab Notebook Market to Reach USD 1.30 Billion by 2035, Driven by Digital Transformation in Research Documentation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Lab Notebook Market size is valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% over the forecast period (2026-2035).

The market for electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) is expanding as a result of rising demand for digital solutions that improve data accuracy, expedite research documentation, and guarantee regulatory compliance.





The U.S. Electronic Lab Notebook Market size is valued at USD 0.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% over 2026-2035. The market is developing due to increased demand for digital solutions that improve data accuracy, collaboration, and regulatory compliance in research labs.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Cross-disciplinary ELNs led with 58% share due to their flexibility across multiple scientific workflows, including chemistry, biology, materials science, and clinical research. Specific or domain-focused ELNs are experiencing rapid growth as laboratories demand tailored functionality for specialized workflows.

By Solution

Lab Informatics Solutions led with 55% share as they form the backbone of digital laboratory operations. Quality management solutions are the fastest-growing ELN segment, driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny and the need for audit-ready documentation.

By Delivery Mode

Web-hosted/Cloud-based ELNs led with 62% share and are also the fastest-growing segment due to their scalability, remote accessibility, and lower infrastructure requirements. Cloud deployment supports rapid implementation and cost efficiency, making it attractive to both large enterprises and smaller laboratories.

By End-Use

Life Sciences led with 43% share due to their robust feature sets, enterprise-grade security, and dedicated vendor support. Open-license ELNs are the fastest-growing segment as academic institutions, startups, and smaller labs increasingly adopt cost-effective, flexible solutions.

By License

Proprietary ELNs led with 66% share due to their robust feature sets, enterprise-grade security, and dedicated vendor support. Open-license ELNs are the fastest-growing segment as academic institutions, startups, and smaller labs increasingly adopt cost-effective, flexible solutions.

Regional Insights:

Due to the widespread use of digital laboratory workflows, significant R&D expenditures in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the existence of top ELN suppliers, North America held a 40.50% market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.28% from 2026–2035, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising clinical research activities, and increasing digitalization of laboratories.

Growing Adoption of Digital Transformation in Laboratories to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Laboratories throughout pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and industrial sectors are progressively using digital tools to boost productivity and streamline data administration. Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs) allow structured, searchable, and centralized storage of experimental data, replacing traditional paper notebooks. The need to improve cooperation, decrease manual errors, and shorten research deadlines is driving adoption. Furthermore, ELNs enable smooth processes by facilitating integration with cloud platforms, laboratory instruments, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS). The global push for operational efficiency, digital transformation, and real-time data access is considerably propelling ELN market expansion.

Key Players:

Revvity, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

Benchling, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd.

STARLIMS Corporation

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabLynx, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

LabWare, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Lab-Ally LLC

Labforward GmbH

Labii Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Arxspan, LLC (Bruker)

Carl Zeiss AG

Codon Software Pvt Ltd

SciNote LLC

Recent Developments:

April 2024, Revvity (spun off from PerkinElmer in 2023) launched Revvity Signals ELN, a next-generation cloud-based electronic lab notebook integrated with its Signals Analytics Platform.

October 2023, Dassault Systèmes enhanced its BIOVIA Notebook as part of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab suite, introducing a “Digital Twin of the Experiment” that links ELN entries to molecular structures, protocols, and instrument data.

