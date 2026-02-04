Real Estate Expert Margo Bohlin of New City, NY, Shares How to Choose the Right Agent for HelloNation

NEW CITY, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should home sellers look for when choosing a real estate agent? A recent HelloNation article offers clear and practical answers to this common question, helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions about one of the most important relationships in the home transaction process.

The article outlines how understanding the local market is a critical first step. According to the HelloNation piece, a strong real estate agent brings deep knowledge of neighborhood market trends, property values, and buyer behavior. This knowledge allows agents to give accurate pricing guidance and spot opportunities that might not be obvious to an average home seller. The article emphasizes that choosing an agent with local experience can directly influence the success of a sale or purchase.

In addition to market knowledge, the article highlights the importance of negotiation skills. It notes that an experienced agent can advocate on a client's behalf throughout offers, counteroffers, and contract details. As the article explains, effective negotiation is not just about speed—it can mean the difference between a fair deal and thousands of dollars lost. The article recommends selecting an agent with a history of strong performance in high-pressure situations.

The HelloNation article also stresses the value of communication. A qualified real estate agent should keep clients informed clearly and consistently throughout the process. Home buyers and sellers benefit when their agent explains each step and responds promptly to concerns. The article advises readers to prioritize agents who listen well, explain clearly, and foster a sense of trust and collaboration.

Reviewing an agent's credentials and background is also a practical step the article recommends. This includes checking client reviews, years of experience, and any certifications. The article suggests that agents with a track record in your community can offer more specific guidance. Past listings and client feedback are highlighted as useful ways to evaluate a real estate agent’s effectiveness before making a decision.

Personal compatibility rounds out the article’s list of essentials. While experience and skill are important, the HelloNation article explains that mutual respect and trust help the entire transaction process feel more manageable. It’s a reminder that not all agents are created equal.Overall, the article offers a clear and approachable guide to choosing the right real estate agent. It emphasizes that understanding the local market, confirming negotiation skills, and evaluating communication style and experience are all steps that can help reduce surprises and improve results. The focus remains on practical tips that any home seller or buyer can apply to find strong representation.

"How to Choose the Right Real Estate Agent" features insights from Margo Bohlin, Real Estate Expert of New City, NY, in HelloNation.

