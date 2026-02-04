Geneve, VAUD, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Serenity Publishes Comprehensive Guide on LPP Withdrawal for Swiss Expatriates: Withdrawal Rules and Administrative Aspects

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets

Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity is publishing today a detailed guide on second pillar (BVG/LPP) withdrawal for Swiss expatriates. This resource examines early withdrawal rules, differences according to destination country, and administrative aspects for Swiss citizens living abroad with LPP assets.

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), approximately 788,000 Swiss citizens currently live abroad, a significant proportion of whom hold second pillar assets accumulated during their working years in Switzerland.

Context: Swiss Expatriates and Their LPP Management

More than 10% of the Swiss population currently lives abroad. Among these expatriates, many possess second pillar assets accumulated during their working years in Switzerland.

At some point – definitive departure, change of primary residence, or retirement abroad – these expatriates face an administrative question: how to withdraw or manage their LPP according to current regulations?

The guide published by Swiss Serenity identifies three main scenarios depending on the destination country.

The 3 Administrative Scenarios for Expatriates

Scenario 1: Departure to a Country Outside the European Union/EFTA

Administrative rule: Full withdrawal possible of all LPP assets (mandatory and extra-mandatory portions).

Countries concerned:

Canada, United States

Australia, New Zealand

Asia (Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, etc.)

Africa and Latin America

All non-EU/EFTA member countries

Administrative aspects:

The expatriate must provide proof of definitive residence outside EU/EFTA

Swiss withholding tax levied according to cantonal scale

Local taxation according to destination country legislation

Bilateral tax conventions may apply

Administrative delays: Generally 2-3 months between request and payment, depending on pension fund and documents provided.

Scenario 2: Departure to the European Union or EFTA

Administrative rule: Withdrawal limited to extra-mandatory portion only. The mandatory portion remains blocked until legal retirement age (64-65 years depending on gender).

Countries concerned:

All EU member countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, etc.)

EFTA countries (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein)

Legal justification: Social security system coordination between Switzerland and EU/EFTA requires maintaining mandatory old-age coverage. The mandatory LPP portion must therefore remain in Switzerland until retirement.

Administrative aspects:

Mandatory distinction between mandatory and extra-mandatory portions

Mandatory portion transferred to a blocked vested benefits account

Extra-mandatory portion can be withdrawn according to same procedures as withdrawal in Switzerland

Swiss withholding tax according to reduced cantonal scale (extra-mandatory portion only)

Required documents: Residence certificate from EU/EFTA country, affiliation certificate to local social security system, pension fund forms.

Scenario 3: Return to Switzerland After Expatriation

Administrative rule: Repatriation of LPP assets to a Swiss pension fund without taxation if direct re-affiliation to an employer.

Cases concerned:

Return after stay in EU/EFTA country

Return after stay in third country

Re-engagement with Swiss employer with mandatory LPP affiliation

Procedure: Assets are transferred directly from vested benefits account or foreign pension fund to new Swiss pension fund, without passing through personal account.

Administrative advantage: No tax levied upon repatriation if direct affiliation to new pension fund.

The 5 Common Administrative Errors by Expatriates

Error #1: Ignoring the Mandatory/Extra-Mandatory Portion Distinction

Many expatriates to EU/EFTA believe they can withdraw their entire LPP. Only the extra-mandatory portion is immediately withdrawable. The mandatory portion remains blocked until retirement age according to bilateral agreements.

Administrative consequence: Inability to access approximately 30-50% of total capital before legal retirement age.

Error #2: Not Verifying Bilateral Tax Conventions

Each country signatory to a tax convention with Switzerland applies different taxation rules. Some conventions provide tax credit or partial refund mechanisms.

Example: The Switzerland-France convention contains specific provisions on pension benefit taxation that can prevent double taxation under certain conditions.

Error #3: Not Anticipating Administrative Delays

Processing LPP withdrawal requests for expatriates can take 2-6 months depending on:

File complexity

Destination country

Documents to provide

Pension fund responsiveness

Many expatriates initiate the process too late, after already moving, which complicates providing certain documents.

Error #4: Confusing Temporary and Definitive Departure

A temporary stay abroad (secondment, limited work contract) does not entitle LPP withdrawal. Only definitive departure with establishment of tax residence abroad allows withdrawal.

Definitive departure criteria:

Termination of tax domicile in Switzerland

Registration in destination country registers

No intention to return to Switzerland short-term

Error #5: Neglecting Impact on AHV/AVS Contributions

LPP withdrawal does not affect the obligation to contribute to AHV/AVS for Swiss citizens abroad. Expatriates must continue voluntary AHV/AVS contributions to maintain their first pillar coverage and avoid contribution gaps.

Administrative Steps for LPP Withdrawal for Expatriates

Step 1: Eligibility verification (1-2 weeks)

Confirm departure type (definitive outside EU/EFTA or to EU/EFTA)

Obtain residence certificate from destination country

Contact pension fund to understand procedures

Step 2: File constitution (2-4 weeks)

Signed withdrawal request form

Copy of valid identity document

Residence certificate abroad

Deregistration certificate from Swiss municipal register

Bank details (international IBAN)

Step 3: Processing by pension fund (4-8 weeks)

Document validation

Withholding tax calculation

Payment preparation

Step 4: Payment and taxation (1-2 weeks)

Swiss withholding tax deduction

Net payment to bank account

Tax certificate provided for declaration in country of residence

Average total delay: 2-4 months from process start to effective payment.

FAQ: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About LPP Withdrawal for Expatriates Q1: Can I withdraw my complete LPP if I emigrate definitively?

It depends on destination country. Outside EU/EFTA: yes, complete withdrawal possible (mandatory and extra-mandatory portions). EU/EFTA: no, only extra-mandatory portion is withdrawable, mandatory portion remains blocked until 64-65 years according to bilateral agreements.

Q2: What tax regime applies to LPP withdrawal for expatriates?

Swiss withholding tax is levied according to pension fund canton scale. Rate varies by canton. Local taxation may also apply according to residence country legislation. Bilateral tax conventions may provide mechanisms to avoid double taxation.

Q3: Can I stagger my LPP withdrawal if I live abroad?

It depends on your pension fund regulations and destination country. For departures outside EU/EFTA, some funds allow staggered withdrawal in case of progressive early retirement. For EU/EFTA, mandatory portion remains blocked, only extra-mandatory portion staggering might be considered according to regulations.

Q4: What is the best time to initiate LPP withdrawal before departure?

It is recommended to initiate the process 3-6 months before definitive departure to:

Obtain all necessary documents

Understand tax implications

Respect pension fund administrative deadlines

Avoid complications related to communication from abroad

Q5: Are LPP assets protected if I don't withdraw them immediately?

Yes, LPP assets remain protected even if you don't withdraw them immediately after departure. They are transferred to a vested benefits account that remains in Switzerland. You can withdraw them later by providing proof of definitive residence abroad. No deadline exists for withdrawal.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide tax or expatriation advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers and expatriates find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

The 3 Administrative Scenarios for Expatriates by Swiss Serenity

Press Inquiries

Service Press

+41 21 588 00 24

+41 21 588 00 24

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

https://swiss-serenity.ch/fr

Swiss Serenity Service SA

Rue du Jura 23

2900 Porrentruy

Suisse

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tZXQfB4LkU0