Design as a Long-Term Capability: How Geekvape and Geek Bar Drive Systematic Innovation in the Global Design Ecosystem

Shenzhen, China, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, Geekvape and Geek Bar achieved a major breakthrough on the global design stage, driven by years of deep investment in design capability and systematic innovation. Together, the two brands won a total of 14 internationally recognized design awards—with Geekvape receiving 10 awards and Geek Bar securing 4—spanning top-tier global design systems such as the German iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, as well as the MUSE Design Awards, International Design Awards (IDA), European Product Design Award, and the Paris Design Awards.

This was not a coincidental “harvest of awards,” but rather the result of long-term design methodologies, organizational capabilities, and systematic user research working in concert.

Multi-System Recognition as Proof of Design Leadership

Design awards have long served as an important external benchmark of brand design capability. Within the industry, most brands’ design honors tend to be concentrated within a single award system—such as the MUSE Awards or the German Red Dot Awards. Brands that achieve recognition simultaneously across multiple design evaluation systems in the United States, Europe, and France remain rare.

Among the award-winning products:

Geekvape Aegis legend 5 received the European Product Design Award – Honorable Mention, seamlessly combining a powerful exterior with professional-grade durability, setting a benchmark for high-end functional product design.

Geekvape Wenax M Starter Kit won both the 2025 Red Dot Design Award (Germany) and the European Product Design Award. Its modular design philosophy is deeply integrated with a battery compartment utilizing innovative bio-based materials, achieving a balance between modern aesthetics and material efficiency.

Geekvape Soul 2 earned the MUSE Design Award, using a minimalist yet tech-forward design language to express a refined aesthetic balance for modern electronic devices.

Wenax Q 2 was awarded the International Design Award (IDA) in the United States. Its design is based on clean lines enhanced by an elegant “smile curve,” showcasing refined design craftsmanship.

Geek Bar also delivered outstanding results:

Geek Bar spark received the Paris Design Awards Silver (PAR25), combining a compact form, refined appearance, and responsive interactive design to offer both functionality and visual engagement—redefining the modern vaping experience.

Geek Bar Pulse X won the MUSE Design Award, leveraging a dynamic 3D curved display and structural innovation.

Minimore E-cigarette received the iF Design Award Winner, focusing on the selection and application of eco-conscious materials. It features a composite shell made from cork sourced from cork oak bark combined with resin, ensuring durability and structural integrity.

The Cube Modular E-cigarette also earned the iF Design Award Winner. Centered on “user-friendly” and “resource-conscious” principles, it adopts a magnetic assembly system to enable multifunctional expansion, delivering personalized user experiences while promoting sustainable development.

Recognition across multiple design systems signifies that these products are not merely visually appealing, but achieve a mature and stable balance among functionality, user experience, aesthetics, and manufacturability. This is the fundamental reason why Geekvape and Geek Bar continue to earn recognition from international design institutions.

Where Design Leadership Comes From:

High Investment, Early Integration, and User-Centered Design Systems

Within Geekvape and Geek Bar, design is not a downstream decoration added after product development—it is a core driving force embedded throughout the entire process. From the very first day of project initiation, design thinking is deeply involved, defining not only how a product looks, but how it should be experienced.

In the early stages of product planning, design teams invest substantial time and resources in refining creative direction and design language, continuously studying and benchmarking international design trends, and systematically deconstructing real user needs and usage scenarios.

This early-stage, high-investment approach ensures that products are thoroughly refined in terms of experience and aesthetics before entering engineering and mass production—rather than relying on late-stage “patch fixes.”





Inside the Design Department:

A Systematic, User-Experience–Centered Workflow

In practice, the work of the design department is not driven by isolated bursts of inspiration, but by a highly structured, end-to-end process centered on user experience.

1. Forward Collaboration: Extracting Real Needs from Market Noise

Design begins with systematic information input and goal alignment.

At the start of each project, the design team conducts desktop research to analyze industry trends, competitor strategies, and evolving user behaviors, establishing an initial design framework. At the same time, they proactively collaborate with product, marketing, and sales teams to integrate diverse perspectives on user needs and business objectives.

The team also regularly conducts on-site market observations and user interviews to capture authentic usage scenarios and latent pain points. For example, during the design of Geek Bar Pulse X, the team identified strong user demand for visible e-liquid and battery indicators, as well as differentiated flavor experiences. This insight led to the creation of the world’s first vaping device featuring a 3D curved display, inspired by a “cosmic aesthetics” visual motif. Through dynamic visual interaction and selectable flavor modes, device status and inhalation feedback are transformed into intuitive visual language—making each use perceptible and shareable.

2. Creative Exploration and Solution Validation: Finding Optimal Answers Within Constraints

Once design objectives, engineering conditions, and cost boundaries are clarified, the design enters a systematic creative exploration phase.

This stage typically begins with extensive sketching and mood board exploration to quickly define design language and overall character, followed by iterative cycles of “design–validation–optimization.”

Taking Legend 5 as an example, its ID design went through three major iterations before finalization:

Version 1 established the modern rugged design direction, innovative screen interaction, and fundamental form through more than ten sketches and five rounds of modeling.

Version 2, refined through three additional modeling rounds, optimized component proportions and cross-sections for improved grip, refined top and bottom structures, and introduced metal inlays as visual highlights.

Version 3 focused on detailed elements such as the silicone plug, ALOCK switch, and bottom push button, ensuring overall coherence, layering, and refinement.

For CMF design, the team reviewed the evolutionary strengths and weaknesses of the Legend series and drew inspiration from cross-industry icons such as the iconic rugged automotive designs. Anchored in the brand’s positioning, they defined a design strategy centered on “Born Legendary, Pioneer Exploration, Limitless Rise.” Through multiple rounds of directional exploration, prototyping, and process testing, the final solution incorporated tri-material leather panels, multi-layer laser-engraved aluminum alloy, ALOCK mechanisms, and CNC pyramid textures—creating a rugged device with both depth and sophistication.





Rapid validation is achieved through 3D-printed prototypes within 48 hours to test ergonomics, proportions, and functionality. Once a direction is confirmed, high-fidelity appearance prototypes are produced to precisely evaluate volume, lines, light, shadow, and materials—providing a solid foundation for engineering and supply chain alignment.

3. Backward Collaboration: Bringing Design to Life with R&D and Manufacturing

Once a design direction is finalized, the focus shifts to deep collaboration with R&D, structural engineering, and the supply chain.

Design teams provide clear CMF standards and physical color samples, working closely with suppliers to finalize samples. For instance, achieving the ideal transition between matte leather and polished metal on Wenax Q 2 required more than ten rounds of sampling. For complex surfaces or special structures, the team repeatedly validates mold feasibility and mass-production readiness with engineers, adjusting details down to 0.1 mm to strike the optimal balance between aesthetics, experience, and efficiency.

By integrating the technological sheen of pearlescent films, the warmth of leather, and the precision of metal edging, a clear material hierarchy is established: film for visual impact, leather for tactile comfort, and metal for stability—creating a restrained yet premium overall aesthetic.

4. Product Launch Is Not the End, but the Start of the Next Design Cycle

A complete user feedback loop has been established. After each product launch, design teams systematically collect real-world feedback through sales channels, social media, and user communities. These first-hand insights not only drive rapid optimization of current products, but also serve as core inputs for next-generation innovation—exemplified by the evolution from Legend 3 to Legend 5.

After Legend 3 entered real-world use, user interviews, after-sales data, and cross-team reviews revealed opportunities for further refinement. While widely praised for durability and bold design, some users expressed needs for more intuitive physical controls when outdoors or wearing gloves, improved grip stability and hand comfort during prolonged use, and enhanced readability and visual hierarchy in bright or complex environments.

Rather than treating these as isolated issues, the design team re-evaluated ergonomics, structure, and interaction holistically. In Legend 5, these insights were systematically translated into concrete improvements: subtle refinements to grip curves and structural transitions balanced hand pressure; button placement and tactile feedback were recalibrated for reliable operation across environments; and interface contrast and hierarchy were enhanced while maintaining a professional, restrained visual language. Crucially, these upgrades were validated through multiple rounds of prototyping and real-use testing, ensuring that existing users could intuitively feel the improvements with minimal learning cost.

The evolution from Legend 3 to Legend 5 embodies Geekvape’s consistent design philosophy:listen to users, analyze systematically, and optimize cautiously—changing only what truly enhances the experience. This feedback-driven, long-term approach allows products to grow alongside users, rather than being replaced through superficial iteration.

Design as Long-Termism

The multiple international design awards received in 2025 represent a milestone rather than a finish line. For Geekvape and Geek Bar, design is not a short-term competitive tactic, but a long-term capability requiring sustained investment and continuous validation. Looking ahead, both brands will continue to place user experience at the core, exploring within the global design context and driving the ongoing evolution of product innovation and industry aesthetics.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

1. Age Restriction: This content is intended solely for adult consumers of legal smoking/vaping age in their respective jurisdictions (21+ in the USA, 18+ in the UK/EU/International).

2. Health Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

3. Not for Medical Use: The products mentioned are not smoking cessation devices and have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority for the treatment or prevention of any disease.

4. Regulatory Compliance: Product availability and specifications may vary by region to comply with local laws (e.g., TPD in Europe, PMTA in the USA). Please refer to the specific packaging and user manual for regional compliance information.