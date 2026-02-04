ATC Pest Control Introduces Heat and Humidity-Regulated Bed Bug Treatment Technology to Pennsylvania and Maryland

York, PA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATC Pest Control, a family-operated pest management company serving Pennsylvania and Maryland since 1991, has introduced a bed bug treatment system that combines controlled heat with humidity regulation to improve the effectiveness of thermal remediation. The approach is designed to address growing concerns around chemical resistance in bed bug populations while providing a non-chemical treatment option for residential environments.

Bed Bug Heat Treatment Experts

Bed bugs and their eggs are known to be highly sensitive to sustained heat exposure. Research has shown that temperatures ranging from 118–140°F are lethal to adult bed bugs, nymphs, and eggs. Temperatures from 135-145°F virtually guarantees complete eradication.

However, exposing residences to this high level of heat can create additional issues as it damages furnishings and finishes in the home, such as electronics, vinyl blinds, wallpaper, sprinkler systems, and more.

ATC Pest Control’s patented system and unique approach not only regulates ambient air temperature but also humidity levels during treatment. By managing moisture within the treatment space, technicians can lower the effective thermal kill point and increase heat penetration throughout the structure.

This allows them to target concealed spaces that may be difficult to reach with traditional chemical applications. Unlike chemical pesticides, heat treatment for bed bugs does not have the possibility of resistance development, which has become a growing issue documented in bed bug populations.



“We use thermal imagers to make sure that there are no cold spots or any place that they are hiding,” explains Ashley Almony, Owner of ATC Pest Control.

“Typical thermal treatment of bed bugs requires propane to heat the air. This is hard to regulate, over-heats the space, and is enormously dangerous,” she added. “We’re not using propane. The safety that we have with this system is non-comparable. It is very, very low risk.”

According to ATC, their patented humidity controltechnology is designed to kill bed bugs in all life stages in a single service visit, reducing the prolonged disruption often associated with repeated application. Moreover, since the process does not rely on pesticides, it does not leave chemical residue behind, allowing homeowners across Pennsylvania and Maryland to address infestations more quickly while avoiding extended preparation periods.

“With more bed bug populations showing resistance to chemical treatments, heat has become a more reliable approach,” explained Almony, “Our system allows technicians to closely control conditions throughout the home, helping ensure the treatment reaches all affected areas.”



“We are typically done in one day. There is no residual from this treatment. No pesticides left behind. We use heat only, and once the treatment is complete, your home is back to normal. That night you can sleep safe and sound! There’s not going to be anything feeding off of you.”

Individuals looking for a bed bug exterminator near York can schedule a free consultation with ATC Pest Control at https://atcpestcontrol.com.





About ATC Pest Control

Founded in 1991, ATC Pest Control is a locally owned, family-operated pest management company serving residential and commercial properties across Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company provides comprehensive pest control services that address both preventative needs and active infestations, with solutions tailored to regional pest pressures and property-specific conditions. ATC Pest Control emphasizes safety, quality workmanship, and customized service approaches designed to support long-term pest management.





