Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

4 February 2026: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 3 February 2026, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2025 of NOK 4.75 per share.

Dividend amount: 4.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 April 2026

Ex-date: 17 April 2026

Record date: 20 April 2026

Payment date: 27 April 2026

Date of approval: 16 April 2026

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 4 February 2026

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.