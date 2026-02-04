Borregaard ASA: The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting

4 February 2026: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 3 February 2026 the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose an ordinary dividend for 2025 of NOK 4.75 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Dividend payment is estimated at NOK 474 million. The exact amount will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the date of the Annual General Meeting. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the Borregaard Group.

Provided that the traded shares are subject to ordinary settlement in the Norwegian Securities Register (VPS), shares acquired up to and including 16 April 2026 will carry the right to receive dividends, whereas shares that are acquired on and after 17 April 2026 will not carry the right to receive dividends. Subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 27 April 2026 to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholders’ register as evidenced in a transcript as of 20 April 2026.

The share will be quoted ex dividend on 17 April 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 1 p.m. (13:00 CEST) in Sarpsborg as a digital meeting.

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2025 will be released on 26 March 2026.

Contacts:

Director Investor Relations, Pål Espen Ramberg, +47 959 17 333

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.