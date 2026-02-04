Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 4 February 2026

Distribution policy for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The bank’s board of directors has today adopted the following updated distribution policy:

Effective from the financial year 2026, the bank’s distribution policy is based on the following principles:

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank aims for an annual base distribution of 40% of the year’s profit. The distribution may take the form of a combination of dividends and share buybacks. The bank seeks to ensure a stable dividend over time.





In addition, the bank may carry out extraordinary distributions in the form of share buybacks. Such distributions may take place when the board of directors has conducted an overall assessment of the bank’s capital position and capital objectives, as well as the management’s growth expectations.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

Attachment