Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2025

4 February 2025


The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2025.

For 2025, net profit at the top of the announced expectations for the year is realized with DKK 2,313 million. The bank is satisfied with this development.


Core earnings

(DKK million)20252024202320222021
Total core income4,0894,0683,8282,8622,433
Total expenses and depreciation1,0801,044963891817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans3,0093,0242,8651,9711,616
Impairment charges for loans etc.+41+3-1-2-68
Core earnings3,0503,0272,8641,9691,548
Result for the portfolio etc.+26+62-7-69+7
Special costs2020202017
Profit before tax3,0563,0692,8371,8801,538
Profit after tax2,3132,3012,1551,4951,229


2025 - highlights

  • Net profit for the year is DKK 2,313 million, equivalent to a 22.4% p.a. return on equity excluding intangible assets
  • Earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5% to DKK 95.0 for 2025 compared to DKK 90.3 for 2024
  • Core income is DKK 4,089 million and, with an increase of 1%, marginally higher than in 2024
  • Costs increase by 3%, and the cost/income ratio is 26.4%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 6 million were carried to income in the fourth quarter and impairment charges in 2025 thus represent income totalling DKK 41 million
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 12% in loans and 8% in deposits
  • Expectations for net profit for 2026 in the range DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion

Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachments


