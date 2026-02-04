Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 February 2025





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2025

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2025.

For 2025, net profit at the top of the announced expectations for the year is realized with DKK 2,313 million. The bank is satisfied with this development.





Core earnings

(DKK million) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Total core income 4,089 4,068 3,828 2,862 2,433 Total expenses and depreciation 1,080 1,044 963 891 817 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 3,009 3,024 2,865 1,971 1,616 Impairment charges for loans etc. +41 +3 -1 -2 -68 Core earnings 3,050 3,027 2,864 1,969 1,548 Result for the portfolio etc. +26 +62 -7 -69 +7 Special costs 20 20 20 20 17 Profit before tax 3,056 3,069 2,837 1,880 1,538 Profit after tax 2,313 2,301 2,155 1,495 1,229





2025 - highlights

Net profit for the year is DKK 2,313 million, equivalent to a 22.4% p.a. return on equity excluding intangible assets

Earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5% to DKK 95.0 for 2025 compared to DKK 90.3 for 2024

Core income is DKK 4,089 million and, with an increase of 1%, marginally higher than in 2024

Costs increase by 3%, and the cost/income ratio is 26.4%

Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 6 million were carried to income in the fourth quarter and impairment charges in 2025 thus represent income totalling DKK 41 million

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 12% in loans and 8% in deposits

Expectations for net profit for 2026 in the range DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

