Navios South American Logistics Inc. – FIRST DAY OF TRADING OF BONDS

PIRAEUS, Greece, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”): Reference is made to the announcement by Euronext Oslo Børs on 2 February 2026 regarding the application for listing by Navios Logistics of a senior secured bond issue with an initial issue amount of USD 400,000,000, within a framework of USD 600,000,000, with ISIN NO 0013606418 on Euronext Oslo Børs.

The listing application was approved by Euronext Oslo Børs on 3 February 2026 and the bonds will commence trading on Euronext Oslo Børs today under the ticker code "NSAL".

The prospectus related to the listing, consisting of a registration document and a securities note, is available on https://www.navioslogistics.com/corporate/company-profile/navios-logistics-listing/.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructures and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trade along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website: www.navioslogistics.com