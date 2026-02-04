SUDAN LITIGATION:

BNP PARIBAS WILL FILE ITS NOTICE OF APPEAL

BY 9 FEBRUARY 2026

Paris, 4 February 2026

In its decision made public on 8 January 2026, the Court granted BNP Paribas’ request to proceed with its appeal. BNP Paribas welcomes the Court’s decision.

The proceedings are therefore progressing as expected.

BNP Paribas announces that the appeal will be filed by 9 February and that the Group is fully prepared and confident in the strength of its arguments.

BNP Paribas will release its fourth quarter 2025 results and present its 2028 trajectory on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

