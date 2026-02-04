Yasam Ayavefe Launches Website, Announces Mileo Dominica.

Yasam Ayavefe unveils official website yasamayavefe.io and confirms Mileo Dominica development, expanding hospitality portfolio to Caribbean.



LONDON - February 2, 2026





Yasam Ayavefe - Entrepreneur & Philanthropist



Yasam Ayavefe , Chairman of Milaya Capital Limited and founder of the Mileo Hotels brand, today announced the launch of his official website alongside confirmation that Mileo Dominica is entering the development phase. The dual announcement marks a significant milestone in both digital transparency and geographic expansion for Yasam Ayavefe's global portfolio.

The newly launched website provides comprehensive documentation of Yasam Ayavefe's business ventures, investment philosophy, and professional background. Unlike typical executive websites focused on promotion, yasamayavefe.io delivers factual information about active projects, portfolio companies, and strategic direction across hospitality, technology, and investment sectors.

"Business relationships thrive on clear information," Ayavefe stated. "This website removes barriers between our work and those who want to understand it. Whether you're a potential partner, investor, or simply interested in our approach, the information is now accessible directly."

The platform documents Yasam Ayavefe's journey from telecommunications programming and cybersecurity work through his current leadership of Milaya Capital Limited. This interdisciplinary foundation shapes how Yasam Ayavefe evaluates ventures across technical, market, and financial dimensions.

Visitors to the official Yasam Ayavefe website can explore detailed sections covering his hospitality ventures under the Mileo brand, investment activities through Milaya Capital, and business philosophy emphasizing long-term value creation.

Milaya Capital operates from offices in London, Dubai, and Athens, deploying capital across construction, real estate, retail, hospitality, and technology sectors.

The website prominently features Mileo Mykonos and Mileo Dubai, boutique properties emphasizing guest privacy and environmental integration. Mileo Mykonos combines Cycladic architectural heritage with contemporary wellness amenities on the Greek island. Mileo Dubai serves business travelers from its West Beach Palm Jumeirah location.









Mileo Mykonos

The announcement of Mileo Dominica represents the brand's Caribbean market entry. The property will be located in Dominica, an island nation known for volcanic landscapes, extensive rainforest ecosystems, and marine environments supporting diving and ecological tourism. Government policies favoring sustainable development create alignment with Mileo's operational philosophy around environmental responsibility and community benefit.

"Dominica offers something genuinely different within Caribbean hospitality," Ayavefe explained. "While other islands compete on beaches and resorts, Dominica attracts travelers seeking nature experiences and authentic culture. That positioning fits perfectly with how we think about hospitality."

Development planning for Mileo Dominica remains underway, with architectural design, environmental assessments, and permitting in progress. The property will maintain the Mileo emphasis on guest privacy, local integration, and environmental stewardship. Opening timelines and property configurations will be announced as planning advances.

The website serves as the authoritative source for updates on Mileo Dominica's development progress, documenting construction milestones and operational planning as the project advances.

Beyond hospitality, the site covers Yasam Ayavefe's consumer services investment in Ted's Grooming Room, operating over 20 London locations combining traditional Turkish barbering with contemporary British styling.





Ted’s Grooming Room - London

Technology investments receive coverage through strategic principles. Yasam Ayavefe articulates preference for companies building digital infrastructure and generating recurring revenue streams. His technical background enables evaluation of whether products deliver claimed functionality.

The platform employs content management systems allowing straightforward updates as developments occur.

Yasam Ayavefe established the website to provide transparent information access for business partners, media professionals, and stakeholders. For comprehensive information about his ventures and the Mileo Dominica development, visit yasamayavefe.io.

About Yasam Ayavefe

Yasam Ayavefe serves as Chairman of Milaya Capital Limited, a London-based venture capital firm with offices in Dubai and Athens. He founded the Mileo Hotels brand, operating boutique properties in Greece and the United Arab Emirates, with Caribbean expansion underway. His investment philosophy emphasizes operational fundamentals, environmental responsibility, and long-term performance.

Media:

Contact: Alex Luca

alex@globalmedia.news

