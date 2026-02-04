Semiconductor Fabless Market Size to Hit USD 15.17 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Fabless Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Semiconductor Fabless Market Size was valued at USD 5.05 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 15.17 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 9.60% over 2026-2035.”

Increasing Expansion of IoT to Augment Market Growth Globally

The expansion of semiconductor components will be greatly helped by the use of Internet of Things devices. There are many IoT applications that need diverse semiconductor parts, from smart home appliances to industrial automation and wearables. So, one of the main things driving the market is the growing need for highly integrated, efficient chips in the chip industry for IoT applications including low-power microcontrollers, sensors, and communication modules.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 5.05 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 15.17 Billion

CAGR: 9.60 % from 2026 to 2035

By Type: ASIC held the largest market share of 40.35 % in 2025

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominates the global market with 56.05 % share

Semiconductor Fabless Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Microcontrollers (MCUs), Digital Signal Processors (DSP), Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), Power Management ICs (PMICs), Others),

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others.)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2025, the ASIC market had the highest share, which is nearly 40.35% of the revenues globally due to heavy investments in ASIC development take place by sectors, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. The GPUs segment is expected to display strong CAGR growth of 10.56% from 2025 to 2032 owing to the increasing requirements for high-performance computing and graphics rendering.

By End-User

In 2025, consumer electronics will lead the market with an account of 37.78% of the global revenue owing to the increased demand of advance and feature-rich electronic devices. Automotive is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 10.41% from 2025 to 2032, due to the adoption of technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving technologies within the automotive industry.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific had the biggest share of the worldwide semiconductor fabless market, with 56.05%. The expansion in this area is speeding up even more due to the increased demand for electronics production and new technologies.

In 2025, North America made up a large part of the global semiconductor fabless market. Adoption of advanced technology, a robust research and development infrastructure, and the existence of top fabless companies in the U.S. are all factors that are driving growth. The area is focused on AI, automotive semiconductors, and high-performance computing.

Surging Complexity and Design Costs May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The growing difficulty and cost of creating semiconductors is a big problem for market growth. Businesses in this area also depend heavily on third-party foundries, which makes the supply chain weaker and can lead to problems when foundry capacity is limited or when geopolitical difficulties affect international trade. The fast speed of technical progress has also led to a need for constant innovation, which is hard for businesses that cannot keep up with shifting trends and norms.

Recent Developments:

In August 2024 , VanEck, a global investment management firm, introduced the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX), the newest addition to its lineup of thematic equity ETFs. SMHX targets fabless semiconductor companies that emphasize design and R&D rather than manufacturing.

, VanEck, a global investment management firm, introduced the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX), the newest addition to its lineup of thematic equity ETFs. SMHX targets fabless semiconductor companies that emphasize design and R&D rather than manufacturing. In May 2024, Mindgrove Technologies, a fabless semiconductor startup supported by Peak XV Partners, launched India’s first commercial high-performance system on chip (SoC) called Secure IoT.

